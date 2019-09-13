In volleyball

Argenta-Oreana 2, Cumberland 1. Argenta-Oreana rallied after dropping the first set to beat Cumberland 19-25, 25-21, 25-23. Madelyn Tipsword finished with 19 kills, four blocks and four digs for the Bombers (9-3), while Katy Morrison delivered defensively with a team-high 23 digs.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Schlarman 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won its Vermilion Valley Conference opener with a 25-18, 25-13 victory against Schlarman. Emily Meidel led the Blue Devils (4-2) with nine kills, four digs, three blocks and one ace, while Ravyn Davis had five kills and two blocks. Emma Bogen had seven kills and four assists for the Hilltoppers (2-2-2).

Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 0. Blue Ridge won its 10th straight match to start the season with a 25-23, 26-24 victory against Judah Christian. Gracie Shaffer paced the Knights (10-0) with 15 assists and 15 digs. Abby Fredrick had 26 assists and two digs for the Tribe (8-3).

Centennial 2, Bloomington 1. Centennial faced some early adversity but put together a comeback to top Bloomington 12-25, 25-12, 25-19 in Big 12 action. Maggie Pitcher led the Chargers (5-4) with 12 kills and three aces, while Ashlyn Perry finished with 22 digs.

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The attack combination between Ella Mann and Kali Walker helped Cerro Gordo/Bement to a 25-14, 26-24 victory against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Mann finished with 19 assists, four digs and two blocks, while Walker had 10 kills and five blocks. Mackenzi Bowles had seven kills and three digs for the Knights (3-8).

Champaign Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Central handled Notre Dame 25-15, 25-20 to get back to .500 on the season. Mira Chopra had six kills for the Maroons (6-6), while Katelyn Swartz paced them defensively with 10 digs.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fisher 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eked out a tight Heart of Illinois Conference victory with its 25-21, 26-24 win against Fisher. Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-5) with 11 kills and 11 digs. Kylee Bishop did a bit of everything for the Bunnies (3-8) with six digs, four assists and three kills.

Heritage 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Olivia Sorensen had 24 assists, four digs, three kills and two aces, Bri Struck finished with 14 kills and seven digs and Heritage (10-2) beat DeLand-Weldon 25-18, 25-23.

Iroquois West 2, Momence 0. Iroquois West won its first match of the season by taking down Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Momence 25-14, 25-19. Shelby Johnson had six digs, five kills and two aces for the Raiders (1-7).

Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford’s first win in Vermilion Valley Conference action came with ease in its 25-13, 25-12 victory against Armstrong-Potomac. Kaylee Warren led the Bearcats (5-1-1) with 16 assists and three aces, while Maya McEwen put down a team-high six kills.

Monticello 2, Shelbyville 1. Monticello was tested by Shelbyville, but the Sages rallied late for a 25-19, 20-25, 25-17 victory. Renni Fultz led Monticello (7-3) with 16 digs and 11 kills, while Kalen Roy facilitated the Sages' attack with 18 assists.

Mt. Zion 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Mahomet-Seymour dropped its first Apollo Conference match of the season, with Mt. Zion winning a tight 26-24, 25-23 match. Makayla Rosenbery had four kills for the Bulldogs (7-4).

Oakwood 2, Chrisman 1. Oakwood faltered in set two against Chrisman (2-3) but found its form late for the 25-17, 8-25, 25-21 win. Katelyn Young finished with 12 assists and six kills for the Comets (6-5).

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Clifton Central. Paxton-Buckley-Loda stayed unbeaten in Sangamon Valley Conference action with its 25-15, 25-17 win against Clifton Central. Addison Oyer led the Panthers (9-1) with 14 kills and three digs, while Makayla Klann had 12 digs, three assists and two aces.

Pontiac 2, Prairie Central 0. Pontiac handed Prairie Central (1-4) a 25-23, 25-20 loss in the Hawks’ Illini Prairie Conference opener.

Tri-County 2, Arcola 1. Tri-County had to battle back in the third set, but the Titans rallied to beat Arcola 25-10, 21-25, 25-10. Melia Eskew paced Tri-County (5-2) with 26 assists, and Kaylenn Hunt had 11 kills and three blocks.

Villa Grove 2, Okaw Valley 1. Villa Grove dropped its first set to Okaw Valley, but the Blue Devils rallied for the 16-25, 25-14, 25-21 victory to stay unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Jordyn Ray had three kills and three aces for Villa Grove (6-4) in the win.

Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Payton Small led the Cornjerkers (2-7) with four kills, but it wasn’t enough in a 26-24, 25-21 victory for the Tigers (4-0).

In boys' soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Two goals apiece from Drew Reifsteck and Keanu King helped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to its big win. Reifsteck also had two assists for the Blue Devils (6-0), while goalkeeper Isaac Hughes made 28 saves for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville (0-8).

Centennial 6, Peoria 1. Centennial was locked in a 1-1 duel with Peoria in the first half, but five unanswered goals in the second pushed the Chargers (3-3-1) to the win in Big 12 play. Matt Pianfetti had Centennial’s lone first half goal and then got the hat trick in the second to go with two assists. Omar Sandoval also had two goals and two assists in the win.

Champaign Central 4, Normal West 1. Four different Central players scored, with Santiago Rodriguez leading the way with one goal and one assist, in the Big 12 victory. Goalkeeper Nate Allen made six saves for the Maroons (8-1-2) in the win.

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. A quick goal by Seth Barnes in the first half would have been enough, but Fisher/GCMS (9-1-1) added two more goals from Nolan Pollard and Alex Minion in its win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Goalkeeper Brandon Lindstom made four saves for the Knights (2-4).

Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Cameron Flint scored just seven minutes into Thursday’s match and added a second first half goal to start Hoopeston Area’s shutout of Oakwood/Salt Fork. Josh Delfino matched Flint with two goals and one assist for the Cornjerkers (7-0-1).

Iroquois West 4, Illinois Lutheran 1. Diego Camarena had one goal and two assists to lead Iroquois West (8-3) past Illinois Lutheran.

Judah Christian 8, Unity 0. Four goals in each half helped Judah Christian win its eighth straight match. Joe Linsner led the Tribe (6-2) with three goals, while Caleb Aldridge had a team-high three assists against the Rockets (4-5).

Mahomet-Seymour 6, Charleston 2. Four goals from Jacob Janda propelled Mahomet-Seymour to its Apollo Conference victory against Charleston. Elijah Warren added one goal and a team-high two assists for the Bulldogs (5-2-1) in the win.

St. Anne 6, Watseka 2. Watseka goalkeeper Andrew Heuring finished with 20 saves, but the Warriors (0-7) couldn’t keep up with St. Anne.

Uni High 12, Arthur Christian 0. Six different Uni High players scored in the Illineks’ rout of Arthur Christian (3-5). Nabeel Bashir had the first Uni High goal in the eighth minute and finished with a hat trick. Henry D’Angelo and Lucas Wood also had hat tricks for the Illineks (3-2-4).

Urbana 14, Peoria Manual 0. Doubling up Manual in time of possession and outshooting the Rams 28-1 helped Urbana put together a Big 12 blowout. Nine different players scored for the Tigers (5-1), with Samuel Rummenie finishing with four goals and one assist and Jaime Bedolla also getting a hat trick with three goals in the win.

In boys' golf

At Atlanta. Prairie Central’s Ty Drach earned medalist honors with a 35 and helped lead the Hawks to a 31-stroke victory against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Olympia at North Greens Golf Course.

At Charleston. Erik Christianson led Mahomet-Seymour with a 5-over 41, but the Bulldogs fell to Apollo Conference rivals Charleston by 24 strokes at Charleston Country Club.

At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ran away with the team win against Oakwood and Judah Christian with a team score of 175 at Harrison Park Golf Course. Izaiah Lusk and Michael Chochola shot matching 42s to lead the Blue Devils. Oakwood’s Logan Hoshauer earned medalist honors with a 3-over 39.

At Marshall. A 44 from Holden Kile — a single stroke off medalist honors — helped Tri-County finish second in a three-team match at Marshall Golf Club.

At Saybrook. Fisher’s Jordan Claxton shot a 57 to tie for fifth individually, but the Bunnies lost to Tri-Valley at Indian Springs Golf Course.

At Tuscola. Landon Banta shot a 46 to lead Tuscola in its nine-stroke victory against Salt Fork at Ironhorse Golf Club. Brody Althaus also shot a 46 for the Storm. Medalist honors went to Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing, who carded a 38.

In girls' golf

At Fairbury. Prairie Central edged Pontiac by seven strokes to win the dual match at Indian Creek Golf Course. Katelind Winterland led the Hawks with a 39, finishing one stroke shy of tying for medalist honors.

At Farmer City. Judah Christian’s Lexie Saathoff was the top area finisher in second place individually with a 48, but the Tribe didn’t post a team score as Dwight topped Blue Ridge by nine strokes at Woodlawn Country Club. Macy Baird led the Knights with a 51.

At Monticello. Monticello’s Molly Stringer shot a 41 to miss out on individual medalist honors by a single stroke, and the Sages wound up three shots behind Olympia in the dual match.

At Tuscola. Lainey Banta’s 45 was tops for Tuscola, but the Warriors fell in a dual match to Effingham St. Anthony at Ironhorse Golf Club.

In girls' tennis

At Champaign. Champaign Central won two of three doubles matches and four more in singles play to beat rivals Centennial on Thursday at Lindsay Courts. The Maroons’ Olivia Gunn won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while both Sydney Cochrane and Erin Durukan took home wins in singles and doubles. Centennial’s Cayla Risinger and Aviv Sagiv won 6-3, 1-6, 10-6 at No. 1 doubles in the only match that went three sets.

At Gibson City. Summer Roesch won 8-4 at No. 1 singles for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and teamed up with Payton Beach for another 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles, but the Falcons dropped their home match to Coal City 6-3.

At Urbana. St. Thomas More swept Mt. Zion 9-0 at Atkins Tennis Center in fairly dominant fashion. Maddy Swisher and Ashley Mills both won 8-2 at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively.

In girls' swimming

At Bloomington. Centennial won five events but fell 104-80 to Bloomington in the Big 12 dual meet. Megan Bernacchi was a double winner for the Chargers, finishing first in both the 100-yard freestyle (58.86 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:07.24).