Knights cruise to tournament win
DECATUR — Connor Nettles erupted for 30 points to help Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' basketball romp past Hartsburg-Emden 79-39 on Thursday in a St. Teresa Holiday Tournament pool-play game.
Nettles also contributed four rebounds, three assists and seven steals for the Knights (7-5), who are on a three-game win streak and improved to 2-0 in the tournament.
ALAH's Wyatt Hilligoss recorded a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double as well, chipping in three steals and two blocked shots. Jayce Parsons chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.
In another of Thursday's St. Teresa Holiday Tournament pool-play games, the host Bulldogs trumped Judah Christian 74-36.
The Tribe (3-8) fell behind 24-6 in the first quarter and couldn't fully recover, dropping to 0-2 in tournament play. Aidyn Beck's 15 points led Judah and included a trio of three-pointers, while Joey Limentato tossed in seven points.