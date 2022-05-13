In girls’ track and field
Class 3A Danville Sectional
➜ Hunt shines for Chargers. Noelle Hunt performed well at the first sectional meet of her high school career, with the Centennial freshman qualifying for state in two events. Hunt placed second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 21/4 inches and was part of the Chargers’ state-qualifying 800-meter relay. Hunt, Brooke Gardner, Benedicte Tshomba and Sifa Mondika came in second in 1 minute, 46.94 seconds to clinch their spot at state. Centennial finished ninth at the 17-team meet with 33 points. Host Danville was 11th with 181/2 points, but the Vikings will have one state competitor. Like Hunt, Nickiya Shields made her first sectional meet memorable by placing second in the 300-meter hurdles, with the freshman clocking in at 46.45.
Class 1A Sullivan Sectional
➜ Tuscola duo stars. Alyssa Williams and Lia Patterson both qualified for state in three individual events, helping Tuscola place second at the 17-team sectional meet with 84 points. Williams won the 100-meter dash in 12.41 seconds and took the top spot in the 200 with a time of 25.41. She will also compete at state in the long jump after qualifying with a third-place finish of 16 feet, 103/4 inches. Patterson swept the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, winning the first race in 15.65 and winning the longer hurdles race in 45.98. She finished second behind Williams in the 200 in 25.65. Tuscola will also have two relays — its 400 and 800 quartets — competing at state. Sullivan placed sixth at its own sectional meet with 41 points, with its 400 and 800 relays qualifying for state. Madalyn Booker will also run the 400 at state for Sullivan after she qualified with a third-place time of 1:01.62. Heidi Heldt will run in two races for Argenta-Oreana at state after she won the 1,600 in 5:38.17 and placed second in the 800 in 2:26.25. Jazzi Hicks won the shot put for Cerro Gordo/Bement with a throw of 36-111/2, while teammate Bella Zigler took second in the long jump (16-111/4). Alexa Miller will represent Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at state after she finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 33-111/2.
In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 11, Altamont 1. A six-run fourth inning allowed the host Maroons to cruise to their ninth straight win, this one happening with a five-inning nonconference victory at Spalding Park. Carter Hall hit a three-run home run for Central (25-5), Mitchell Crompton went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI and Soren Long went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI. That was more than enough run support for Chase Bartlett, who made his first pitching appearance with the Maroons one to cherish. Bartlett threw all five innings, yielding six hits and striking out three.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Eureka 3. The host Falcons clinched a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference title with a dramatic win in walk-off fashion as Mason Kutemeier filled the role of hero. The game was scoreless through five innings and then Eureka took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth before Ty Cribbett and Hunter Brewer pulled off a successful double steal to tie the game at 1. The score remained that way into extra innings before Eureka scored twice in the top of the eighth to take a 3-1 lead. But GCMS wasn’t done, tying the game at 3 on a two-run double by Brewer and then Kutemeier drilled an RBI single with one out to score Brewer for the game-winning run. Brewer and Kutemeier both finished 2 for 4. Cribbett earned the win in relief, throwing two innings. Kellan Fanson started for GCMS (15-7) and went six innings, giving up five hits and working around four walks to strike out three.
➜ Iroquois West 14, Ridgeview 4. Leading 6-4 after five innings, Iroquois West ended the nonconference home game early with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Aiden Tilstra was 2 for 3 with three RBI, Damon Fowler was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored and Peyton Rhodes was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Mario Andrade and Lucas Frank also had timely hits for the Raiders (10-8), with Andrade driving in three runs and Frank compiling two RBI.
➜ LeRoy 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Noah Company kept Hoopeston Area in check, throwing a one-hit complete game and striking out 10 during the Panthers’ five-inning road nonconference win. Company also helped himself out with two hits and two RBI, while Brody Bennett added a double and three RBI for LeRoy (18-8). Porter Conn, Tyson Brent and Ian Johnson also drove in two runs in the win against the Cornjerkers (11-17).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Tri-Valley 0. It took a while for Mahomet-Seymour’s bats to wake up, but the Bulldogs made sure they left Downs upbeat with their 20th win of the season following a nonconference road victory. Not that Braden Houchin and Zach Courson needed much offense. Houchin registered the win, limiting Tri-Valley to one hit in six innings of work. He struck otu eight. Courson didn’t allow a hit in one inning of relief, striking out one. Evan Ruzich delivered a two-run single for the Bulldogs (20-4), who scored seven runs in the top of the seventh. Alex McHale (1 for 3, two runs scored, RBI), Blake Wolters (1 for 3, RBI double) and Houchin (2 for 4) also chipped in.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 4, Monticello 3. Monticello led 2-1 after two innings, but the visiting Trojans struck for three runs in the top of the third and held on to claim a close nonconference win. Logan Chupp went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Sages (17-8), while Colton Vance (2 for 4, RBI), Triston Foran (2 for 3, double) and Jack Buckalew (2 for 4, two doubles) all had multiple hits. Luke Teschke sustained the loss, striking out nine and giving up six hits in 42/3 innings pitched.
➜ Milford 14, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Sawyer Laffoon and Nicholas Warren had strong offensive performances, lifting the visiting Bearcats to a six-inning Vermilion Valley Conference win. Laffoon finished 3 for 4 with four RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases, while Warren went 2 for 5 with four RBI. Adin Portwood (1 for 5, two RBI, four runs scored) also contributed for Milford (14-8). Landon Freeman and Brody Howard each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Trojans (8-11).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Mattoon 1. St. Joseph-Ogden extended its win streak to 20 games with a six-inning nonconference home win. Coby Miller hit a home run and went 1 for 2 with two RBI and two walks for the Spartans (28-2), who led 8-1 after four innings. Luke Landrus (2 for 3, two RBI), Andrew Beyers (2 for 3, RBI, three runs scored) and Tyler Altenbaumer (2 for 3, RBI) were instrumental in the 14-hit output produced by SJ-O. Altenbaumer delivered another gem on the mound, striking out 12 and only allowing two hits in throwing all six innings.
➜ St. Thomas More 13, Rantoul 2. St. Thomas More led 4-0 after two innings and closed out the six-inning road win courtsey a nine-run sixth inning. Dawson Magrini and Blake Staab each went 3 for 5 with three RBI to spark the Sabers (10-11), while Patrick Quarnstrom was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Rennick Riddle went 2 for 2 for Rantoul (2-16).
➜ Unity 11, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Tyler Hensch threw three shutout innings and only allowed one hit while striking out three, improving to 9-0 on the season as the Rockets cruised to a road Illini Prairie win and stayed unbeaten in league play. Damian Knoll hit a home run and drove in two runs for Unity (25-3), while Hensch added an RBI triple and Dylan Moore went 2 for 3 with two RBI.
➜ Westville 11, Oakwood 1. Westville ran its win streak to three games and are now on the cusp of 20 wins following a five-inning home win in VVC action. Drew Wichtowski led the Tigers (19-9), going 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI. Zach Russell went 2 for 2 with an RBI and three runs scored. He also reached in all four of his plate appearances with two walks. Ethan McMasters kept Oakwood off balance, throwing all five innings and only giving up three hits. He struck out six. The Comets (14-12) committed five errors, with Josh Young and Bryson Myers each going 1 for 2.
In softball
➜ Bloomington 1, Urbana 0. A pitchers’ duel emerged between these two Big 12 teams in Urbana, but it was the visiting Purple Raiders who were able to push across the game’s lone run in the top of the ninth inning. Urbana’s Allison Deck and Bloomington’s Ellie Vetter each threw a complete game, with Deck striking out 21 and Vetter striking out 17. Urbana (6-11) outhit Bloomington 7-5, with Lorelie Yau and Deck each compiling two hits for Urbana. But Bloomington broke the scoreless tie when Mollie Vetter drew a bases-loaded walk to score Ellie Stanley.
➜ Fisher 6, El Paso-Gridley 5. Trailing 5-1 after five innings, the host Bunnies pulled off an epic comeback to deliver a Heart of Illinois Conference win in nine innings. Fisher (14-6) tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut its deficit to 5-2 before scoring three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 5 and then walking it off with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Abbie Stipp went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Bunnies, while Kylan Arndt went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kimberly Schoonover went 1 for 5 with two RBI. Jenna Clemmons (1 for 4, RBI), Kailey May (2 for 4, two runs scored), Karsyn Burke (2 for 5) and Kallie Evans (2 for 5) all added timely hits for Fisher.
➜ Hoopeston Area 10, St. Thomas More 2. Madison Barnes hit two home runs and drove in four runs, lifting the Cornjerkers (10-14) to a nonconference road win against the Sabers (2-14). Brylie Cox added a triple and Riley Miller contributed a double for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Milford 6, Armstrong-Potomac 4. Emmaleah Marshino tripled twice and drove in a run, while Brynlee Wright was 2 for 3 with an RBI to help Milford pick up a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Kirstyn Lucht threw a complete game for the Bearcats (9-8), striking out nine. Carlyn Crozier and Brynn Spencer each drove in two runs for A-P (9-14).
➜ Oakwood 8, Milford 7. In the completion of a VVC game that was suspended on April 15, the Comets prevailed. Samantha Dunavan hit a home run and drove in three runs for Oakwood (7-19), while Audrey Schnaus added two RBI. Abby Storm (3 for 4, double, triple, four RBI) and Marshino (3 for 4, double, home run, two RBI) led Milford.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9, Salt Fork 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda snapped a four-game losing skid with its most production offensive game in two weeks. Aubrey Busboom sparked the visiting Panthers (7-18) to the nonconference win by going 2 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI, while Averi Garrett wasn’t far behind in going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Kendyl Badgley (2 for 4, RBI) and Carly Mutchmore (2 for 5, two runs scored) also supported Emma Steiner in the pitcher’s circle. Steiner scattered eight hits and overcame five errors by PBL to strike out eight in throwing a complete game. Brianna Filicsky paced Salt Fork (10-13) by going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Brynlee Keeran (2 for 4, RBI) and Karlie Cain (1 for 3, triple, RBI) also contributed.
➜ Pontiac 5, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Mahomet-Seymour had its seven-game win streak end with a nonconference road loss. The Bulldogs (18-3) never led and pushed across their lone run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Kenadi Granadino when they were already trailing 5-0. Maddie Cortez went 2 for 3 with a double, while Granadino and Karley Yergler each went 1 for 2. Yergler was tagged with the loss, throwing all six innings and giving up all five runs (only two earned) as she struck out nine. Three errors did not help the cause for M-S.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Unity 1. Shayne Immke came through with the clutch hit and the Spartans kept rolling, picking up their seventh straight win. Immke hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning, capping the six-run outburst SJ-O (24-8-1) put forth in the inning to snap a scoreless tie. Addy Martinie hit a solo home run earlier in the inning to give SJ-O a 1-0 lead. Immke and Martinie both finished 2 for 4, with Hallie Brazelton going 2 for 3. Madison Stevens went 51/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out one to record the win. Maddie Reed (2 for 3, double) and Gracie Renfrow (2 for 4) both collected multiple hits for the Rockets (20-7). Taylor Henry threw a complete game and struck out 10.
➜ Tuscola 10, Clinton 0. Ava Boyer and Emily Czerwonka powered Tuscola to a road Central Illinois Conference win, the Warriors’ second straight triumph. Czerwonka went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI for Tuscola (18-6), which led 3-0 after the top of the first inning. Boyer finished 2 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBI out of the leadoff spot. Isabelle Wilcox (1 for 4, two RBI), Taylor Musgrave (3 for 4) and Ella Boyer (2 for 4) also chipped in. Kerri Pierce stymied Clinton, throwing a three-hit shutout that featured five strikeouts. Heidi Humble had one of the three singles for the Maroons (3-18) and also stole a base.
➜ Villa Grove 6, Rantoul 3. Maci Clodfelder hit her 12th home run of the season, a solo shot in the top of the fifth inning, and the Blue Devils earned a nonconference road win. Villa Grove (18-12) manufactured most of its runs, taking advantage of six Rantoul errors. Logan Lillard also drove in a run, but shined in the pitcher’s circle for Villa Grove as she struck out nine in a four-hit complete game. Reece Morgan went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Eagles (7-16), with Emily Curtis and Caya Flesner each driving in a run.
➜ Watseka 7, Champaign Central 2. Natalie Petersen hit a solo home run, Sydney McTaggart and Elizabeth Wittenborn both drove in two runs for the host Warriors in a nonconference win. McTaggart finished 2 for 2 with a double, while Wittenborn was 1 for 3 for Watseka (14-7). Caitlin Corzine threw a complete game, scattering six hits. Nalani Ray connected on two solo home runs to account for all of the offense for Central (12-16), while Kaitlyn Helm added a double.
In girls' soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Morton 1. Mahomet-Seymour avoided its first losing streak of the season, securing a road win against the Potters. Cayla Koerner scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Bulldogs (17-2) in a nonconference match between two teams who will have No. 1 seeds when the Class 2A postseason starts next week. Lauren Schnepper provided the other two goals for M-S, with Brea Benson chipping in an assist as well.
➜ Mattoon 5, Champaign Central 0. Champaign Central fell behind 3-0 at halftime and had no answer in the second half for the Green Wave in a nonconference road loss. Meg Rossow made 15 saves for the Maroons (9-8).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 6, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers couldn’t withstand all of the offensive pressure applied by the Irish in a Big 12 loss. Hannah Null was credited with 40 saves for Urbana (4-9-2).
In boys' tennis
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More shut out St. Teresa during a 9-0 win at Atkins Tennis Center. Jack McMahon at No. 4 singles and Lucas Dixon at No. 6 singles did not drop a game for the Sabers, with the duo each registering a 6-0, 6-0 win. Brandon Hood (6-2, 6-0) at No. 1 singles, Rohan Thope (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles, Cale Quirom (6-2, 6-1) at No. 3 singles) and Parker Moore (6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles) also won for STM.
➜ At Urbana. Mt. Zion left Blair Park with an 8-1 victorty against Urbana. Michael Bales and Caleb Gollings registered the lone point for the Tigers with a 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 win at No. 3 doubles.