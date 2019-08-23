In boys’ golf
■ At Danville. Four sub-50 scores for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley helped the Falcons to a 173-179 dual-match victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Harrison Park Golf Course. While BHRA’s Kevin Clapp took home medalist honors with a 2-over 38 and teammate Izaiah Lusk added a second-best 40, the Falcons were guided to a win behind Cole Maxey (41), Ethan Garard (42), Connor Engel (43) and Braden Roesch (47). Allison Tucker’s 47 also gave the Blue Devils a third sub-50 score.
■ At Moweaqua. Tuscola kicked off its head-to-head season on a high note at Moweaqua Golf Course with a 198-212 victory over Meridian. Brody Good blew away the competition with a 44 that earned him medalist honors. Tyler Bialeschki followed him in second place (48) as the lone other sub-50 score on the day for the Warriors.
■ At Sheldon. Another night at Shewami Country Club, another victory for Watseka, as the Warriors prevailed behind Lukas Ball’s medalist honors (38). Watseka finished with a 172 team score, eight strokes better than Iroquois West while also beating out Milford (186) and St. Anne (212).
Jordan Schroeder (41) and Dylan Harris (44) also contributed quality scores for the Warriors, while the Raiders’ Ryan Tilstra for a second straight day matched Schroeder in a tie for second-place overall. IW’s Kade Kimmell took fourth with a 42, while James Birch and CJ VanHoveIn shot 47s to lead Milford.
In girls’ golf
■ At Champaign. St. Thomas More emerged atop a three-team field at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, posting a 175 team score to beat out Mahomet-Seymour (221) and Normal West (240). Alaina Bowie captured medalist honors with a 3-over 39 — the only sub-40 score of the day — while Brooke Erhard (44), Sammy Miller (45), Mia Kirby (47) and Tessa Tomaso (53) rounded out the scoring five for the Sabers.
Ainsley Winters’ 49 led the Bulldogs, finishing with the sixth-best individual score, while Cece Abramson (54) and Hannah Cassel (58) completed a trio of sub-60 rounds.
■ At Moweaqua. While Tuscola competed alone alongside the boys at Moweaqua Golf Course, the Warriors also produced good scores on the day. Makenna Fiscus shot 53 for medalist honors, while teammates Lainey Banta (54), Marley Good (59) and Ella Boyer (70) chased her leading effort.
■ At Sheldon. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder carded 41 to earn medalist honors at Shewami Country Club, helping the Warriors to a 205 team score and a victory over the likes of Milford (250) and Hoopeston Area (250). Hailey Noel (52) and Allie Hoy (53) were also key contributors for Watseka, while Bailee Fanning’s 63 led the way for Milford.
Iroquois West had just three golfers and did not collect a team score, but McKinley Tilstra still shot 52 to tie Noel for second place individually.
