Thursday's prep roundup:
In volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Salt Fork 0. The host Trojans (3-7) won this Vermilion Valley Conference match 25-11, 25-21 over the Storm (3-4). Tinley Parkerson led A-P with eight aces and 10 assists.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0. BHRA (6-1) cruised to a VVC win over the host Comets (2-4) by a score of 25-10, 25-5.
Centennial 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. The visiting Chargers (5-6) took this Big 12 Conference matchup 25-18, 25-20. Riley Ries had six kills, and Emily Pitcher had 11 assists and nine digs.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Heritage 0. The host Broncos (11-0) beat the Hawks (6-4-2) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference match 25-10, 27-25. Ali Walker led CG/B with nine kills, Haylei Simpson had 14 assists and Skye Tieman had seven digs. Heritage saw solid performances from Mary Roland with 22 assists and seven digs and Madi Wilson and Loran Tate with six and five kills, respectively.
Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0. In Vermillion Valley Conference action, the visiting Timerwolves (6-1) beat the Cardinals (5-5) 25-12, 25-8. Addie Lucht led Cissna Park with nine kills. Ava Morrical tallied 24 assists and seven aces. Brooklyn Stadeli had seven digs.
Eureka 2, LeRoy 0. The visiting Panthers (6-4) came up just short in a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown, 25-23, 26-24. Leading LeRoy in kills were Laila Carr (nine), Molly Buckles (eight) and Natalie Loy (seven). Buckles and Carr had 12 and 10 digs, respectively. Loy had four blocks, and Haley Cox had 23 assists.
Fisher 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The visiting Bunnies (4-5) won a third-set thriller over the host Falcons (3-7) 15-25, 25-20, 25-23 in HOIC action. Paige Holt led Fisher with eight kills, and Savannah Wiese added five. Maylie Evans had 13 assists. Jenna Clemmons had three blocks. Leading GCMS were Natalie DeSchepper (nine kills), Sophia Ray (11 digs) and Rylie Huls (13 assists).
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 0. The host Bulldogs (9-1) emerged with a Apollo Conference win 25-20, 25-19. Ellie Barker led M-S with eight kills and eight digs. Avery Allen had seven kills, and Erin Dallas had six assists.
Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Bearcats (6-1) defeated the Buffaloes (4-7) in VVC play, 25-16, 25-14.
Monticello 2, Shelbyville 0. The visiting Sages (9-3) toughed out two close sets, 25-20, 30-28. Jobi Smith and Shelby Smith each had six kills. Addison Finet had eight assists, and Emma Hillard posted four blocks.
Prairie Central 2, Pontiac 0. The visiting Hawks (11-2) had their way in this match, winning in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14. Bailey Masching had eight kills, and Keara Smith had nine assists and 11 digs.
Rantoul 2, Clinton 0. The Eagles (4-6) bested the host Maroons (1-5) in a nonconference match 25-17, 25-22. Ashlee Freeman had 20 assists to lead Rantoul. Kinneya Lewis and Airiana Bell each had six kills.
Sullivan 2, Blue Ridge 0. The Redskins (3-4) won a couple close sets over the host Knights (3-7), 25-19, 25-21. Leading Blue Ridge were Phoebe Reynolds (six kills, nine digs), Alissa Edwards (eight assists) and Ava Hammer (eight digs).
Uni High 2, Urbana 0. The Illineks (4-1) took down the host Tigers 25-22, 25-17 in nonconference action. Urbana (1-3) was led by Sammi Christman and Valentina Gonzalez-Ahuerma with five digs apiece, and Sophia Sheyko-Frailey had nine assists and three aces.
Decatur Unity Christian 2, Arcola 0. The visiting Purple Riders (2-2) couldn’t get over the hump, falling 25-17, 25-21.
Villa Grove 2, Tri-County 0. The Blue Devils (7-3) beat the host Titans (2-5) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference match 25-10, 25-19. Kaylyn Cordes and Jobella Crafton led Villa Grove with 13 assists and six kills, respectively.
Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Warriors (8-4) got the best of the Raiders (3-5) in VVC play, with Watseka prevailing 25-8, 15-12. Lauren Tegtmeyer led Watseka with eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Christa Holohan also had two blocks and added 10 assists. Gracie Yates had seven assists and three aces. Brianna Denault had seven digs, and Ella Smith added five. Haven Meyer put down six kills, and Megan Martin had four.
Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Tigers (11-0) bested the host Cornjerkers (5-5) in a VVC matchup, 25-14, 25-16. Lainey Wichtowski (19 assists, six digs, two aces), Ella Miller (nine kills, three digs) and Maddie Appl (five kills, one block, four digs) led Westville.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 9, Mt Pulaski 1. Once again, Rylan Lawson led the way for the visiting Bombers (5-3), this time with four goals and two assists. Ryan Wood added two goals and an assist. Also scoring for A-O were Rory Mckenney, Brady Lawson and Dillion Keathley. Lucas May and Hayden Luttrell each had two assists. A-O goalie Adrik McMillion had 3 saves.
Centennial 1, Urbana 1. The Chargers (2-4-1) and host Tigers (3-2-1) stayed deadlocked in this Big 12 matchup. Urbana’s Kevin Perez scored the team’s lone goal, assisted by Emir Martinez, and Henry Burrus had seven saves. Centennial’s Nehemiah McKissick produced his team’s lone goal, assisted by Tresody Ondongo, who also recorded seven saves.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 9, Iroquois West 0. The Buffaloes (3-1) earned a big Vermillion Valley Conference win over the host Raiders (1-8). Luke Barney led the game with four goals. Nathan Blue had three goals and two assists. Zach Russell scored a goal, assisted by Levi Tucker, and Simon Ankstatis scored once, assisted by Kyler Chesrown (two assists). Mathew Darling recorded his third shutout of the season.
Hoopeston Area 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The Cornjerkers (4-1) defeated the host Blue Devils (3-5) in Vermillion Valley Conference action. Owen Root led Hoopeston with a hat trick and one assist. Gavin Montez and Owen Crase each scored two goals. Mason Rush had three assists, and Montez and Talan Nelson-Gredy each had one.
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Charleston 0. The host Bulldogs (3-1-3) dominated the Apollo Conference matchup. Nolan Wheeler stood out with three goals and three assists, and the defense only allowed one shot.
Rantoul 0, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. This matchup ended in a scoreless draw. The visiting Eagles (3-3-1) received 10 saves from Caden White, and Jakob Rupp had two stops for O/SF (4-2-1).
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, St. Thomas More 0. In this Illini Prairie Conference matchup, the host Spartans (7-2) came out on top of the Sabers (2-2-1). Jacek Slowikowski had six saves to earn the shutout. Logan Mills netted three goals and one assist. Tyler Hess scored twice, and Alex Acosta had one goal. Spencer Wilson and Zach Harper each had an assist.
Uni High 6, Arthur Christian 2. The host Illineks (4-3) defeated the Conquering Riders (1-4-1) in East Central Illinois Conference play. Frank Hechler scored twice for Uni High. Also scoring for the Illineks were Nate Roth, Shabi Prasanth, Aldo Zepeda and Robert Tu. Prasanth and Henry Wang had two assists, and Zepeda and Tu each added one. Uni goalie David Risinger had four saves. Arthur Christian’s Josh Skowronski scored both team goals, and Spencer Kelmel had an assist.
Unity 6, Judah Christian 0. Nolan Remole’s hat trick led the Rockets (2-1) to a nonconference win over the host Tribe (1-3). Gabe Pound had one goal and three assists. Teaguen Williams and Mason Davis also scored, and Tyler Huntington recorded an assist.
In boys’ golf
At Olympia. Prairie Central shot a 159 to take a three-team match victory. Easton Friedman and Tucker Stoller each shot a 38, and Cooper Gentry fired a 40.
At Schlarman. Schlarman bested Danville and Westville in a multi-school bout with a team score of 194. Deuce Provost led Schlarman with a 42. Danville shot a 220, led by 47s from Collin Lomax and Cale Osborn. The Tigers shot a 239, paced by Austin Shannon’s 53.
At Sullivan. Sullivan narrowly came away with a win over Okaw Valley, Shelbyville and Meridian. Sullivan won with a team score of 194, one stroke better than second place, led by Brett Bushue’s 39.
At Watseka. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka tied for second with team scores of 169, just seven strokes behind first. Ryan Carley led the Falcons with a 39. Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with a meet-high 38.
In girls’ golf
At Monticello. St. Thomas More and Monticello fell short against Olympia. The Sabers finished second with a team score of 206, led by Ashley Wells’ 43. The Sages shot a 219, led by Megan Allen’s 46.
At Sullivan. Sullivan cruised to a four-team match win behind Ruby Haegen’s 50.
At Watseka. Watseka came away with a three-team match win with a score of 211, paced by Jasmine Essington’s 45. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished third with a 241, led by Lizzy Drew’s 53.
In girls’ tennis
At Champaign. Champaign Central swept host Centennial 9-0 in this Big 12 rivalry. Singles winners were Mariclare O’Gorman (6-0, 6-0), Abi Avrutin (6-2, 6-0), Kara Charney (6-1, 6-1), Sarah Su (6-0, 6-1), Fiona Leakey (6-0, 6-1) and Lily Kant (6-0, 6-0). Doubles winners were Avrutin/Leakey (6-2, 6-4), Su/Savannah Stortzum (6-1, 6-0) and Sophia Kalantzis/Eunice Kim (6-1, 6-0).
At Champaign. Host St. Thomas More took the 8-1 loss to Pontiac in this Illini Prairie Conference matchup. No. 3 singles player Luciana Grant was STM’s lone winner (6-1, 6-2).