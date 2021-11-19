In girls’ basketball
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Terre Haute (Ind.) North 69, Champaign Central 59. Despite a standout offensive performance from Addy McLeod, Champaign Central trailed at the end of every quarter and sustained its first loss of the season. McLeod was nearly unstoppable, scoring a game-high 39 points as she drained five three-pointers. Neveah Essien chipped in several different ways, scoring four points, grabbing 11 rebounds and handing out four assists. Kinsley Stillman (four points, five rebounds) and Carleigh Parks (six rebounds, five assists) also contributed for the Maroons (1-1).
Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament
At St. Joseph
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Centennial 26. The host Spartans are still undefeated and won their our four-team tournament with a convincing victory against the Chargers. Ella Armstrong scored a game-high 18 points for SJ-O (3-0) as Ashlyn Lannert joined her in double figures with 11 points. Payton Jacob (eight points) and Peyton Jones (seven points) both chipped in for SJ-O, which led 25-6 at halftime. Avery Loschen and Mia DeJesus each finished with nine points for Centennial (1-2).
➜ Tri-County 67, Urbana 29. Led by tournament MVP Bella Dudley’s team-high 15 points, the Titans rolled to a comfortable win. Thaylee Barry (14 points), Kaylin Williams (12 points, seven steals) and Josie Armstrong (10 points) also had solid games for the Titans (2-1). Destiny Barber scored 16 points for Urbana (0-3).
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 47, Prairie Central 24. The undefeated Bulldogs used staunch defense and balanced scoring to post a lopsided win against the host Hawks. Cayla Koerner scored a game-high 13 points for M-S (3-0), which did not allow Prairie Central (1-2) to score a point in the third quarter as the Bulldogs increased their 33-13 halftime lead to 40-13 by the start of the fourth quarter. Nichole Taylor (10 points) and Savannah Orgeron (eight points) also helped out M-S. Mariya Sisco’s six points paced the Hawks.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off
At Fisher
➜ Unity 37, Monticello 28. Unity relied on stingy defense and a strong offensive showing after the first quarter to stay unbeaten and hand its Illini Prairie Conference rival its first loss. The nonconference game featured balanced scoring from the Rockets (3-0), who overcame a 13-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Lauren Miller scored a game-high nine points to lead Unity, Erika Steinman finished with seven points and Katey Moore and Maddie Reed each wound up with six points. Hannah Swanson scored a team-high nine points for the Sages (2-1).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Fisher 32. The unbeaten Panthers darted out to a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held Fisher at bay in securing the win. Losa Suaava scored a game-high 21 points to lead PBL (3-0), while Kallie Evans scored 19 points for Fisher (2-2).
At Gibson City
➜ Iroquois West 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32. The Raiders snapped an early two-game losing skid by beating the hosts on the strength of a strong first quarter. IW (2-2) led 13-2 going into the second quarter and held off the Falcons (0-3) the rest of the way. Shea Small poured in a game-high 21 points for the Raiders and added four steals, with the trio of McKinley Tilstra, Kynnedi Kanoski and Adelynn Scharp each scoring four points. Destiny Thomas pulled down 10 rebounds to bolster IW’s effort. Mindy Brown scored a team-high 10 points for GCMS, with Cally Kroon (seven points) and Savannah Shumate (five points) chipping in.
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 55, Cissna Park 41. A solid all-around performance from Kyla Bullington helped A-P remain unbeaten and advance to Saturday’s championship game after overcoming a 26-21 halftime deficit. Bullington finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (3-0). Carlyn Crozier (nine points), Gigi Mulvaney (seven points) and Faith Cline (seven points) also contributed for A-P. Mikayla Knake scored a team-high 11 points for the Timberwolves (1-2) and Addison Seggebruch joined her in double figures with 10 points.
➜ Watseka 37, Milford 22. Sydney McTaggart scored a game-high 14 points, Addi Edwards finished with 11 points and the Warriors (3-0) stayed unbeaten and moved on to Saturday’s championship game against Armstrong-Potomac. Abby Tovey led Milford (2-1) with eight points.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
➜ Petersburg PORTA 50, Clinton 41. The host Maroons couldn’t hold on to a 22-20 halftime lead and sustained their first loss of the season. Kaitlyn Rauch scored a team-high 16 points for Clinton (2-1), with Mallory Cyrulik and Alania Helfand each adding eight points.
Nontournament
➜ Hutsonville/Palestine 49, Chrisman 18. Kendl Lemmon scored seven points, but the visiting Cardinals (1-2) lost in nonconference action.
➜ LeRoy 49, Blue Ridge 18. The visiting Panthers pulled away for the nonconference win with a strong second half to secure their first win of the season. Natalie Loy dropped in a game-high nine points for LeRoy (1-3) as Molly Buckles (eight points), Haley Cox (seven points) and Callie Warlow (seven points) all provided a nice complement to Loy. Farrah Michaels led Blue Ridge (1-2) with eight points and Tatem Madden added seven points.
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 56, Westville 18. The host Tigers trailed 34-9 at halftime and couldn't mount a comeback in the second half of a nonconference defeat in Westville's season opener. Lydia Gondzur scored a team-high eight ponts for Westville (0-1), with Hadley Cox (six points) and Aubrie Jenkins (four points) rounding out the scoring for the Tigers.
➜ St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 37. The visiting Sabers delivered first-year coach Erin Quarnstrom her first win in charge of the program in this nonconference game. Ruari Quarnstrom paced STM (1-1) with a game-high 17 points, while Emma Devocelle contributed 14 points as the Sabers trailed 18-16 at halftime but took a slim 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter. Ashlynn Pinnick and Addie Wright each scored 15 points apiece to spark the Comets (0-2).
➜ Salt Fork 56, Donovan 38. Salt Fork built a 38-17 halftime lead on the road and headed home with a nonconference victory. Alexa Jamison tossed in a game-high 28 points to lead the Storm (2-0), with Karlie Cain also hitting double figures with 14 points. Teammate Macie Russell chipped in eight points.