In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond reigned supreme in a five-player, 18-hole scramble tournament that featured entries from 18 different programs. The Purple Riders shot a field-best 27 on Harrison Park Golf Course’s front nine and rode that to a cumulative 56 total, edging out Dwight (58) for the victory. Arcola/ALAH was represented by Braden Kauffman, Aaron Seegmiller, Clay Seal, Canton Wesch and Logan Schrock. St. Joseph-Ogden snagged third place with a 60 group total. The Spartans’ quintet was Jacob Kern, Ashten Cafarelli, McGwire Atwood, Jack Robertson and Talan Miller. Watseka claimed fourth place with an overall 61, recorded by the group of Austin Marcier, Hagen Hoy, Brayden Ketchum, Ethan Snow and Lathan Bowling. St. Thomas More rounded out the team top five with a 66 and was represented by Wilson Kirby, Jack McMahon, Cole Kemper, Wyatt Kirby and Tim Oliver.
➜ At Moweaqua. Brooks Cluver fired a 2-over 74 during the 18-hole Meridian Earlybird Invitational at Moweaqua Golf Course, placing second individually and leading Clinton to team runner-up status. The Maroons tallied a collective 357, finishing behind only Maroa-Forsyth (332) in the 10-squad field. Clinton’s Aiden Toohill also cracked the individual top 10, sharing seventh place with an 83.
➜ At Rantoul. Reis Claybrooke and Justin Merrill shared medalist distinction with matching nine-hole 37s in a dual between Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, but it was Claybrooke and the Bulldogs who defeated Merrill and the Eagles 157-165 at Willow Pond Golf Course. Claybrooke was backed by a trio of 40s, with M-S teammates Blake Harvey, Leif Olson and Kelton Hennesy each carding that score. Mason Uden was Rantoul/PBL’s next-best scorer at 42, closely followed by Alex Warner and Rennick Riddle with identical 43s.
➜ At Tuscola. Will Ross was the lone athlete to clear 40 during a nine-hole dual at Ironhorse Golf Club, and his 39 was good for medalist recognition while also pushing Monticello past host Tuscola 170-203 in team scoring. Ross had sufficient backup to his effort, with Andrew Neef (43), Sam Davison (44), Maddux Quick (45) and Kross Reynolds (45) all booking top-five scores. The Warriors were paced by Brayden Gough’s runner-up 42. Chris Atwater joined Gough under 50 for Tuscola, shooting 49.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Moweaqua. Clinton didn’t log a team score in the 18-hole Meridian Earlybird Invitational, hosted by Moweaqua Golf Course, but the Maroons put two golfers within the individual top 10. Carley Earle carded a 110 to earn fourth place, and Sarah Mills shot 111 to tie for fifth position.
➜ At Tuscola. Makenna Fiscus finished 4 shots clear of the next-best score during a nine-hole event at Ironhorse Golf Club, carding a 51 that aided host Tuscola in a 220-263 team win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Marley Good was No. 2 for the Warriors and overall via her 55, while Izzy Wilcox’s 56 and Molly Macaulay’s 58 also benefited Tuscola. Halie Heinz led the Falcons with a 56, and Anna Warren gave GCMS a 66. Monticello and Champaign Academy High, which did not post team scores, were paced by Amanda Dasher (59) and Keagan Markun (67), respectively.