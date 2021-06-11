METAMORA — Watch out Charleston. CJ Shoaf is coming to town next week.
With intentions on winning multiple state titles.
The Mahomet-Seymour senior and Illinois commit brought back four Class 2A sectional titles on Thursday night, helping the Bulldogs place second with 93 points at the 13-team meet. Eureka won the event with 102 points.
Shoaf led the way for M-S by winning the 200-meter dash (22.68 seconds), the 110 hurdles (14.54), the 300 hurdles (38.40) and high jump (2.07 meters).
The Bulldogs also qualified their 3,200 relay for state as Kyle Nofziger, Matthew Sims, Joseph Scheele and Jonah Singer clocked in at 8:14.73 to hit state-qualifying standards.
Class 3A Bloomington Sectional
Lacy qualifies for state. Centennial’s Daniel Lacy will compete in the 400-meter dash at the state meet next week after he placed second with a time of 51.33 seconds.
He is the only area athlete that will do so at the 3A state meet after Centennial wound up 12th at the 16-team meet with 15 points. Danville finished 15th with three points.
Class 2A Unity Sectional
Tigers place second. Urbana had the best showing of any area team in Tolono, with the Tigers compiling 74 points to finish second at the 16-team meet. Urbana relied on first-place finishes from Jeremiah Hamilton in the 200-meter dash (21.58 seconds), Jackson Gilbert in the 400 (50.61), its 400 relay team (42.70) of Daniel Mboyo, Hamilton, Cedric Sabin and Gilbert, its 800 relay team (1:30.54) of Sean Longdon, Mboyo, Hamilton and Sabin to post a strong performance. The Tigers will also have Sam Lambert in the 3,200 (10:02.38) and Mboyo in the long jump (6.62 meters) representing the Tigers at the state meet.
Monticello finished third with 721/2 points as the Sages’ 3,200 relay team of Ed Mitchell, Josh Baysore, Rylan Good and Joey Wenke won a sectional title with a time of 8:35.37. Kolton Knuffman qualified in both the 110 hurdles (15.32) and the 300 hurdles (41.51) for Monticello, while the Sages will send both Jacob Tackett (11.01) and Chris Brown (11.12) to state in the 100. Monticello’s 400 relay (43.28) and Ian Cherry in the pole vault (3.96 meters) also hit state qualifying standards.
Kyle Burgoni led Unity by winning the 100 (10.71) and placing second in the 200 (21.73), while teammate Carson Kleparski advanced to state in the pole vault by clearing 3.96 meters.
In wrestling
Bulldogs claim league title. Mahomet-Seymour capped off an undefeated regular season with a 61-12 win against Lincoln and a 72-0 victory against Charleston. The Bulldogs (26-0) also won the Apollo Conference title.
Logan Hillard at 138 pounds, Hayden Nelson at 170, Mateo Casillas at 195, Daniel Renshaw at 220 and Colton Crowley at 285 all produced pins for M-S against Lincoln. Caden Hatton at 106, Braeden Heinold at 152 and Nelson at 170 compiled wins for M-S against Charleston.
Sages sweep foes. Monticello defeated Clinton 60-5 and shut out Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 66-0 in picking up two wins.
Kaleb Reid at 170 pounds had two pins on the night, while Bryant Spencer at 195 and Riley Jones at 285 also had pins for the Sages against the Bombers.