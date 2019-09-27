in volleyball
Argenta-Oreana 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Argenta-Oreana pulled off a 26-24, 25-22 sweep against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond for its second Lincoln Prairie Conference win this week. Madelyn Tipsword had eight kills, eight digs, three blocks and one ace for the Bombers (11-5). Mackenzi Bowles led the Knights (4-13) with nine kills.
Arthur Christian School 2, Greenview 0. Arthur Christian cruised to a 25-18, 25-9 East Central Illinois Conference road win at Greenview. Lyla Kauffman had 11 assists for the Conquering Riders (25-1), while Ava Yoder finished with six kills.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin got back on track in Vermilion Valley Conference play after Tuesday’s loss to Oakwood by beating Armstrong-Potomac 25-9, 25-20. Sophia Rome had 10 kills, seven digs and two aces for the Blue Devils (9-6). Lily Jameson paced the Trojans (1-10) with 12 assists, nine digs, two aces and two kills.
Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 0. Blue Ridge stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie play with its 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Villa Grove. Gracie Shaffer had 14 assists and Jenna Mozingo 14 digs for the Knights (21-4).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Arcola 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement’s 25-22, 25-9 sweep of Arcola helped the Broncos get back above .500 in Lincoln Prairie action. Ella Mann directed the win with 20 assists and three digs for CG/B (12-8).
Chrisman 2, Schlarman 0. Chrisman (7-8) kept up its strong play in VVC action with a 25-18, 25-22 win against Schlarman. The loss was the second straight for the Hilltoppers (5-7-2) this week after a solid showing with two wins last week. Emma Bogen led the Hilltoppers (5-7-2) with seven kills and three assists.
Clifton Central 2, Cissna Park 1. Cissna Park forced a decisive third set by rallying in the second, but the Timberwolves fell short of their first Sangamon Valley Conference win of the season in Clifton Central’s 25-21, 10-25, 25-15 victory. Cissna Park (3-11) got nine kills and nine digs from Kristen Walder.
Cumberland 2, Heritage 0. Heritage saw its three-match winning streak snapped Thursday in Cumberland’s 25-17, 25-22 Lincoln Prairie victory. Olivia Sorensen paced the Hawks (13-4) with 21 assists, seven digs and two kills.
DeLand-Weldon 2, Uni High 0. DeLand-Weldon got back above .500 at for the first time since early September at 11-10 with its 25-17, 25-14 ECIC victory sweep of Uni High. Lara Marinov served five aces for the Illineks (0-11).
Dwight 2, Iroquois West 1. Iroquois West forced three sets for the first time in four matches, but the Raiders (1-11) couldn’t take advantage of their early advantage in Dwight’s 20-25, 25-22, 25-17 SVC victory.
Eureka 2, Fisher 0. A solid all-around performance by Kylee Bishop with five digs, three assists and one kill wasn’t enough for Fisher, as the Bunnies (3-14) struggled in a 25-7, 25-11 win for Eureka in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
LeRoy 2, Tremont 1. LeRoy rallied in the decisive third set to win its first HOIC match of the season in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 victory against Tremont. Paige Cooper was a force at the net for the Panthers (8-11) with nine kills and six blocks.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour got back on track with a 25-12, 25-17 Apollo Conference home win against Charleston. Kayin Garner had a double-double with 24 assists and 11 digs to go with three aces for the Bulldogs (14-6).
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Milford won its third match of the week with its 25-16, 25-17 VVC sweep of Hoopeston Area. Kaylee Warren spearheaded the victory for the Bearcats (9-2-1) with 23 assists and three aces. Payton Small had three kills for the Cornjerkers (2-13).
Olympia 2, Monticello 1. Monticello rallied to win the second set, but Olympia took home the Illini Prairie win in 25-15, 20-25, 25-22. Renni Fultz had 23 kills and 11 digs for the Sages (8-6).
Tuscola 2, Central A&M 1. A double-double from Maddie Green with 11 assists and 10 digs to go with a pair of aces helped Tuscola (9-6) top Central A&M 25-14, 24-26, 25-16 in Central Illinois Conference play.
Urbana 2, Peoria Richwoods 1. Raevyn Russell had 13 digs and nine kills to help lead Urbana to a 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 Big 12 win against Richwoods.
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Westville snapped a four-match losing streak and got back above .500 with its tight 26-24, 25-20 VVC victory against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Maizy Lawnicki led the Tigers (5-4) with 14 digs, six kills and one ace. Taylor Stal led the Buffaloes (1-12) with nine kills.
In boys' soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Covington (Ind.) 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin stayed unbeaten on the season with a tight win in its border battle with Covington. Drew Reifsteck scored all four goals for the Blue Devils (14-0), who took a 3-1 lead into halftime and then had to hold off a Covington rally in the second half for the win. Goalkeeper Andrew Tingley finished with six saves in the BHRA win.
Bloomington Central Catholic 7, Unity 0. Unity fell behind by four goals after one half, and the Rockets (5-9) couldn’t get back in the match as Bloomington Central Catholic put together a shutout in Illini Prairie Conference action.
Blue Ridge 9, Watseka 1. Brendan Flannell scored four goals in the first half and added a fifth in the second in the blowout Blue Ridge victory that snapped a six-match stretch without a win for the Knights (7-9-2). Fernando Oralano’s first-half goal was just the eighth of the season for Watseka (0-16).
Gateway Legacy Christian (Mo.) 4, Champaign Central 1. Central hung with nationally-ranked Gateway Legacy Christian for a 1-1 halftime tie, but the Lions turned up the heat in the second half for the win. Santiago Rodriguez scored the lone goal for Central (11-2-3) with an assist from Judd Wagner. Goalkeeper Nate Allen finished with 10 saves in the Maroons’ first loss since Aug. 31.
Hoopeston Area 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Hoopeston Area had just a one-goal lead through one half of play against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, but the Cornjerkers broke out in the second half for the VVC win. Cameron Flint led Hoopeston (15-2-1) with a hat trick against the Buffaloes (1-11-1).
Iroquois West 6, Grace Christian Academy 2. Iroquois West’s Diego Camarena was well on his way to a hat trick with a pair of first-half goals against Grace Christian. He got there — and then some — in the second half finishing with five goals in the win for the Raiders (14-4-1).
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Taylorville 0. Six different Mahomet-Seymour players scored, as the Bulldogs (10-2-1) crushed Taylorville for their seventh straight win that also kept them unbeaten in Apollo Conference action. Eli Warren had three goals and one assist for M-S in the win.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Schlarman 0. The four first-half goals were more than enough for Oakwood/Salt Fork in its Vermilion Valley Conference shutout victory against Schlarman. Two more in the second half, which got Brady Tevebaugh his hat trick, just added to the big win for the Comets (5-9-1). Goalkeeper Kionte Williams posted a match-high nine saves for the Hilltoppers (0-11).
Uni High 2, Judah Christian 0. An early goal from Lucas Wood in the 10th minute and another from Nabeel Bashir in the 33rd helped Uni High notch its first win in two weeks in the East Central Illinois Conference match against Judah Christian. Goalkeeper Curtis Althaus had five saves for the Illineks (4-5-5) in shutting out the Tribe (9-4-1).
Urbana 2, Centennial 0. Goals from Miguel Remus and Samuel Rummenie helped Urbana (7-3) snap a two-match losing streak and get back above .500 in Big 12 play in its win against rival Centennial (3-6-3).
In boys' golf
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had three golfers shoot in the 40s, as the Blue Devils topped Danville by just four strokes at Turtle Run Golf Club. BHRA’s Kevin Clapp tied with the Vikings’ Andrew Kittell for medalist honors with matching 40s.
At Findlay. Tri-County’s Jacob Knofsky tied Okaw Valley’s Adison Webner for medalist honors with dueling 11-over 47s at Eagle Creek Golf Course, but the Titans fell by 13 strokes to the Timberwolves.
At Tuscola. Sullivan’s Drew Rogers shot a 1-over 37 to claim medalist honors, and the Redskins beat Tri-Valley and Tuscola at Ironhorse Golf Club. Sullivan edged the Vikings by just four strokes, while the host Warriors finished third. Jayden Gaines paced Tuscola with a 48.
In girls' golf
At Champaign. St. Thomas More followed up its Illini Prairie Conference championship with an easy win against Watseka and Blue Ridge at Lincolnshire Fields Country club. Alaina Bowie earned medalist honors with a 35. Natalie Schroeder led runner-up Watseka with a 44, and Macy Baird had a 46 for Blue Ridge.
At Tuscola. Host Tuscola finished third and Sullivan was fourth, as Tri-Valley won the four-team meet that also featured Decatur St. Teresa at Ironhorse Golf Club. Lainey Banta led Tuscola with a 51, while Sullivan’s top golfer was Erin Wallace with a 58.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. The No. 2 doubles pairing of Emma Crawford and Erin Durukan was the lone winner for Champaign Central in its Big 12 showdown with Normal West, as the Wildcats won 8-1 at Lindsay Tennis Center.
At Danville. Danville swept its way through singles and doubles action to beat Big 12 rivals Urbana 9-0. Lauren Shillo didn’t drop a game in her 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles.
At Urbana. Maddy Swisher’s come-from-behind 2-6, 6-2, 11-9 victory at No. 1 singles was the lone win of the day for St. Thomas More in its match against Bloomington at Atkins Tennis Center.