In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
At Cissna Park
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Jessica Freehill was strong at the net with eight kills and one block to lead Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Hoopeston Area. Payton Small led the Cornjerkers (0-3) with five kills, four digs and one block.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Cissna Park 0. Freehill again paced GCMS with 10 kills in its 25-19, 25-16 sweep, while Mady Schutte had 16 assists and Alex Kafer led the way defensively for the Falcons (3-0) with 11 digs. Audrey Kaeb led the Timberwolves (1-2) with six assists and four kills, while Mikayla Knake had six digs, five assists and three kills.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda stayed unbeaten on the season thanks to a quick 25-4, 25-11 victory against Armstrong-Potomac. Abbie Schmidt led the Panthers (3-0) with nine assists, six digs, four aces and two kills. Emma Jameson had two kills for the Trojans (0-3).
Nontournament
Arcola 2, Sullivan 1. Arcola hit the road for its season opener and returned home with a 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 victory against Sullivan. Avery Still had nine kills and two blocks to lead the Redskins (0-1), while Emily White finished with 20 assists.
Argenta-Oreana 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Madelyn Tipsword finished with a team-high seven kills, Katy Morrison led the way with 14 digs and Argenta-Oreana (1-1) swept Warrensburg-Latham 25-17, 25-21.
Arthur Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 1. Ava Yoder’s double-double — 14 kills and 11 digs — helped Arthur Christian pull off a tight three-set victory in its 25-16, 23-25, 26-24 win against DeLand-Weldon. Halie Rhoades also had 10 kills for the undefeated Conquering Riders (2-0).
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 2, Uni High 1. Tina Wu had 13 digs and Kristine Wang three kills, but it wasn’t enough for Uni High (0-1) in its opener as Cornerstone Christian posted a 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 win.
Centennial 2, Lincoln 0. Centennial got the 2019 season off to a good start with a 25-16, 25-15 victory against Lincoln. Leah Luchinski led the Chargers (1-0) with 19 assists and seven kills, while Maggie Pitcher added seven kills of her own in the win.
Heritage 2, Salt Fork 0. Heritage needed a couple extra points in the second set but still pulled off a 25-22, 27-25 victory against Salt Fork. Olivia Sorensen led the Hawks (1-1) with 17 assists and three digs, while Bri Struck had seven kills and six digs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. St. Joseph-Ogden’s 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was powered by a strong overall performance by Emily Bigger with 22 assists, nine digs and three kills. The Spartans (2-1) also got nine kills from Katelyn Berry. The Blue Devils (1-2) were led by Emily Meidel with eight digs, five blocks and four kills, while Sarah Story chipped in 10 digs, three kills and one block.
Tri-Point 2, Iroquois West 0. Emma Lopez’s six assists and Shelby Johnson’s two kills weren’t enough for Iroquois West (0-3) in its 25-11, 25-16 loss to Tri-Point.
Tri-Valley 2, LeRoy 0. Solid defense from Morgan Shreves with 15 digs wasn’t enough for LeRoy in its 25-12, 25-14 loss to Tri-Valley. Megan Claunch also had 10 assists for the Panthers (1-2).
Tuscola 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Nine kills from Karli Dean and seven more from Katie Dean helped Tuscola sweep Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 25-20, 25-20. Maddie Green led the Warriors (3-0) with 11 assists. Sarah Rafferty led the Knights (0-1) with 10 assists, three digs and one block, while Mackenzie Bowles had a team-high five kills.
Villa Grove 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Solid production from several players helped Villa Grove sweep Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-21, 25-13. Reagan Cheely directed the attack for the Blue Devils (1-0) with eight assists, with Madie Burwell and Kyleigh Block the top attackers. Burwell had five digs and four kills, while Block finished with seven assists and four kills.
In boys' soccer
Blue Ridge 5, Argenta-Oreana 1. Two goals from Brendan Flannell in the second half after a solid first half from Colin Magenheier with one goal and two assists helped Blue Ridge (3-0) take down Argenta-Oreana. Landon Lawson scored the lone goal for the Bombers (0-2).
Centennial 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Centennial stayed unbeaten on the still young season thanks to goals from Omar Sandoval and Adam Adham. Goalkeeper Max Wallace made 14 saves for the Chargers (2-0), while Eli Warren scored the lone goal for Mahomet-Seymour (0-1-1) on a second half penalty kick.
Danville First Baptist 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. First Baptist scored six straight goals before Georgetown/Ridge Farm got on the board, providing enough cushion for the win. Joel Menez’s hat trick and two more goals from Israel Menez paced the Knights (1-0). Three different G-RF players scored, with Marrico Jackson getting the Buffaloes (0-1-1) on the board first.
Fisher/GCMS 8, Olympia 1. Seth Barnes scored in the first 2 minutes and added two more as Fisher/GCMS ran away with its 8-1 victory to round out his hat trick performance. Five other players scored for the Bunnies (2-0) in the win.
Hoopeston Area 6, Rantoul 0. A hat trick from Cameron Flint was more than enough for Hoopeston Area (3-0) in its blowout win against Rantoul. Rhys Root had two assists for the Cornjerkers, and Payton Berlin made three saves in the shutout.
Iroquois West 11, Clifton Central. Iroquois West picked up an early conference win with its absolute rout of Clifton Central. The Warriors (3-0) reached double-digit goals for the second time in three matches, with Diego Camarena scoring five goals — with a first half hat trick — and assisting on three others. Jimmy Andrade and Angel Barajas had two goals apiece.
Monticello 8, Decatur MacArthur 0. Three first half goals was only the beginning of Monticello’s eventual rout of MacArthur. Jake Edmondson and Andrew Ellison led the Sages (2-0) with two goals apiece, while goalkeeper Rye Johnson made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Unity 1. Two goals and an assist from Brady Tevebaugh and two more goals from Colin Merritt pushed Oakwood/Salt Fork past Unity. The Comets (2-0-1) pulled away in the second half, where Unity (1-2) got its lone goal from Jackson Biddle.
Uni High 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Lucas Wood got his hat trick in the 76th minute to close out Uni High’s win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Four other players scored for the Illineks (1-1), with Wood earning a pair of assists. Zac Seeley scored the lone goal for the Spartans (0-2-1) in the second half.
Momence 5, Watseka 0. Watseka goalkeeper Andrew Heuring got a serious workout against Momence, but the sophomore’s 22 saves weren’t quite enough for the Warriors (0-3) in their five-goal loss.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Medalist honors from Federico Sartori with a 39 helped Danville top Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin by four strokes at Harrison Park Golf Course. Kevin Clapp shot a 43 to lead the Blue Devils.
At Moweaqua. Sullivan’s Leyton Ellis shot an even-par 36 to claim medalist honors to help the Redskins stay undefeated with a win in a four-team meet at Moweaqua Golf Course. Arcola finished second as a team with Jacob Butler’s 40 leading the way.
At Rantoul. Fisher shot 256 as a team and struggled in its dual meet loss to Heart of Illinois Conference foes Tri-Valley at Willow Pond Golf Course.
At Savoy. Jack Stickels shot a 44 to lead Centennial and placed second overall individually, but the Chargers lost to Lincoln by six strokes in a dual meet at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Lucas Brown also shot a 45 for Centennial.
At Tuscola. Landon Banta shot a 43 to lead Tuscola, but the Warriors fell in a dual meet against Paris at Ironhorse Golf Course.
In girls' golf
At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s Ella Compton earned medalist honors with a 47 at Indian Creek Golf Course, but the Hawks fell to El Paso-Gridely by five strokes.
At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder paced Watseka with a 47 at Shewami Country Club, but the Warriors lost their first match of the season to Beecher.
At Tuscola. Tuscola’s Lainey Banta shot a 46 at Ironhorse Golf Course to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors past Centennial in a 30-stroke victory. Julie Arwari was the low scorer for the Chargers with a 53.