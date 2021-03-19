In volleyball
➜ Centennial 2, Bloomington 0. The Chargers went on the road and pulled off a sweep of a Big 12 opponent, defeating the Purple Raiders 25-23, 25-14 to stay undefeated. Abby Good proved she was more than good in delivering 15 kills to pace Centennial (2-0), while Leah Luchinski had a superb match with seven kills, 10 digs and five aces. Maisie Wixson contributed seven kills and four digs, while Ashlyn Perry added 18 digs and three aces.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Urbana 0. The visiting Maroons won their second Big 12 match of the week behind a balanced display in a 25-16, 25-18 win against the Tigers. Olivia Gustafsson posted a team-high four kills for Central (2-0), while Riley Anton, Olivia Jackson and Lauren Cassady each finished with three kills. Anton distributed 10 assists in the win, while Gustafsson (nine digs) and Abby Barger (eight digs) delivered defensively. Jacie Owens led Urbana (0-2) with five kills and three aces, while Tia Radanavong added eight assists and two aces.
➜ Chrisman 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Cardinals won their third match in as many days, defeating the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-16 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Maecy Johnson had a match-high seven kills and added three aces for Chrisman (3-0), while Hannah Lunger contributed three kills, nine assists and five aces. Reese Anderson (three kills) also chipped in during the win. Kaitlyn Myers produced six kills and Ravyn Davis wasn’t far behind with five kills for BHRA (0-2). Ella McFarland handed out 11 assists, while she and Myers each wound up with three aces.
➜ Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. The Raiders are still vying for their first win after losing 25-16, 25-15 in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener. Maddie Manning made four blocks and produced two kills, while Mallori Fairley added two kills and two blocks for Iroquois West (0-2).
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The host Falcons kept it close in the first set, but ultimately couldn’t prevail in a 25-22, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Jessica Freehill rattled off a team-high nine kills for GCMS (1-1) in its home opener and Kira Fuoss finished with 14 assists.
➜ Eureka 2, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies couldn’t secure an HOIC win, falling to the visiting Hornets 25-14, 25-10. Leah McCoy had three kills for Fisher (0-2), while Jaedyn Fitzgerald finished with five assists.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Cornjerkers (1-2) won their first match of the season, sweeping their VVC foe. Trinity Collins and Eva Ford each had three kills for G-RF (0-2).
➜ Oakwood 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The host Comets (1-1) closed out a 25-22, 12-25, 25-22 win in VVC action. Emma Franzen had six kills for A-P (1-2) in the loss, while teammate Lily Jameson added 20 assists and 14 digs.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. The visiting Panthers swept past the Timberwolves 25-20, 25-22 in an SVC match. Addison Oyer powered PBL (2-0) with eight kills to go along with 12 digs. Makenna Klann handed out 24 assists, while Kendra Johnson (six kills), Jasmine Miles (five kills) and Brooke Walder (four kills) also chipped in. Carly Pence supplied seven kills for Cissna Park (0-2), while Mikayla Knake produced a double-double with 19 assists and 11 digs
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 0. St. Joseph-Ogden continued its unbeaten start to the season, picking up its third win in four days with a 25-10, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference road victory. Payton Vallee and Kennedi Burnett each landed eight kills and made nine digs for SJ-O (3-0). Becca Steinbach finished with a double-double of 20 assists and 12 digs, while Hannah Fox also chipped in with 13 digs.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Pontiac 0. The host Sabers earned a 25-20, 25-20 win in their season opener and IPC opener. Mallory Monahan landed a team-high 10 kills to spark STM (1-0), while Maci Walters chipped in with five kills. Tennessee commit Caroline Kerr distributed 21 assists and Colleen Hege added 11 digs.
➜ Sullivan 2, Meridian 0. Sullivan won its home opener with ease, knocking off Meridian 25-14, 25-18 in CIC action. Zoe Walton recorded seven kills for Sullivan (1-0), with Landry Hall dishing out 12 assists.
➜ Tuscola 2, Central A&M 0. Playing its third match in three days, the host Warriors responded with a superb performance in a 25-12, 25-12 victory. Kate Dean registered a team-high seven kills for Tuscola (2-1) in its CIC opener, while Amelia Bosch contributed five kills. Jessie Martin finished with 11 assists and Kendyl Ring chipped in with six digs. Kerri Pierce manufactured four of the Warriors’ 11 aces in the win.
➜ Watseka 2, Momence 0. Watseka has yet to drop a set, with the host Warriors winning 25-23, 25-11 in SVC play. Kinzie Parsons compiled 13 kills for Watseka (2-0), while Meredith Drake and Elena Newell each had 10 assists. Sydney McTaggart led the defensive effort with 13 digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Urbana 4, Centennial 1. Urbana received two goals from Grant Koplinski, along with a goal and an assist from Noah Barkley. Jackson Kirkland also scored for Urbana (3-0-2). Tyson Thomas had five saves for Centennial (1-3).