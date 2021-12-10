In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Decatur
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 67, Meridian 66. The third-seeded Broncos (7-0) edged out second-seeded Meridian in overtime to advance to the tournament title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Warrensburg-Latham, which beat hosts St. Teresa in the other semifinal. Connor Brown erupted for 36 points to guide CG/B, which added 13 points from Tyson Moore and 11 points from Jarrett Lents.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 42, Decatur Lutheran 28. After playing to a 5-all tie in the first quarter of this Lincoln Prairie Conference game, the Purple Riders (6-2) outscored their opponent 19-5 in the second period to pull away. Ariana Warren threw up 12 points for Arcola, which shot 12 of 20 from the free-throw line. Makenzie Thomas’ eight points and Avery Kessler’s seven points also helped the cause.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Unity 39. The Knights (9-0) prevailed as Kailee Otto led the way with 16 points, Claire Seal scored 13 points and Charley Condill pitched in eight points. For Unity (8-2), Taylor Henry scored eight points and added nine rebounds, Katey Moore added five points, eight rebounds and five blocks and Raegen Stringer had eight points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Schlarman 11. Sophia Rome led the Blue Devils (2-6) to their first VVC win, while Ella Myers pitched in eight points against the Hilltoppers (0-1).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 51, Argenta-Oreana 8. Jazzi Hicks and Reese Brunner both had productive nights for the Broncos (6-4) in an LPC win as the Bombers fell to 0-8.
➜ Cissna Park 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37. Emma Morrical keyed the Timberwolves (3-3) to their first Vermilion Valley Conference win, scoring 20 points and shooting 8 of 10 at the free-throw line, while Addi Seggebruch added eight points and Ava Seggebruch added seven points. Addi Spesard scored a team-high 15 points for the Buffaloes (5-4), while Sydney Spesard added eight points and Bryleigh Collom pitched in six points.
➜ Clinton 51, Central A&M 21. The Maroons (9-1) cruised to their second Central Illinois Conference win of the season after jumping out to a 23-8 lead before halftime. Mallory Cyrulik outscored the opposition with 24 points for Clinton, and Heidi Humble also reached double figures scoring with 10 points. Kylie Raymer (two three-pointers, eight points) and Kaitlyn Rauch (seven points) also chipped in.
➜ Cumberland 53, Blue Ridge 12. The Knights (1-7) were held down in an LPC event, with Farrah Michaels’ five points and Chelsea Lyle’s three points offering most of the offense.
➜ LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Callie Warlow led the way for LeRoy (4-8) with 16 points in this Heart of Illinois Conference win, while Natalie Loy (12 points) and Emily Bogema (nine points) both chipped in. For GCMS (1-8), Mindy Brown led the way with 12 points and Savannah Shumate added eight points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 73, Charleston 17. Ivie Juarez’s 18 points and Cayla Koerner’s 14 points helped the Bulldogs (9-0) keep up their hot start and surge to an Apollo Conference win. Nichole Taylor and Savannah Orgeron each added nine points for M-S.
➜ Milford 46, Westville 29. Anna Hagan hit three treys and led the way with 13 points as the Bearcats (7-3) dealt the Tigers (5-4 (2-1) their first VVC loss. Milford’s Brynlee Wright added 10 points, Emily Marshino added nine points and both Abby Tovey and Hallie Scott had six points. Hadley Cox scored 14 points for Westville, going 8 of 9 at the free-throw line, and Aubrie Jenkins added seven points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Uni High 20. Lorena Arnett bagged 16 points as the Panthers (6-2) turned away the Illineks (7-6). Arnett was backed by seven points from Lillie Frichtl. Uni High’s top producer was Lara Marinov with 12 points.
➜ Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19. Alexa Jamison led the Storm (6-2) to its fourth straight victory, scoring 18 points, while Shelby McGee added nine points, Macie Russell scored eight points and Kailey Frischkorn added six points. For Hoopeston, Payton Armstrong scored eight points and Avery Dixon added five points.
➜ Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. Ella Armstrong led the way in a losing effort for the Spartans (6-3) with 13 points. Alyssa Hamilton, Addy Martinie and Payton Jacob each added five points.
➜ Tri-County 58, Okaw Valley 42. Bella Dudley scored 18 points and had four steals and four assists for the Titans (9-1) in an LPC victory, while Kaylin Williams scored eight points, had nine rebounds and added four steals and Josie Armstrong scored nine points and added four steals.
➜ Tuscola 47, Shelbyville 45. Ella Boyer posted an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Warriors (6-5) as they fended off a CIC opponent in overtime to get back above .500 on the season. Taylor Musgrave's seven points, seven rebounds and five steals also aided Tuscola, which garnered nine points and eight rebounds from Maddie Stahler.
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm won a pair of duals over Mahomet-Seymour (33-27) and St. Thomas More (69-9) on Tuesday, while M-S defeated STM 48-12. In the Tigers’ win over the Bulldogs, Camron Stinespring (220 pounds), Jesse Irelan (106), Gabe Kiddo (126), Berlin Kiddo (132), Hayden Weaver (138) and Houston Bryant (145) picked up wins. In the Bulldogs’ victory over STM, Mikane Didier (285), Jack Jessup (126), Kaleb Collins (132), Brenden Mercer (145), Jacob Dobbins (160), Adain Crull (170) and Collin Woodward (182) all were winners. Sabers wrestlers Henry Wurl (220), and Brody Cupperwell (195) won their matches against M-S.
➜ At Champaign. The Chargers earned a 51-23 nonconference win on the road, picking up wins from Jaiden Smith (106 pounds), Trevor Schoonover (126), Nick Pianfetti (138), Tyler Easter (152), Jack Barnhart (220) and Braylen Lewis (285) via fall and Henry Spinella (170) via an 8-5 decision.
➜ At LeRoy. Monticello defeated Warrensburg-Latham 59-15 and lost to LeRoy/Tri-Valley 50-30. Tristan Slade (132), Gavin Ridings (138), Jaxon Trent (145), Cal Spence (152), Ethan Alexander (182) and Myles VonBehren (195) all wrestled for wins against Warrensburg-Latham. Trent, Kaleb Reid (170), VonBehren and Riley Jones (220) wrestled for wins against the LeRoy/Tri-Valley, while Panthers’ wrestlers Brady Mouser (106), Kobe Brent (113), Brock Owens (120), Colton Prosser (126), Connor Yons (132), Jack Green (138), Ethan Conaty (152), Tyson Brent (182) and Andrew Moore (285) all wrestled for wins against the Sages.
In boys’ swimming and diving
➜ At Normal. The Maroons picked up a 120-66 victory in Big 12 Conference action as Jack Vazquez earned wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 0.23 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:05.78). Aidan Williams won the 100 butterfly (58.83) and Maddox Dempsey took the title in the 100 freestyle (56.69). Timothy Norcross won the 50 freestyle (25.71), Josh Lee won the 100 breastroke (1:09.61) and Avi Rhodes scored 171.10 to win in diving.