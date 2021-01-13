CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will now have to make up two Big Ten games this season after Thursday's 6 p.m. home game for the Illini against Michigan State was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Spartans program.
The postponement was announced on Wednesday night, with the Michigan State athletic department making the final decision to call off the game.
Nancy Fahey's Illinois team also had a Dec. 19 home game against Michigan postponed, the result of COVID-19 concerns for the Wolverines. That was part of back-to-back December scheduling changes for the the Illini — whose nonconference finale, set for Dec. 22 at State Farm Center against Southern Illinois — was also postponed after a reported positive test by a player on the Salukis women's basketball team.
As was the case with the Michigan postponement, both Illinois and Michigan State said Wednesday night they planned to work with the Big Ten Conference to find an avenue to reschedule the game.
The Illini and Spartans are scheduled to play a home-and-home series during this season's 20-game Big Ten slate with the teams also scheduled to meet Feb. 4 in East Lansing, Mich.
Illinois (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) — currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak — will have 10 days in between games with the Illini having an open weekend before playing at No. 22 Northwestern (6-2, 4-2) on Jan. 21 in Evanston.