In boys’ golf
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Izaiah Lusk and Rance Bryant carded matching 11-over 82s to tie for second but led the Blue Devils to a Vermilion Valley Conference tournament championship at Harrison Park Golf Course. Schlarman’s Gabe Huddleston claimed the individual VVC title with a 2-over 73. The Hilltoppers finished second, 17 strokes behind BHRA, while Milford was third. The Bearcats’ Luke McCabe shot an 85 to finish fourth, and Oakwood’s Travis Goodner was fifth with an 89.
At Farmer City. Just two strokes separated first place from third in Fisher’s win against Blue Ridge and Judah Christian at Woodlawn Country Club. The Bunnies shot a 212 as a team to the Knights’ 213 and Tribe’s 214. Judah’s Caleb McCullough earned medalist honors with a 42. Ryan Coulter paced Fisher with a 50, while Dylan Kelley‘s 51 was tops for Blue Ridge.
At Mahomet. Zach Courson carded a career low even-par 36 to earn medalist honors and lead Mahomet-Seymour past Tuscola in a dual match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. The Bulldogs shot a 171 as a team and beat the Warriors by 28 strokes. Nate Thomason led Tuscola with a 46.
At Monticello. Monticello boasted the top two golfers in its tight win against LeRoy and St. Thomas More at Monticello Golf Club. The Sages’ Tanner Buehnerkemper earned medalist honors with a 1-over 37, while teammate Will Ross carded a 3-over 39 to finish second. LeRoy’s Parker Hogue and St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby tied for third at 4-over 40.
At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley edged Heart of Illinois Conference rivals Tri-Valley by a single stroke Thursday at Indian Springs Golf Course. Braden Roesch shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Falcons and finish just two strokes off the leader.
In girls’ golf
At Danville. Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong and Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden tied for the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament title after each shot a 107 at Harrison Park Golf Course. Third place was a tie, too, with Westville’s Cheyenne Terry and Hoopeston’s Kylie Brown shooting 116s. Milford’s Anna Hagan rounded out the top five with a 118. Hoopeston was the only school with a full team, so no team title was awarded.
At Effingham. St. Thomas More shot a 186 as a team to finish third at the Effingham St. Anthony Invitational. Brooke Erhard led the Sabers with a 42 and placed fifth overall. Mia Kirby was one stroke behind for St. Thomas More, shooting a 43 to tie for sixth overall.
At Mahomet. Tuscola picked up a road win, edging Mahomet-Seymour by five strokes in a dual match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Top finisher was a four-way tie, with Marley Good, Makenna Fiscus and Isabelle Wilcox all shooting 53 for the Warriors in the team victory. The Bulldogs’ Gaby Davis also carded a 53.
At Monticello. Ashley Long won again Thursday, shooting a 1-over 37 to help lead Monticello 17-stroke victory against Blue Ridge at Monticello Golf Club. The Sages had the top three finishers, with Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles finishing fourth with a 50.