In volleyball
Argenta-Oreana 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Madelyn Tipsword was strong at the net with six kills and three blocks to go with three digs in Argenta-Oreana’s 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Cerro Gordo. Katy Morrison provided solid back row play with 15 digs for the Bombers (7-2). Mackenzie McMillen paced the Broncos defensively (1-2) with 15 digs.
Arthur Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Arthur Christian cruised in its 25-10, 25-15 sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm, with Halie Rhoades and Liana Kauffman finishing with five kills apiece for the Conquering Riders.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond rallied after dropping the first set to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for an 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory. Alisha Frederick led the Knights (1-2) with 22 assists, five digs and four aces, while Cheyenne Chupp had nine kills. Jessica Freehill finished with 14 kills and 13 digs to pace the Falcons (4-3).
Blue Ridge 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Blue Ridge stayed unbeaten with a 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Sangamon Valley. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (2-0) with 14 assists, seven digs and four aces.
Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. Shelby Johnson had six kills and two aces, but Iroquois West (0-5) fell in a close match to Clifton Central with the Comets winning 25-19, 27-25.
Clinton 2, Heyworth 1. Delaney Woodbury’s 20 assists helped Clinton top Heyworth 22-25, 25-18, 25-22. Bethany Overbey added 12 digs for the Maroons (1-4).
Fisher 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Balanced production helped Fisher knock off Hoopeston Area 25-22, 25-18. Kylee Bishop led the Bunnies (3-5) with six assists, five kills, four digs and one ace. Marissa Rush paced the Cornjerkers (1-5) defensively with five digs.
Heritage 2, Tri-County 0. Bri Struck came close to a double-double (10 kills and eight digs) in Heritage’s 25-20, 25-17 win against Tri-County. Olivia Sorensen facilitated the offense for the Hawks (4-1) with 18 assists to go with three digs. Melia Eskew led the Titans (2-2) with 17 assists and five digs.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 0. Ellie Beach led the way defensively for Mahomet-Seymour with 11 digs as the Bulldogs topped Lincoln 25-16, 25-23. A balanced attack for M-S (2-2) came from Amber Yeakel with six kills and Haylie Orton with four.
Monticello 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Monticello had to rally after dropping the second set, but the Sages pulled off a 25-20, 21-25, 25-13 victory. Addison Wichus’ solid all-around play with 19 digs and nine assists helped propel unbeaten Monticello (4-0) to victory.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 1. The win didn’t come as easily as the first set, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda was still able to pull out a 25-4, 24-26, 25-16 victory. Abbie Schmidt’s double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs to go with three aces led the Panthers (7-0), while Addison Oyer had 10 kills and Makayla Klann 25 digs. Sydney McTaggart led the Warriors (2-3-1) with 21 digs and two aces.
Ridgeview 2, Cissna Park 0. Ridgeview cruised in its nonconference sweep, beating Cissna Park 25-7, 25-10. Audrey Kaeb had nine digs and Mikayla Knake put up eight assists for the Timberwolves (2-5) in the loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0. A fifth straight sweep — this one coming at 25-18, 25-13 against Teutopolis — kept St. Joseph-Ogden on the winning path since dropping its season opener. Emily Bigger was one of four players with six kills for the Spartans (5-1) and also led the team with 25 assists.
Tri-Valley 2, St. Thomas More 0. St. Thomas More dropped its first match of the season in a tight back-and-forth match, with Tri-Valley coming out on top 25-23, 22-25, 25-23. Caroline Kerr had 33 assists for the Sabers (2-1), while Anna McClure finished with 16 kills.
Unity 2, Tuscola 0. The Jalyn Powell to Emma Bleecher connection worked well for Unity in its 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Tuscola. Powell led the undefeated Rockets (5-0) with 22 assists and nine digs, while Bleecher finished with 10 kills. Jessie Martin led the Warriors (4-1) with nine assists.
Villa Grove 2, Arcola 0. Kyleigh Block finished with 10 assists, Madie Burwell and Sam Campbell had seven kills apiece and Villa Grove (2-1) swept Arcola 25-13 28-26. Hallee Gauna finished with five kills and two blocks for the Purple Riders (1-2).
In boys' soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Nine first half goals helped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin stay unbeaten in its win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Keanu King, Liam Oxendine and Evan Walworth finished with two goals apiece for the Blue Devils (3-0). Mason Behrens scored the only goal for the Spartans (1-4-1).
Blue Ridge 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Victor Reynolds got Blue Ridge going with a first-half goal and two more in the second half from Brendan Flannell sealed the win for the Knights (5-1). Goalkeeper Brandon Lindstrom had six saves for the Knights (2-2).
Centennial 1, Mount Zion 1. Matt Pianfetti scored in the first half for Centennial off an assist by Nathan Bell, but the Chargers (2-1-1) had to settle for a tie with Mount Zion.
Champaign Central 5, Mattoon 0. A hat trick and two assists from Santiago Rodriguez was more than enough for Central in its victory against Mattoon. Goalkeeper Nate Allen also had two saves for the Maroons (3-1-2) in the win.
Charleston 6, Arthur Christian 0. Arthur Christian goalkeepers Jordan Witbeck and Caden Henry combined for nine saves, but the Conquering Riders (3-4-0) fell in the shutout to Charleston.
Danville First Baptist 5, Schlarman 3. A three-goal halftime lead gave Danville First Baptist the cushion it needed to fend off Schlarman’s second half rally in the win. Joel Menez getting his hat trick in the second half didn’t hurt for the Knights (2-1) either. Jason Craig scored the first goal for the Hilltoppers (0-5) on a penalty kick.
Iroquois West 8, St. Anne 3. Diego Camarena had a hat trick in each half of another big Iroquois West win. His six goals led the way for the Raiders (5-0), who also got a goal and an assist from Angel Barajas.
Judah Christian 3, Fisher/GCMS 1. Judah Christian scored twice in the first half and held on in the second for the win against Fisher/GCMS. Caleb Aldridge led the Tribe (3-2) with two goals. Ethan Kasper had four saves for the Bunnies (4-1) and also scored their only goal in the second half.
Rantoul 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. A free kick goal by Erick Soto was the difference maker for Rantoul (1-3) in its win against Oakwood/Salt Fork (2-3-1).
Unity 5, Macon Meridian 2. Two goals and an assist from Andrew Miller helped Unity (4-3) top Meridian. Rockets’ goalkeeper Garrett Chalmers finished the win with nine saves.
In boys' golf
At Danville. Schlarman’s Rance Bryant earned medalist honors with a 7-over 42, as the Hilltoppers also claimed the team title against Westville and Cissna Park at Harrison Park Golf Course. Jack Duensing paced Westville with a 46, while Will Petry led Cissna Park with a 57.
At Danville. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trey Van Winkle shot a 2-over 38 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Eagles to a 10-stroke win against Monticello at Willow Pond Golf Course. Rantoul/PBL’s Casey Dillman was second overall with a 39, while William Ross led the Sages with a 40.
At Gibson City. Prairie Central stayed unbeaten with a six-stroke win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Railside Golf Club. Ty Drach and Payton Dunahee both shot 36 to tie for medalist honors for the Hawks. Cole Maxey paced GCMS with a 40.
At Savoy. St. Thomas More didn’t have enough golfers for a team score, but junior Noah Eyman earned medalist honors with a 41 in the Sabers’ match against Olympia.
At Villa Grove. Arcola topped Tri-County and Villa Grove in a three-team match at Tri-City Country Club with Jacob Butler earning medalist honors for the Purple Riders with a 7-over 42. Dallas Sisk (Arcola), Holden Kile (Tri-County) and Zach Buesing (Villa Grove) all tied for second with 44s.
In girls' golf
At Pontiac. St. Thomas More shot a 62 as a team at the Pontiac Indians Girls’ Scramble at the Pontiac Elks Country Club to tie Bloomington Central Catholic for first place. Prairie Central finished fourth, while Monticello and Watseka tied for fifth.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central and Normal split singles action, but the Maroons pulled out the 5-4 victory against their Big 12 rivals at Lindsay Tennis Center thanks to winning two of three doubles points. Olivia Gunn and Alexis Jones won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, whle Emma Crawford and Erin Durukan were 6-1, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles.
In girls' swimming
At Stanford. Reed Broaders, Sally Ma and Elise Maurer all won three events apiece as Uni High topped Olympia 94-76. Broaders finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 1.68 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.76), while Ma claimed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.82) and 100-yard butterfly (1:01.84). Maurer’s two victories came in the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.57) and 100-yard backstroke (1:08.08).