In volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Milford 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin dropped the first set to Milford, but the Blue Devils (8-5) rallied back for the 21-25, 25-20, 25-18 victory in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Kaylee Warren had 23 assists and Sam Conley 12 digs for the Bearcats (6-2-1).

Blue Ridge 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Blue Ridge stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play with a 25-21, 25-10 sweep of Decatur Lutheran. Jenna Mozingo led the Knights (16-2) with 15 digs, while Gracie Shaffer had 11 assists.

Champaign Central 2, Urbana 0. Champaign Central put together a consistent 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Urbana with a balanced attack to stay unbeaten in Big 12 action. Aleyah Hubbard led the Maroons (10-9) with four kills, and five other players had at least two kills in the win against the Tigers (2-4).

Chrisman 2, Westville 0. Chrisman (4-4) got back to .500 on the season with a 25-13, 25-21 VVC sweep of Westville. Jasmyn Meeker led the Tigers (4-3) with nine assists, two kills and two aces.

Cumberland 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Alisha Frederick had 12 assists and three digs, but it wasn’t enough for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (4-10) as Cumberland put together a 25-9, 25-23 Lincoln Prairie sweep.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Eureka 0. Another double-double from Jessica Freehill with 14 kills and 11 digs helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-5) put together a 25-23, 25-18 Heart of Illinois Conference sweep of Eureka.

Heritage 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Heritage was pushed in the second set, but the Hawks held on for a 25-16, 27-25 Lincoln Prairie sweep of Cerro Gordo/Bement. Bri Struck led Heritage (11-3) with seven kills, six digs and five aces.

Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Hailey Orton’s four kills wasn’t enough for Mahomet-Seymour, as Normal U-High topped the Bulldogs (13-5) 25-15, 25-16.

Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Oakwood (9-9) stayed unbeaten in VVC play and got back to .500 for the season with its 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Whitny Harper led the Buffaloes (0-10) with four kills and one ace.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda cruised to a 25-10, 25-16 sweep in Sangamon Valley Conference action against Cissna Park. Makayla Klann paced the Panthers (11-2) with 11 digs, four assists and one ace. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves (2-9) with seven assists and seven digs.

Salt Fork 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Salt Fork (4-7) got back on track in VVC play with its 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Armstrong-Potomac. Lily Jameson finished with 16 assists and 13 digs for the Trojans (0-9).

Schlarman 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Schlarman relied on Emma Bogen and Cece Damilano for another win, topping Hoopeston Area 25-20, 25-18. Damilano had eight assists and seven kills for the Hilltoppers (5-5-2), while Bogen posted seven kills and five assists in beating the Cornjerkers (2-10).

Tri-County 2, Okaw Valley 1. Tri-County battled for its 30-28, 24-26, 25-23 Lincoln Prairie victory against Okaw Valley. Kaylenn Hunt put up a triple-double with 16 kills, 13 digs and 10 blocks to go with four aces for the Titans (7-2) in the win.

Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. Fisher struggled in its HOIC match against Tri-Valley, with the Vikings winnings 25-9, 25-7. Leah McCoy had three digs for the Bunnies (4-10) in the loss.

Tuscola 2, Clinton 0. Maddie Green had 13 assists and nine digs, Kyra Moyer chipped in defensively with 12 digs and Tuscola (8-4-1) swept Clinton 25-17, 25-16 in Central Illinois Conference action.

Villa Grove 2, Sangamon Valley 0. A balanced Villa Grove took down Sangamon Valley in Lincoln Prairie action 25-14, 26-24. Madison Burwell led the Blue Devils (7-6) with five kills, while Kyleigh Block had three kills and three aces.

Watseka 2, Momence 0. Watseka snapped a two-match losing streak and got back to .500 for the season with a 25-17, 25-15 SVC victory against Momence. Grace Smith had seven assists and three aces for the Warriors (7-7-1), while Teagan Cawthorn put down a team-high five kills.

In boys' soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Schlarman 1. A pair of goals each from Drew Reifsteck and Brett Meidel was just the start of the offensive onslaught for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in its win against Schlarman. Four other players scored for the Blue Devils (10-0), while Caleb Kelly scored the only goal for the Hilltoppers (0-9).

Champaign Central 4, Normal 0. A hat track and an assist from Santiago Rodriguez accounted for Central’s offensive production in its Big 12 win against Normal. Judd Wagner scored the other goal for the Maroons (10-1-3) and also had an assist.

Clifton Central 2, Watseka 0. Watseka played its closest match of the season, but the Warriors (0-12) couldn’t find a way to notch their first win.

Hoopeston Area 6, Uni High 3. Hoopeston Area’s Neil Williams broke a 2-2 tie with a late first-half goal, and the Cornjerkers added three more after halftime to pull away for the win. Williams and Rhys Root had two goals apiece for Hoopeston (13-1-1), while Lucas Wood finished with two goals for the Illineks (3-4-4).

Iroquois West 0, Grant Park 0. Iroquois West goalkeeper Ulises Aguilera made seven saves in regulation and then came up big with a game-winning save in penalty kicks as the Raiders (13-4) got four makes from Angel Barajas, Diego Camarena, Danny Quiroz and Jon Gonzalez.

Judah Christian 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Judah Christian wasn’t overly efficient in its attack with just two goals off 31 shots against Argenta-Oreana, but the Tribe (7-3-1) still put together its sixth shutout of the season. Brandan Baltierra and Bobby Rodriguez both scored for Judah, while goalkeeper Gabe Seeber made six saves against the Bombers (4-5).

Meridian 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. After snapping a five-match losing streak earlier this week, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-6) couldn’t sustain the momentum from a Monday win against Meridian.

Monticello 7, Olympia 0. Monticello scored all seven of its goals in the first 25 minutes of its Illini Prairie Conference win against Olympia. Andrew Ellison led the Sages (11-0-1) with four goals, while Sam Haugen chipped in two and goalkeeper Rye Johnson posted his eighth shutout of the season.

Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. An early 2-0 lead helped Oakwood/Salt Fork snap a five-match losing streak with its win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville. Brady Tevebaugh led the Comets (4-8-1) with one goal and one assist. Dayton Grant scored the lone goal for the Buffaloes (0-9-1).

St. Thomas More 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. JP Hoffman had three goals and one assist, Martin Mondala added two goals and four assists and St. Thomas More (10-1-3) cruised to its Illini Prairie shutout victory against St. Joseph-Ogden (2-9-1).

Unity 1, Rantoul 0. Unity and Rantoul played through a scoreless first half before junior midfielder Zach Ohlsson got the Rockets on the board with a second-half goal that also proved to be the winner. Goalkeeper Wyatt Camp had four saves for Unity (5-7) to preserve the Illini Prairie shutout against the Eagles (2-6-2).

In boys' golf

At Bourbonnais. James Birch took home medalist honors with a 3-over 37 and helped lead Milford past Iroquois West (by one stroke) and Momence in a three-team match at Aspen Ridge Golf Course. Ryan Tilstra paced Iroquois West with a 40.

At Danville. Salt Fork’s Brody Althaus earned medalist honors with a 50 at Wolf Creek Golf Club to help lead the Storm to a dual match win against Hoopeston Area. Owen Johnson paced the Cornjerkers with a 61.

At Farmer City. Blue Ridge’s Aaron Jayne went low with a 3-under 32 to earn medalist honors, but the Knights fell in a dual match to El Paso-Gridley by 35 strokes at Woodlawn Country Club.

At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour eked out a one-stroke victory against Urbana at Lake of the Woods Golf Course behind top scorer Austin Remus’ 43 and solid team depth. The Tigers’ Masato Keeley and Matt Horner tied for medalist honors with matching 41s.

At Oakland. Arcola/ALAH’s Jacob Butler fired a 4-over 38 to claim medalist honors and lead the Purple Riders to a season-best score of 160 and the team win against Tri-County at Norton Knolls Golf Course. Dallas Sisk added a 39 for Arcola, and Tri-County’s Holden Kile finished third individually with a 40.

At Pontiac. Prairie Central junior Peyton Dunahee shot a 5-over 77 to finish sixth in the Livingston County Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Course. The Hawks finished fifth as a team. Ridgeview’s Noah Ramos shot an 8-over 80 to tie for eighth individually.

At Villa Grove. Payton Grimsley earned medalist honors with a 36 and helped lead St. Joseph-Ogden past Okaw Valley by 23 strokes at Tri-City Country Club. Zach Buesing shot a 39 for Villa Grove/Heritage, which didn’t record a team score.

In girls' golf

At Farmer City. Blue Ridge struggled in its dual match against El Paso-Gridley at Woodlawn Country Club, losing to the Titans by 28 strokes. Macy Baird finished fourth overall with a 47 to lead the Knights. Competing as an individual, Judah Christian’s Lexie Saathoff placed sixth with a 49.

At Pontiac. Prairie Central’s Katelind Winterland was the top area finisher in the Livingston County Invitational after shooting a 93 at Wolf Creek Golf Course. The Hawks finished fifth as a team, and Mahomet-Seymour was seventh behind Ainsley Winters in 23rd with a 102.

In girls' cross-country

At Decatur. Champaign Central was the top area finisher at the MacArthur Invite, finishing sixth as a team. The Maroons were led by freshman Kara Mathias, who finished 14th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 27.34 seconds. Argenta-Oreana sophomore Heidi Heldt ran 21:15.09 to finish 27th for the ninth-place Bombers. Danville didn’t have enough runners to record a team score, but junior Kaity Parker finished 51st for the Vikings in 22:58.06.

At Decatur. Champaign Central junior Alex Ahmari covered the course at the MacArthur Invite in 16 minutes, 33.12 seconds to finish fifth overall and guide the Maroons to a fourth-place team finish. Danville was next in fifth, as senior Ricky Oakley ran 16:55.01 to place ninth individually. Argenta-Oreana didn’t have enough runners to post a team score, but Bombers’ sophomore Ryan Woodruff finished 49th in 18:35.04.