In baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Cissna Park 0. The Blue Devils (3-5) went on the road and collected 14 hits in a dominant showing over Vermilion Valley Conference adversary Cissna Park (3-6). Amani Stanford picked up three hits in the victory — which began with a scoreless first inning before BHRA settled in to post run totals of one, three, five and five in each subsequent frame — while Chaz Dubois, Tuff Elson and Enrique Rangel each added two hits apiece. Elson only allowed one hit in five innings of work on the mound. Gavin Spitz had the Timberwolves’ lone knock.
Centennial 3, Richwoods 2. Centennial (3-7) earned a walk-off win in a Big 12 Conference home game after Kam Ross drove in two runs and Madden Schurvinske drove in another. Jake Miller, Kam Murphy, Brody Stonecipher and Walker Westfield added additional hits. Richwoods scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning and didn’t score again until it tied the game in the top of the seventh. Chargers pitcher Eli Schmitt allowed nine hits and fanned six batters in seven innings of work.
Clinton 13, Tuscola 4. Brooks Cluver, Jack Manning and Mason Walker each tallied two hits for the visiting Maroons (2-4) in a Central Illinois Conference victory in which Noah Bass drove in four runs and Josh Bass plated three runs. Clinton scored nine runs in the first three innings to put the game out of reach in the early stages. Cole McAllister paced Tuscola (1-7) with two hits.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Heritage 3. Cohen Cavanaugh and Ryley Heck paced the Buffaloes (1-3) with two hits apiece to back up a three-inning, five-strikeout start from Jackson Pratt in a nonconference win over Heritage (0-7). The Buffaloes led 7-0 after the first three innings in a convincing all-around effort, while freshmen Anthony Happ, Robert Holloman and Rylan White drove in runs for the Hawks.
Le Roy 1, El Paso-Gridley 0. Noah Company fanned seven Titans batters and allowed just two hits in seven innings of work to lead the Panthers (2-2-1) to a Heart of Illinois Conference win that took eight innings to settle. Brody Bennett collected two hits and walked twice, as the Panthers capitalized on a throwing error into left field that allowed the game’s only run to score in the top of the extra frame. Kyler Ford tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth to earn the save.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Milford 0. Owen Halpin and Sawyer Laffoon collected two hits apiece to lead the Bearcats (4-4) in a nonconference road loss.
Salt Fork 16, Villa Grove 10. The Storm (8-2) surged to the tune of 17 hits and three home runs — from Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards — in a nonconference success story on the road. Pedro Rangle added four hits, including a triple, while Blake Hettmansberger had four hits of his own while driving in three runs. After the game was tied at three entering the fourth inning, Salt Fork posted six runs and five runs in the subsequent two innings to pull away and capture the victory. Sam Bender paced the Blue Devils (3-5) with three hits while Cooper Clark and Jackson Smith added two runs apiece.
St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Rantoul 0. A 12-run bottom of the first inning propelled the Spartans (7-4) past the Eagles (3-6) in an Illini Prairie Conference win. Nolan Earley, Luke Landrus and Tanner Jacob each drove in multiple runs for the Spartans, who also received a boost from two-hit performances from Earley, Landrus and Jared Altenbaumer. Kendrick Johnson didn’t allow a hit while striking out seven batters in four innings of work.
Westville 11, Watseka 1. In a game that was moved to Westville because of wet playing condtions in Watseka, the Tigers (10-2) scored six runs in the first inning and three runs in the sixth inning to capture a statement win. Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell each amassed three hits while Easton Barney, Cade Schaumburg and Drew Wichtowski collected multiple hits, as well. Landon Haurez, Kamden Maddox and Zach Russell struck out four Warriors batters during the course of the game. The lone run for Watseka (1-6) was driven in by Brayden Ketchum.
Unity 11, Pontiac 0. Emmerson Bailey was a force for the Rockets (7-0-1) in an IPC home win; the sophomore struck out two batters in two innings of work on the bump and launched a home run as part of a three-RBI effort at the plate. Tre Hoggard added two hits at the plate to help Unity’s offensive cause.
In softball
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Urbana 2. The Panthers (1-8) fell behind early after the host Tigers scored a run in the second inning of a nonconference game, but roared back to claim victory after scoring two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Tanner Graham and Devani McClatchey each tallied three hits while Kendyl Badgley, Aubrey Busboom, Averi Garrett and Mackenzie Swan each collected two hits. Busboom added seven innings of eight-hit ball in the circle, while Halie Thompson paced Urbana (1-6) with two hits, including a triple.
Le Roy 10, El Paso-Gridley 0. In her sixth pitching win of the season, Lilly Long allowed one hit in five innings of work to guide the visiting Panthers (9-1) to a win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Emily Mennenga collected four hits to pace Le Roy’s offense while Laila Carr and Morgan Fleming both doubled in the victory.
Pontiac 6, Unity 5. The host Rockets (8-4) were unable to overcome the 3-0 lead Pontiac took in the second inning of an Illini Prairie Conference game despite two hits and three RBI from Sophia Beckett and two hits and a pair of RBI from Maegan Rothe. Lindy Bates added two hits and Ruby Tarr found another for the Rockets, while Bates and Jenna Adkins each drew two walks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Rantoul 2. Alyssa Acton threw a complete game in the circle to motor the Spartans (6-5) to an IPC triumph over the Eagles. SJ-O’s firepower came from Addy Martinie, who collected hits in all three of her at bats and mashed a home run as part of a three-RBI performance. Addison Frick and Peyton Jones scored three runs apiece while Rantoul (3-4) was keyed by Josie Roseman, who tallied a hit.
Salt Fork 10, Covington (Ind.) 7. Alexa Jamison and Kendyl Hurt collected two hits apiece for the host Storm (9-3) in a nonconference win; Jamison scored three runs and drove in two and Hurt scored twice while plating three runs. Karlie Cain struck out three batters and picked up the win in the circle while also adding a hit and an RBI.
Tuscola 7, Clinton 6. An eight-inning game bounced the way of the Warriors after six Tuscola (5-3) batters — Ava Boyer, Ella Boyer, Emily Czerwonka, Addyson Ring, Zoey Thomason and Izzy Wilcox — collected two hits apiece. Ella Boyer, Czerwonka and Wilcox each drove in two runs apiece while Wilcox added four strikeouts in the circle. Ashley Armstrong turned in a solid pitching performance from Clinton (3-9) with 10 strikeouts, while Heidi Humble and Kylee Isaac added three hits apiece.
Westville 12, Watseka 2. Eleven runs in the first two innings propelled the Tigers (10-1) to a road triumph in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Abby Sabalaskey earned the win in the circle after tossing five innings of five-hit, nine-strikeout ball while adding two hits at the plate to help her own cause. Two-hit efforts from Laney Cook, Lilly Kiesel and Mia Lane provided the rest of the Tigers’ offensive firepower, while Brianna Denault went yard and Sarah Parsons drove in a run to round out the offensive effort for the Warriors (5-3).
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 1, Uni High 1. Cali Cooper scored a second-half goal for the host Illineks (0-4-1) to force a draw in an East Central Illinois Conference game against the Conquering Riders (3-6).
Centennial 1, Urbana 1. The host Chargers (3-1-1) and Tigers (4-5-1) played to a draw in a Big 12 match after Urbana’s Chloe Sikora buried a shot from the top of the box into the bottom left corner to force a tie with just under 15 minutes remaining. Centennial had taken a lead after Evelyn Hernandez assisted on a Jodi Domingo goal that sailed over the goaltender from the left side of the field.
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Charleston 0. Paislee Welge tallied five goals to guide the Bulldogs (4-0-1) to a comfortable road win in Apollo Conference play. Gwen Cambron, Emma Dallas and Taylor Dietz added additional goals to cement the final outcome.
Peoria Richwoods 2, Champaign Central 0. Despite 15 saves from Meg Rossow , the Maroons (2-2-1) were unable to overcome two second-half goals from the Knights in a Big 12 defeat in Champaign.
In girls’ track and field
At Centralia. Centennial placed third with 69 points in a 10-team event hosted by Centralia, placing second behind Cahokia (141) and Nashville (109). The Chargers were powered by individual wins from Brooklynn Sweikar in the 800 meter run (2:30.01) and Annika Blackburn in the 3,200 run (13:18). Centennial also captured two relay events: Olivia Chambers-Greer, Alicia Thomas, Nina Brown and Rochelle Ngwayah ran the 800-meter relay in 1:52.16 and Ngwayah, Brown, Sweikar and Noelle Hunt ran the 1600-meter relay in 4:15.74.