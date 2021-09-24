In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond got back on track with a 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Decatur Lutheran after starting the week with two losses. The Knights (8-6) picked up the Lincoln Prairie Conference win behind a strong overall showing by Delaney Gillis with four kills, four digs and two aces. Michaela Powell led ALAH defensively with 10 digs and also had one kill and one ace.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Rantoul 0. Ashlee Freeman finished with 14 assists and Delaney Fullenkamp had seven kills and one block, but Rantoul (2-8) was swept at home by Central Catholic 25-16, 27-25 in the Illini Prairie Conference match.
➜ Centennial 2, Bloomington 0. Centennial won its fourth straight match overall, got back to .500 on the season and stayed unbeaten through six Big 12 matches with its 28-26, 25-21 home win against Bloomington. Kelsie Pitcher had 13 assists and four kills for the Chargers (12-12), Maisie Wixson put down a team-high seven kills and Jordan Elmore and Riley Ries had five kills apiece.
➜ Central A&M 2, Tuscola 0. Reagan Wyrich had six digs and three aces and Amelia Bosch added three kills, two aces and one block, but Tuscola (7-10) lost on the road 25-15, 25-16 to Central A&M in Central Illinois Conference play.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Urbana 0. Champaign Central cruised to its second win this week, taking down Urbana 25-15, 25-14 in Big 12 play. Claire Boettcher set a balanced attack for the Maroons (12-6) and finished with 14 assists, five digs and two kills. Bridget Cassady led Central with four kills, and Kindle Williams had three kills, two aces and two digs. Nora Davenport finished with 10 digs, one kill and one ace for the Tigers (1-8), while Sammi Christman had five kills, one block and one dig in the loss.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Cissna Park remained unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play with a 25-18, 25-17 home sweep of Armstrong-Potomac. Mikayla Knake paced the Timberwolves (11-6) with 16 assists, while Emma Morrical had seven kills and Brooklyn Stadeli produced five kills and seven digs. Cami Howie led the Trojans (10-6) with 10 digs, while Lily Jameson finished with seven assists, four digs, three kills and one block.
➜ Eureka 2, Fisher 0. Fisher’s Heart of Illinois Conference struggles continued Thursday with a 25-17, 25-13 road loss at Eureka. Cassandra Marry had three kills and three blocks to lead the Bunnies (4-12), while Ella Harsiem came up with a team-high eight digs and Jaedyn Fitzgerald finished with five assists, five digs and one ace.
➜ Heritage 2, Okaw Valley 1. Two school records were set as Heritage fended off Okaw Valley for a 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 home win in LPC action. Mary Roland‘s 44 assists were a new record for the Hawks (9-6-1), and so were Bri Struck‘s 22 kills. Both Roland and Struck also had seven digs apiece, while Kiley Knoll chipped in 12 kills and 10 digs for a double-double in the win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour breezed its way to another Apollo Conference victory with Thursday’s 25-11, 25-17 home win against Charleston. Libby Bodine had 15 digs for the Bulldogs (14-5), and Maddie Gaede chipped in 10 assists and three digs.
➜ Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Milford extended its win streak to 12 matches with Thursday’s 25-10, 25-8 home sweep of Hoopeston Area. Emmaleah Marshino finished with 13 digs and three kills for the Bearcats (12-1), Anna McEwen had 11 digs and four kills and Brynlee Wright added eight kills and one block.
➜ Ridgeview 2, Lexington 1. Ridgeview had to fend off a mid-match rally from Lexington, but the Mustangs held strong for a 25-23, 17-25, 25-14 victory that snapped a three-match losing streak and secured their first HOIC win of the season. Celbee Johnson paced Ridgeview (5-16) defensively with 28 digs, while setter Kendra Erwin had 15 assists and Brinley Stevens put down a team-high nine kills to go with two aces.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Pontiac 0. St. Joseph-Ogden rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Unity with a 25-16, 25-12 Illini Prairie road win at Pontiac. Becca Steinbach led the Spartans (11-3) with 23 assists, two digs and one ace, Hannah Fox finished with 10 digs and Kennedi Burnett had nine digs and six kills. Addie Roesch added nine kills, three digs and one ace in the win, while Shayne Immke came through with seven digs.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. Tennessee setter commit Caroline Kerr got multiple hitters involved in St. Thomas More’s 25-12, 25-12 road win at Illini Prairie rivals Monticello. Kerr finished with 22 assists, as Shannon Monahan had eight kills and Anna McClure and Julia Johnson had five each. Colleen Hege added nine digs and six aces for the Sabers (16-1). Lizzie Stiverson led the Sages (9-7) with 12 assists and five digs, and Renni Fultz had seven kills and seven digs.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Salt Fork got back above .500 in VVC action with its 25-17, 25-15 road sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Alexa Jameson led the Storm (8-6) with eight kills in the win. Gentry Howard had six kills for the Buffaloes (3-9), and Bailee Whittaker served a team-high two aces.
➜ Tremont 2, LeRoy 0. Carlee Claunch put down seven kills and Molly Buckles served three aces, but LeRoy was swept in HOIC play by Tremont 25-17, 25-18. Natalie Loy also had three blocks for the Panthers (6-13) in the loss.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Arcola 0. Villa Grove leaned on its middles to post a 25-22, 25-22 road win at Arcola that ended a seven-match losing streak and gave the Blue Devils (4-9) their first win this month. Logan Lillard, who started her day as the top scorer for the Villa Grove girls’ golf team at the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament, was even stronger on the court with 13 kills. Vanessa Wright added six kills and five aces for the Blue Devils, and Kayln Cordes finished with 22 assists in the win.
➜ Watseka 2, Schlarman 0. Watseka took care of business on the road and stayed perfect in VVC play with its 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Schlarman. Elena Newell had nine assists to lead the Warriors (11-6), while Kourtney Kincade put down a team-high seven kills and Raegann Kochel chipped in five kills of her own.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The battle for Arthur went to Arthur Christian after three second-half goals secured the win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Hunter Heldt scored two goals for the Conquering Riders (6-4), Cole Gabriels and Joe Theriault also found the back of the net for ACS and goalkeeper Caden Henry made two saves in the win.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Monticello 0. Champaign Central did all of its scoring in the first half of Thursday’s shutout nonconference road win at Monticello. Kyle Johnson, Cooper Carson and Ben Wellens all scored for the Maroons (10-4-1), while Issac Fisher had two assists, Carson added an assist to his total and goalkeepers Gabe Seeber and Amar Koric tag-teamed the shutout. The fourth Central goal was an own goal on the Sages (11-4-1).
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Hoopeston Area already had a fairly significant lead atop the Vermilion Valley Conference standings before Thursday’s home match against Oakwood/Salt Fork. The latest victory for the Cornjerkers, who remained unbeaten in VVC play, only furthered their run to a conference title. The Comets (10-7) struck first with a goal from Carlie Thompson, but Hoopeston Area (13-4-1) got three unanswered goals from Isaias Diaz, Ben Brown and Kayden Wallace. Goalkeeper Derek Drayer made 10 saves for the Cornjerkers in the win.
➜ Iroquois West 5, Schlarman 2. Iroquois West’s Angel Melgoza and Santiago Andrade both scored once in the first half and once in the second to lead the Raiders (6-9) to the VVC win. Iroquois West goalkeeper Tony Espinosa finished the match with six saves.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 4, Centennial 2. Centennial lost for the second time this week, dropping the Big 12 home match to Richwoods. Abdul Watan and Nehemiah McKissick scored for the Chargers (5-5-1).
➜ Rantoul 7, Unity 0. Alex Gonzalez had his hat trick at halftime. Eliud Echeverria finished his off with two goals in the second half. The combination from the two Rantoul goal scorers was more than enough as the Eagles (4-6) topped Unity on the road in Illini Prairie Conference action. Rantoul’s seventh goal was an own goal on the Rockets (0-13). A trio of goalkeepers — Ozzie Gonzalez, Alex Gonzalez and Aaron Casco — preserved the shutout for the Eagles.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 1, St. Thomas More 0. A second-half goal from Spenser Wilson off a Jared Emmert assist gave St. Joseph-Ogden one of its biggest wins of the year with the narrow victory at home against St. Thomas More (14-2). SJ-O goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum preserved the shutout for the Spartans (9-6-1) by making six saves.
➜ Uni High 8, Judah Christian 1. Uni High’s Teo Chemla scored in the first minute of Thursday’s match, and the Illineks were off to the races in their big win against East Central Illinois Conference rival Judah Christian. Chemla finished with four goals and one assist for Uni High (8-4), and Noah La Nave added three goals and four assists in the win. Ryland Graham scored the eighth goal for the Illineks off an assist from Lawrence Zhao.
➜ Urbana 2, Bloomington 1. The visiting Tigers (9-0-1) bounced back from their first non-win of the season — a tie with Champaign Central on Tuesday — to squeak past the Purple Raiders in a Big 12 contest. Noah Barkley potted both Urbana goals in an unassisted fashion, and Chase Mandra finished with eight keeper saves.
➜ Watseka 5, Blue Ridge 1. Watskea assured its losing streak wouldn’t hit double digits with an impressive home win against Blue Ridge. Narciso Solorzano‘s hat trick went a long way in making sure the Warriors’ losing streak stopped at nine. Brianna Dominguez and Fernando Orellana also scored for Watseka (2-12) in the win. Hank Mitchell scored for the Knights (2-8) off an assist from Ty Meeker.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond fairly well dominated the top of the leaderboard at the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament, placing four golfers in the top six to claim the team title with a score of 339 at Kaskaskia Country Club. Braden Kauffman and Alex Kuhns both shot 83 for the Purple Riders, and the former placed second overall after a scorecard playoff. Aaron Seegmiller finished fourth with an 84 for Arcola/ALAH, and Kade Herschberger was sixth with an 89. Tri-County’s Holden Kile fired an 82 to earn individual medalist honors, and Villa Grove’s Gavin Kiser rounded out the top five with an 86. The Blue Devils shot 395 as a team to finish third. Blue Ridge, which was led by Riley Pruitt‘s 95, was fifth as a team with a 411.
➜ At Danville. Watseka’s first year in the Vermilion Valley Conference has already yielded a conference championship. The Warriors shot 359 as a team and topped runner-up — and fellow newcomer — Iroquois West by 23 strokes to claim the VVC title at Harrison Park Golf Course. Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder was also the individual champion after carding an 83. The rest of the individual top five was rounded out by Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown with an 89 and Watseka’s Austin Marcier, Iroquois West’s Tyler Read and Oakwood’s Case Kopacz with matching 90s. The rest of the top-five teams behind Watseka were Iroquois West at 382, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Milford tied for third at 397 and Schlarman at 403.
➜ At Decatur. Clinton and Sullivan both had two golfers apiece in the top five, but the Maroons were able to top Sullivan by nine strokes, 334 to 343, to win the Central Illinois Conference tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course. Clinton’s Brooks Cluver and Sullivan’s Del Diepholz both shot 8-over 80 to tie for second and fall a single stroke short of medalist honors behind St. Teresa’s Cody Dodson. Aiden Toohill also shot an 82 for to finish fourth the Maroons, while Sullivan’s Brett Bushue was fifth with an 83. Tuscola placed seventh as a team with a score of 422. The Warriors were led by Brayden Gough, who shot an 85 to tie for sixth with Clinton’s Drew Milton.
➜ At LeRoy. Walker Lee shot a 49 to lead LeRoy in a dual match with Heart of Illinois Conference rival El Paso-Gridley, but the Titans came away with the win at LeRoy Country Club. Nate Wells also carded a 50 for the Panthers.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles carded a 90 to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament, but the Knights fell short of a matching team title in a runner-up finish behind Okaw Valley. The Timberwolves shot 423 as a team and won by 55 strokes at Kaskaskia Country Club. Blue Ridge’s Lilly Enger shot a 108 and joined Voyles on the eight-golfer all-conference team. Villa Grove was third as a team and was led by Logan Lillard‘s 126.
➜ At Danville. Conference newcomers Watseka and Iroquois West were the only schools to field full teams at the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament at Harrison Park Golf Course, and the Warriors claimed the league title by six strokes on the Raiders. Watseka was led by three individuals in the top six, with Layla Holohan carding a 103 to finish fourth and Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington tied for fifth with 104s. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge claimed medalist honors with a 96. The rest of the top five had Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp in second with a 98 and Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong third with a 100.
➜ At Decatur. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus shot a 101 to place third individually and help the Warriors finish second as a team at the Central Illinois Conference tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course. Tuscola, which carded 440 as a team, came up just nine strokes shy of CIC champ Shelbyville. Marley Good also had a top-10 finish for the Warriors, tying for sixth overall with a 106. Sullivan finished third as a team with a 450 and was led by Ruby Haegen in eighth with a 108. Clinton didn’t have enough golfers for a team score, but the Maroons did have a top-five finisher as Sarah Mills‘ 102 was good for fourth.
➜ At LeRoy. A 67 from Kaitlyn Builta was tops for LeRoy, as the Panthers lost at LeRoy Country Club in a Heart of Illinois Conference dual match with El Paso-Gridley. Emma Kinkaid was LeRoy’s No. 2 finisher with a 72.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Danville swept doubles play and won three of five singles matches to take down Urbana 5-2 at Danville Tennis Center. Lexi Ellis and Ava Towne posted 8-0 victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for the Vikings. They also contributed in doubles. Ellis teamed with Lexi Foley for a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, and Towne and Hannah Schroeder won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Schroeder also had a key 8-4 victory at No. 3 singles. Eisla Madigan had Urbana’s lone non-forfeit win with an 8-2 victory at No. 4 singles.
➜ At Gibson City. St. Joseph-Ogden won both singles matches and two of three in doubles to pick up the 4-1 road win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Abbey Dow won an 8-7 battle at No. 1 singles for the Spartans, while Claire Huffman had the 8-0 sweep at No. 2 singles. The GCMS duo of London Hixson and Lexi Darbutt had the Falcons’ lone win with an 8-7 victory at No. 1 doubles.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour managed just two singles wins in its 7-2 home loss to Maroa-Forsyth. Savannah Amatyleon won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles for the Bulldogs, while Lillie Hillard added a 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 victory at No. 6 singles.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Urbana. Host Urbana went 1-1 in a double dual meet Thursday, beating St. Thomas More 121 1/2-34 1/2 and falling to Pontiac 95-85. The Sabers also lost to Pontiac 118-26. Urbana’s Elena Poulosky took home two individual wins and also swam on a winning relay for the Tigers at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Poulosky led Urbana’s 1-2-3 sweep in diving with a score of 138.50, and she also placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 2.49 seconds. Poulosky then teamed with Hadley Peters, Mamie Vandegrift and Celia Barkley to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:13. St. Thomas More had a pair of runner-up finishes. Paige Stark placed second in the 50 freestyle in 32.68, and she was part of the 200 medley relay team that also placed second with a time of 2:36.50. Bekah Goebel, Abby Deptula and Hannah Goebel rounded out the Sabers’ relay team.