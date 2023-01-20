In boys’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ El Paso-Gridley 50, Le Roy 43. Despite 19 points from Jack Edmundson and 11 points from Jasper Tarr, the eighth-seeded Panthers (10-7) were unable to overcome a 28-21 halftime deficit against the fourth-seeded Titans in a fifth-place semifinal game in El Paso. Le Roy’s stay in the McLean County/HOIC Tournament ended as a result.
Vermilion County Tournament
➜ Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53. Fifth-seeded Westville (13-8) roared back from a 43-40 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to earn a seven-point win against seventh-seeded Armstrong-Potomac (5-14) in the first game on Thursday night at Mary Miller Gymnasium on the Danville Area Community College campus. Drew Wichtowski paced the Tigers’ offense with a 17-point performance, while Kamden Maddox added 15 points and Landon Haurez added 11 points. Kollin Asbury dropped a game-high 20 points to key the Trojans. Westville will face sixth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm for fifth place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36. Ayden Ingram’s game-high 16 points powered the top-seeded Blue Devils (16-5) past the fourth-seeded Cornjerkers (13-9) and secured a berth in Saturday’s championship game, in a rematch from earlier this season against Salt Fork. Brett Meidel added 12 points for BHRA and Hayden Rice chipped in 10 points, while Hoopeston Area was paced by Anthony Zamora’s 11-point outing in the second game on Thursday night at Mary Miller Gym.
➜ Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24. Second-seeded Salt Fork (19-1) earned its place in Saturday night’s title game with three double-digit scorers pacing its offense. Garrett Taylor led the way with 17 points, a performance that was complemented by 16 points from Blake Norton and 10 points from Jameson Remole. Jackson Dudley paced Oakwood (15-7) with seven points, but a 29-15 halftime deficit doomed the Comets. Oakwood and Hoopeston Area will play for third place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the title game between the Storm and BHRA to follow at 8 p.m. BHRA handed Salt Fork its only loss this season on Dec. 29.
Nontournament
➜ St. Thomas More 59, Normal Cavalry 48. Ryan Hendrickson dropped in eight field goals en route to a 19-point effort, which combined with 15 points from Peace Bumba and 11 points from Andrew Tay to motor the host Sabers (13-7) past the Knights in nonconference play. STM won for the fourth time in the last five games.
In girls’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Tri-County 46, Cumberland 14. Thaylee Barry scored 16 points on six field goals and four free throws and Josie Armstrong chipped in 11 points to help the top-seeded Titans (17-6) vanquish the fifth-seeded host Pirates during a semifinal victory in Toledo. Tri-County advances to play in Saturday's championship game that tips at 5:30 p.m.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Okaw Valley 14. Haley Garrett compiled 24 points as the third-seeded Broncos (16-6) cruised past the seventh-seeded Timberwolves in another league tournament semifinal. Haylei Simpson's nine points and Reese Brunner's eight points also pushed CG/B into Saturday's 5:30 p.m. championship game with Tri-County in Toledo
Nontournament
➜ Cissna Park 41, Iroquois West 26. A game-high 24 points and eight steals from Addison Lucht powered the Timberwolves (19-4) to a convincing win in Gilman. Brooklyn Stadeli added six points and eight rebounds for Cissna Park. The Raiders (14-9) were keyed by 13 points from Ilyana Nambo and seven points from Shea Small, but were unable to topple the Timberwolves — who won for the fourth time in the last five games — during Vermilion Valley Conference play.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 56, Champaign Central 49. The Maroons (11-13) ventured west on Interstate 74 and were narrowly defeated by Big 12 Conference foe Richwoods despite holding a 38-34 lead with eight minutes to play. Addy McLeod scored 17 points and snagged six rebounds, while Nevaeh Essien, Kennedy Ramshaw and Loreal Allen each scored nine points to round out the Maroons’ offense.
➜ Prairie Central 45, Unity 38. Mariya Sisco paced the Hawks with 12 points as Prairie Central (15-5) picked up a road win at the Rocket Center in Tolono. Lucy Whitfill added nine points for the Hawks — as did Marissa Collins — and a team-high 11 rebounds, while Unity (14-8) was led by Raegen Stringer’s game-best 15 points. Reagan Little (nine points, eight rebounds) and Addison Ray (eight points, six rebounds) also contributed for the Rockets.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Monticello 23. The Spartans (9-13) earned a comfortable road win in IPC play with a balanced offensive approach. Addy Martinie led with 12 points, Taylor Hug added 11 points and Addison Frick chipped in 10 points for SJ-O in its second straight win. The Sages (8-15) received eight points from Jobi Smith but could not overcome a 19-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
➜ St. Teresa 49, Sullivan 40. Despite 16 points from Izabelle Hay and 11 points from Addison Minor, Sullivan (8-15) was unable to secure a Central Illinois Conference victory on the road.
➜ Uni High 41, Chrisman 29. Mikayla Blanke lifted the host Illineks (8-8) to a nonconference victory with an all-around effort that included 13 points and eight rebounds. Gabby Mongwa added 10 points for Uni High, which took control of the game with a 19-7 stretch during the second quarter, while Taylor Jones and Whitnie Haton each scored six points for Chrisman (4-18).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 47, Clinton 43. The host Maroons (11-14) outscored the Cardinals 14-10 in the final quarter but their comeback effort ultimately fell short by a small margin. Clara Dempsey paced Clinton in the CIC loss with a game-high 15 points and Regan Filkin, Heidi Humble and MaKayla Koeppel added eight points apiece.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Urbana. Host Urbana claimed victories against Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston, edging the Bulldogs 88-86 and downing the Trojans 122-42. Urbana’s Jesse Wald won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.95 seconds, Kian Banihashem paced the 100 freestyle in 56.69 seconds and Luke Pankau captured the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 4 seconds. The Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay team of Max Kwon-Allred, Ian Peters, Patrick Sweeney and Wald also captured the top spot with a time of 3:56. Mahomet-Seymour’s individual winners were Owen Kearns (200 freestyle, 1:56.38, and 500 freestyle, 5:08.23) and Aron Varga (200 individual medley, 2:09, and 100 breaststroke, 1:03.56).
In wrestling
➜ At Fithian. Brayden Edwards (106 pounds), Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Pedro Rangel (126), Carter Chambliss (132), Taylor Owens (138), Reef Pacot (145), Bryson Capansky (152), Harley Grimm (182), Doug Myers (195) and Kade Fleming (285) all earned wins for Oakwood/Salt Fork in a 60-13 dual win over Charleston.
➜ At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher downed Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50-24 on the strength of wins from Gage Martin (106 pounds), Justice Milligan (113), Shawn Schlickman (120), Gabe Ward (126), Avery Schlickman (132), Carson Maxey (145), Altin Nettleton (152), Sam Manson (182), Aiden Sancken (195) and Aydin Cornell (285). Hayden Weaver won at 138, Jacob Pyle triumphed at 160 and Tre Ramirez reigned victorious at 220 for Westville/G-RF.
➜ At Monticello. Monticello split a pair of home dual matches against Olympia and Riverton, falling to the Spartans 48-36 and downing the Hawks 48-30. Wyatt Vaughn earned two victories for the Sages — at 182 pounds against Riverton and at 195 against Olympia — while Drake Weeks (132), Tristan Slade (145), Dawson Sheets (152) and Hunter Romano also won matches on their home mats.
➜ At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour scored dual wins against Urbana and Champaign Central in Pontiac, blanking the Tigers 81-0 and cruising past the Maroons 70-8. Three Bulldogs registered multiple wins in those matches; Caden Hatton at 113 pounds, Camden Heinold at 132 and Kaleb Roberts at 145, while the Maroons saw victories from Ronald Baker III at 126 and Asher Kotowski at 160. The Bulldogs also added a 64-9 win against the host Indians, with Roberts picking up his third victory of the night in that match.