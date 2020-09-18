In boys’ golf
➜ At Mahomet. Paced by steady play from its top four scorers, Mahomet-Seymour defeated Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 169-182 in a dual match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Zach Courson of M-S earned medalist honors with a 37, while Jameson Drinkwalter contributed a 42. Jackson White (44) and CJ Shoaf (46) also chipped in for the Bulldogs. Ethan Donaldson and Hayden Schall each shot a 44 for the Eagles’ top scores, while Mason Uden and Ross Gowenda both added 47s.
➜ At Danville. Oakwood relied on a solid round by Case Kopaz and sound contributions from his other teammates to beat Danville 203-213 in a dual match at Turtle Run Golf Course. Kopaz earned medalist honors with a 48 for the Comets, who also garnered a 51 from Reed Sperry and a 52 each from Travis Goodner and Kyle McFarland. Ben Omark and Bodyn Gagnon tied for the best round by a Danville player, with both of them compilling a 51.
➜ At Danville. Salt Fork edged Hoopeston Area 212-214 in a dual match at Wolf Creek Golf Club, with Brody Althaus leading the Storm with a 50. Jacob Depratt, Brock Wantland and Hunter Wantland each added 54s for Salt Fork. Trevor Swartz won medalist honors with a 49 for Hoopeston Area, while Kaden Wallace contributed a 51 for the Cornjerkers.
➜ At Villa Grove. St. Joseph-Ogden compiled four scores in the 40s to edge Villa Grove/Heritage 185-189 in a dual match at Tri-City Country Club. Ty Pence shot a team-best 42 for the Spartans, who also received 47s from Maddux Carter and Logan Smith and a 49 from McGuire Atwood. Zack Buesing won medalist honors with a 41 for VG/H, while teammate Jake Giles contributed with a 42.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cruised to a 174-231 win against Tri-Point in a dual match at Indian Springs Golf Course. Connor Engel shot a 40 to post medalist honors for the Falacons, while Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch each contributed with a 44.
➜ At Sullivan. Season-low totals from Alex Kuhns, Brayden Kauffman and Kacee Moore sparked Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a 155-179 win against Tri-County at Timberlake Golf Course. Kuhns and Kauffman each posted a 37 for the Purple Riders, while Moore wasn’t far behind with a 40. Holden Kile and David Smith both carded a 40 to lead Tri-County.
➜ At Bourbonnais. Iroquois West put together solid scores up and down its lineup to beat Momence 170-234 at Aspen Ridge Golf Course. Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with a 2-over par 36 to claim medalist honors, while teammates Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillan each filled out their scorecards with a 43.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Monticello. Claire Webber led the way for Monticello, shooting a low round of 41 at Monticello Golf Club to help the host Sages post a 181-204 win against Tuscola in a dual match. Teammates Ashley Long and Amelia Patterson each added 45s for Monticello. Makenna Fiscus had the top score for Tuscola with a 47 and Marley Good was one stroke behind with a 48 for the Warriors.
➜ At LeRoy. Olympia defeated LeRoy 209-237 in a dual match at LeRoy Country Club. Lynsee Clow shot a 51 to pace the Panthers and teammate Lauren Bossingham came through with a 57.
➜ At Villa Grove. In an unscored meet between Villa Grove/Heritage and St. Joseph-Ogden, Taylor Hug of SJ-O had the lowest round at Tri-City Country Club with a 51. Kyleigh Block and Logan Lillard each shot a 58 for VG/H.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Gibson City. Sophia Solava won at No. 1 singles, Sanjana Paul won at No. 2 singles and the duo won at No. 1 doubles to lift Urbana to a 5-0 road win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
➜ At Champaign. Malia Moss and Olivia Bell took their No. 2 doubles match to three sets, but that was the closest Champaign Central got during a 9-0 loss against Bloomington.