In volleyball
Centennial 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Kelsie Pitcher and Abby Good each finished with six kills for the visiting Chargers (5-5) during their 25-17, 25-11 nonconference win over the Blue Devils (6-9). Pitcher also served four aces for Centennial, which netted 16 assists, six digs and four kills from Leah Luchinski
- .
Clinton 2, Meridian 0.
- The host Maroons (3-10) secured their second win in their last three matches, this one coming in Central Illinois Conference play.
Dwight 2, Cissna Park 1. Despite five kills apiece from Brooklyn Stadeli and Carly Pence, the visiting Timberwolves (8-7) suffered a 25-18, 12-25, 25-20 Sangamon Valley Conference loss. Stadeli also chipped in nine digs and four blocks for Cissna Park, which received 19 assists from Mikayla Knake and five aces from Audrey Kaeb
- .
Heritage 2, Oakwood 0. The host Hawks (6-7) pushed their win streak to five by handling the Comets (3-8) 25-14, 25-16 in non-league action. Bri Struck generated 12 kills for Heritage to pace an offense that added 17 assists from Mary Roland. Kiley Knoll
- added four kills and six digs, as well.
Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0. Kaitlynn Lange‘s eight kills and Ali Watson
- ‘s six kills proved critical for the visiting Cornjerkers (4-11) during a 25-19, 25-15 Vermilion Valley Conference win against the Hilltoppers (0-10). Watson added 19 digs, as well, for Hoopeston Area.
Judah Christian 2, Arthur Christian School 0. The visiting Tribe (9-2) put a stop to a five-match win streak by the Conquering Riders (11-5) via a 25-23, 25-23 East Central Illinois Conference result. Maggie Pritts‘ eight-kill, eight-dig effort fronted Judah’s statistics, closely followed by Ella Carder‘s 15 assists and Emma Schultz‘s 10 digs. ACS’s Ava Yoder and Halie Rhoades each turned in six kills, Liana Kauffman
- made 15 digs and Yoder added five blocks.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Teutopolis 0. Ainsley Ranstead‘s 10-kill, five-dig performance keyed the visiting Bulldogs (12-2) to a 25-11, 25-17 Apollo Conference success, the team’s 10th win in a row overall. Maddie Gaede‘s nine assists and Avery Allen
- ‘s four kills also aided the M-S cause.
Milford 2, Westville 0. The visiting Bearcats (13-1) have won their last 11 matchups following this 25-12, 25-16 VVC outcome against the Tigers (5-9). Caley Mowrey‘s 17 kills and Hunter Mowrey‘s 23 assists paved the way for Milford’s offense, while Anna McEwen‘s 14 digs and Emmaleah Marshino‘s 10 digs led the defense. Westville was led by Jasmyn Meeker‘s six kills and Halle Douglas
- ‘ eight digs.
Normal West 2, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers (4-8) saw their win streak end at three with a 25-5, 25-15 Big 12 Conference decision. Nora Davenport
- ‘s 10 digs led Urbana statistically.
Olympia 2, Prairie Central 1. Jenni Slagel‘s seven kills topped the offensive chart for the visiting Hawks (1-11) during their 25-21, 14-25, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference loss. Natalie Graf‘s 16 digs and Briley Hoffman
- ‘s nine assists also were statistic-best marks for Prairie Central.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 0. The visiting Panthers (13-2) wrapped up a perfect 10-0 SVC run and third consecutive league championship by defeating the Warriors (9-5) 25-17, 25-15. PBL took in nine kills apiece from Baylee Cosgrove and Addison Oyer on top of Makenna Klann‘s 24 assists. Watseka was led by Kinzie Parsons‘ six kills, Meredith Drake‘s seven assists and Sydney McTaggart
- ‘s 12 digs.
Pontiac 2, Monticello 1. The host Sages (5-9) suffered a 25-23, 20-25, 25-20 loss in IPC play despite receiving 11 kills from Haliey Peirce, 15 assists and 12 digs from Lizzie Stiverson and 13 digs from Addison Schmidt
- .
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 1. Kennedi Burnett and Payton Vallee both posted a double-double for the host Spartans (14-3) during their 25-22, 21-25, 28-26 win in IPC play. Both Burnett and Vallee also collected 10 digs for SJ-O, which received 33 assists from Rebecca Steinbach and 14 digs from Hannah Fox
- .
St. Thomas More 2, Unity 1. The host Sabers (13-1) nearly were handed their first IPC loss of the season by the Rockets (6-5), but STM rallied for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory. Maci Walters‘ nine kills, Maris Green‘s seven kills and Caroline Kerr‘s 29 assists kept the Sabers’ attack afloat, as Colleen Hege‘s 18 digs and Green’s 14 digs did for the defense. For Unity, Emma Bleecher‘s 11 kills, Maddie Reed‘s 24 assists, Taylor Henry‘s 22 digs and Payton Kaiser
- ‘s four blocks led the way.
Tuscola 2, Sullivan 1. Kate Dean filled the stat sheet for the host Warriors (7-8), collecting 10 kills, five aces and four blocks in a 25-11, 15-25, 25-18 CIC victory versus Sullivan (1-9). Jessie Martin‘s 20-assist, 10-dig double-double also fueled Tuscola, as did Kendyl Ring‘s 16 digs and Amelia Bosch
- ‘s eight kills.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian School 8, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 1. Jaden Mast contributed a hat trick and one assist to the Conquering Riders (7-6), who rolled past the Bombers (2-8-2) in a nonconference affair. Josh Skowronski and Caleb Whitchurch each added two goals — with Skowronski also assisting on a goal — for ACS, which claimed three assists from Cole Gabriels
- .
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Keanu King produced the match-winning goal in the second half for the visiting Blue Devils (9-3-1), who dispatched the Buffaloes (3-7-1) in a Vermilion Valley Conference meeting. King also assisted on a goal by Elijah Tidwell for BHRA, which took in four saves from goalkeeper Garret Huls. Jace Bina tallied G-RF/W’s goal off a corner kick, and keeper Chance Bays
- came up with 12 saves in net.
Bloomington Central Catholic 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 0.
- The host Spartans (5-8-1) permitted all of the Saints’ offense in the first half during an Illini Prairie Conference setback.
Blue Ridge 8, Mt. Pulaski 2. Austin Hobbs banked a hat trick and added two assists for the Knights (3-5-4), who secured a non-league win behind their unrelenting offense. Victor Reynolds also tallied a hat trick for Blue Ridge, and Anthony Thompson
- procured the other two goals.
Monticello 6, St. Thomas More 0. The visiting Sages (12-2-3) earned their first Illini Prairie Conference title since 2014 by shutting out the Sabers (10-3-2). Monticello scored five goals in the second half — each from a different player. Malachi Manuel finished with two tallies for the Sages, and both Ethan Brakke and Dylan Ginalick
- recorded a goal and an assist.
Normal West 1, Champaign Central 0. Nate Allen
- stopped seven shots in net for the visiting Maroons (8-3-2), but Central couldn’t accumulate any offense in a Big 12 Conference loss.
Olympia 5, Unity 2. The host Rockets (1-10) fell behind 3-0 in the first half en route to an IPC setback. Andrew Miller scored on a penalty kick and assisted Unity’s other goal, produced by Andrew Mowrer
- .
Urbana 4, Peoria Notre Dame 2. Jordan Perez found the back of the net twice in the second half for the host Tigers (9-2-3) during their win over a Big 12 Conference powerhouse. William Arana and Sam Rummenie each scored on a penalty kick for Urbana, which faced a 1-all tie entering halftime and received 19 saves from goalkeeper Chase Mandra
- .
In baseball
Effingham St. Anthony 11, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The host Bulldogs (0-1) managed just one hit and five walks in a six-inning, nonconference loss. Mateo Casillas swatted that one hit — a double. Zach Carr
- was M-S’s most effective pitcher, tossing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Oakwood 7, Urbana 2. A six-run fifth inning provided the host Comets (1-0) with all the offense they needed during a nonconference success versus the Tigers (0-2). Leadoff hitter Brady Howard drove in one run, scored twice and stole three bases for Oakwood, which gained two walks and two steals from Josh Young to support starter Isaiah Ruch‘s five innings of six-strikeout pitching. Urbana starter Michael Bales allowed just two hits and struck out five in four innings of work, while Andrew Mancuso
- posted two hits and one RBI.
In boys’ track and field
At Watseka. Iroquois West had the top finisher in the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs en route to the team victory in a five-team event, the Raiders’ 86 points better than Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 74, Watseka’s 65 and 20 apiece by Beecher and Momence. IW’s Bryson Grant won the 800 in 2 minutes, 18.34 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:57.26, and teammate Izayah Hargett took the high-jump title at 4 feet, 8 inches and served on a winning 800 relay (1:48.68). BHRA’s output was paced by Spencer Wall placing first in the shot put (32-8) and discus (87-11 1/2), while Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder
- won the 200 dash (24.91) and long jump (18-2 1/2).
In girls’ track and field
At Watseka. Vivi Ruffo was part of four event victories, helping Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (78 points) to a narrow victory in a five-team meet with Iroquois West (77), Beecher (54), Watseka (42) and Momence (24). Ruffo took first in the long jump (13 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and triple jump (28-4 1/2) and served on triumphant foursomes in the 800-meter relay (2 minutes, 4.97 seconds) and 1,600 relay (5:27.22). The Blue Devils’ Gabby Moreman and Alexa Ball won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, respectively, in 6:11.11 and 15:10.22. IW took the 3,200-relay crown in 12:39.34, and Watseka’s Natalie Erickson
- won the 300 hurdles in 1:04.83 in addition to taking a leg on a first-place 400 relay unit (1:02.01).
In boys’ tennis
At Urbana. Centennial opened the local boys’ tennis season with a 9-0 Big 12 Conference victory over Urbana at Blair Park. The Chargers’ James Braun, Lino Jo, David Diep and Chris Sarol all were part of triumphs in singles and doubles play, with Braun winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles to go with similar results from Max Braun at No. 1 singles and the duo of Diep and Deep Patel at No. 2 doubles. The Tigers’ Joe Solava and Ian Peters were most competitive, falling 6-1, 6-3 in their No. 3 doubles match with Wilson Andrews and Liam Dee
- .
COLIN LIKAS