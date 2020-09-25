In boys’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Matthew Isaacs of Urbana edged the rest of the field to win medalist honors with a 43 during a triangular match at the University of Illinois Orange Course, but Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin edged Centennial for the best team score with a 187, defeating the Chargers (189) by two strokes and Urbana (206) by 19 strokes. Rance Bryant and Izaiah Lusk paced BHRA by each shooting a 44. Seth Gossett (44) and Cameron McMullen (46) had the top two scores for Centennial, while Urbana’s Parker McClain (44) complemented Isaacs' steady round.
➜ At Sheldon. Noah Eyman of St. Thomas More set the standard at Shewami Country Club, winning medalist honors with a 40 and guiding the Sabers to a 183-187 win against host Watseka. Wilson Kirby (45) and Jack McMahon (48) put forth steady scores for STM. Jordan Schroeder and Zachary Hickman each finished with 44s to lead Watseka.
➜ At Mahomet. Caleb McCullough of Judah Christian took home medalist honors with a 39 during a triangular match that also featured Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Cornerstone at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Despite McCullough’s low round, Judah Christian was third with a team score of 202. Rantoul/PBL finished second with a 179, 11 strokes behind Cornerstone. Ethan Donaldson recorded a 40 for the Eagles’ top score, while teammates Hayden Schall and Mason Uden each contributed a 46.
➜ At Tuscola. Sullivan had four of the top five scores during a quadrangular match also featuring St. Teresa, Tuscola and Fisher at Ironhorse Golf Club, helping Sullivan top the field with a 169, 19 strokes better than runner-up St. Teresa. Logan Westjohn of Sullivan won medalist honors with a 38, while teammates Drew Rogers (43), Camden Dwyer (44) and Leyton Ellis (44) put forth competitive scores. Corey Dunn led Tuscola, which finished third with a team score of 195, by shooting a 47 and Ty Thomason added a 48 for the Warriors. Ryan Coulter carded a team-best 54 for Fisher, with the Bunnies compiling a 228.
➜ At Danville. Case Kopacz of Oakwood posted the best score with a 42 during his team's dual match against Salt Fork, a 190-207 win by the Comets at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Travis Goodner (47) and Reed Sperry (49) also contributed for Oakwood. Brody Althaus (49) and Jacob Depratt (50) had the two top scores for Salt Fork.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Mt. Zion both compiled a team score of 173, but Mt. Zion pulled out the win during a dual match at Indian Springs Golf Course based on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Connor Engel led the Falcons with a 37, while Braden Roesch (42), Ethan Garard (44) and Ryan Carley (50) chipped in for GCMS.
➜ At Findlay. Tri-County narrowly missed out on winning a triangular match with Meridian and Okaw Valley at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. The Titans shot a 194, only topped by Meridian’s 193, and six strokes better than Okaw Valley's 200. Owen Knoebel shot a career-best 47 to earn Tri-County's top score.
➜ At LeRoy. Host LeRoy had all four of its top scores stay in the 40s, but El Paso-Gridley prevailed 156-177 in a dual match at LeRoy Country Club. Parker Hogue carded a 41 to top the Panthers, while teammates Walker Bossingham (42), Ty Egan (45) and Nate Wells (49) rounded out the scoring for LeRoy.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Sheldon. Visiting St. Thomas More defeated Watseka 182-189 in a dual match at Shewami Country Club. Brooke Erhard and Mia Kirby each shot 44s for the Sabers' two top scores, while Tessa Tomaso and Leah Peifer each chipped in 47s. Natalie Schroeder of Watseka won medalist honors with a 43.
➜ At Tuscola. Solid rounds from Marley Good and Makenna Fiscus led Tuscola to a triangular match win against St. Teresa and Sullivan at Ironhorse Golf Club. Good and Fiscus tied for medalists honors with each golfer shooting a 50, while teammate Zoey Thomason added a 56 as the Warriors shot a 218, three strokes better than St. Teresa. Morgan Moll (55) had the best individual score for Sullivan (236). Lexie Saathoff of Judah Christian finished fourth with a 52.
➜ At LeRoy. Lauren Bossingham registered a team-best 54 during LeRoy’s dual match with El Paso-Gridley, but it wasn’t enough for the host Panthers in a 216-234 loss at LeRoy Country Club. Morgan Shreves added a 59 for LeRoy.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Watseka. St. Thomas More swept all six singles matches en route to a 7-2 win at Watseka. Maddy Swisher won 8-0 at No. 1 singles to pace the Sabers, while Nora Kelley added an 8-2 win at No. 3 singles. Ashton Peters and Emma Simmons earned an 8-5 win at No. 1 doubles for Watseka.
➜ At Normal. Claudia Larrison put forth Champaign Central’s best effort, falling 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles, but the Maroons lost 9-0 to Normal West.