Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Thursday's prep higlights:
In football
Blue Ridge 30, St. Anne 6. Blue Ridge had Thursday night to itself among area football teams. The Knights used that the opportunity to bounce back from its Week 1 loss and knock off St. Anne in Farmer City to get back to .500 in the 8-man Central 1 Division.
In volleyball
Arthur Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. A double-double — and then some — from Addie Erwin helped Arthur Christian get the road sweep at Georgetown-Ridge Farm with a 25-22, 25-17 victory. Erwin stuffed the stat sheet with 12 digs, 11 assists, five kills and five aces for the Conquering Riders (10-1), who also got eight kills from Brileigh Mast. Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had nine assists for the Buffaloes (3-6), while Milee Ellis led the tema with five kills and two aces.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Villa Grove 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin used the 1-2 punch of Reis McFarland and Ella McFarland to top Villa Grove 25-23, 25-18 and extend its winning streak to three. Ella McFarland put up nine assists and five kills for the victorious Blue Devils (4-1), Reis McFarland had nine kills and Aubrey Peters served four aces.
Blue Ridge 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Blue Ridge got back on track Thursday, snapping a four-match losing streak with its 25-21, 25-20 victory against DeLand-Weldon. Alissa Edwards paced the Knights (3-5) with 15 assists, five digs and three kills, and Ava Hammer was tops defensively with 12 digs and two assists. Phoebe Reynolds chipped in nine digs, seven kills and five aces for Blue Ridge, and Lexi Phelps rounded things out with five kills.
Centennial 2, Washington 0. Centennial bounced back from consecutive losses to Lincoln and St. Thomas More with a 25-23, 25-21 nonconference sweep Thursday against Washington. Nia Bolton paced the Chargers (2-2) with nine digs, Riley Ries had seven kills and two blocks and Annie Loschen chipped in five digs and four aces.
Champaign Central 2, Olympia 1. Champaign Central ran its winning streak to three and pushed above .500 for the first time this season with Thursday’s 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 nonconference home win against Olympia. Kindle Williams and Bridget Cassady teamed up to provide the Maroons (3-2) with a potent attack. Williams finished with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Cassaday had 10 kills and seven digs. Cricket Wagner led Central defensively with 23 digs.
Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. The five-day layoff from the Timberwolf Tip-Off didn’t slow down Cissna Park. The Timberwolves (4-1) cruised to a 25-11, 25-9 sweep Thursday against Ridgeview behind Ava Morrical‘s 16 assists, six aces and four digs. Addie Lucht was a force at the net for Cissna Park with 11 kills and two blocks, and Sophie Duis chipped in four aces and two blocks.
Decatur St. Teresa 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The early advantage belonged to Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday night, but the Knights couldn’t maintain their momentum in a 20-25, 25-21, 25-14 win for St. Teresa. Alayna Plank flirted with a double-double for ALAH (1-3) with 15 assists and eight digs. Karaline Vanausdoll chipped in 11 digs, and Summer Melton had eight kills, four digs and three aces.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fell back to .500 in Heart of Illinois Conference action after a 25-14, 25-13 Deer Creek-Mackinaw sweep. Sophia Ray finished with seven digs, three kills and two blocks for the Falcons (3-5), and Rylie Huls had eight assists, six digs and three kills in the loss.
Heyworth 2, Clinton 1. Clinton jumped out to an early lead in Thursday’s home match, but Heyworth rallied for the 21-25, 30-28, 25-22 victory to hand the Maroons (1-3) their third straight loss.
Hoopeston Area 2, Fisher 0. A wild second set comeback helped Hoopeston Area top Fisher 25-19, 27-25. The Cornjerkers trailed 17-9 and again 24-17 before rallying in the second set for the sweep. Layla Birch led Hoopeston (4-4) with 32 assists, Emmalee Bruens had 12 digs and Kaitlynn Lange finished with eight kills. Maylie Evans‘ 13 assists led the Bunnies (3-4), with Savannah Wiese putting down seven kills and Paige Hott four.
LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. LeRoy got back to its winning ways, snapping a two-match losing streak with Thursday’s 25-22, 25-18 sweep of Armstrong-Potomac. Haley Cox paced the Panthers (6-2) with 20 assists and four kills, while Natalie Loy had seven kills and two blocks and Laila Carr. Tinley Parkerson paced the Trojans (0-4) with six assists and four digs, Gracie Gordon had five blocks and four kills and Carly Grant chipped in three kills, two aces and two assists.
Oakwood 2, Tri-County 0. Tri-County hung with Oakwood through one set, but the Comets (1-2) quickly pulled away in the second to finish the 26-24, 25-9 sweep. Briana Reese put up 12 assists, three aces and two digs for the Titans (2-3), and Josie Armstrong finished with seven kills and three digs.
Rantoul 2, Urbana 0. Rantoul extended its winning streak to three straight matches with Thursday’s 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Urbana. Ashlee Freeman had 13 assists and five aces for the Eagles (3-1). Lauren Herbert chipped in five aces in the win, and Arianna Bell and Lily Stalter had five and four kills, respectively. Sammi Christman led the Tigers (1-1) with 12 digs and three kills, while Kiyah Boatright-Williams and Valentina Gonzalez-Ahuerma added to the defensive effort with nine and eight digs, respectively.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 1. St. Joseph-Ogden dropped the first set of Thursday’s match to Teutopolis before rallying for the 22-25, 25-21, 25-15 victory. Halle Brazleton had a near double-double with 31 assists and eight digs, setting a potent 1-2 attack from Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams for the Spartans (5-1). Roesch finished with 16 kills, seven digs and two aces, and Williams had 11 kills and six digs. Sadie Ericksen chipped in seven digs, and Reese Wheatley had six blocks and three kills.
Sullivan 2, Altamont 0. Sullivan snapped its two-game losing streak with Thursday’s 25-15, 25-23 nonconference sweep of Altamont. The Redskins (2-3) play next on Tuesday at Teutopolis.
Uni High 2, Danville First Baptist 0. Uni High notched its first win of the season with a straightforward 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Danville First Baptist. Lisa Spencer led the Illineks (1-1) with 14 assists, and Larissa Dolcos put down a team-high 10 kills.
Unity 2, Tuscola 0. Unity (2-3) bounced back from Tuesday’s three-set loss to Champaign Central with a 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Tuscola. Emily Czerwonka led the Warriors (0-4) with nine assists and three digs, and Sydney Moss finished with five kills and four digs in the loss.
Warrensburg-Latham 2, Monticello 0. Monticello’s four-match winning streak to start the season ended Thursday with a 25-23, 25-21 home loss to Warrensburg-Latham. Reese Patton led the Sages (4-1) with 14 assists, Jobi Smith had 12 digs and seven kills and Emma Hillard chipped in five kills in the loss.
Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Watseka relied on a total team effort to top Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday night. Christa Holohan led the Warriors (4-2) with 14 assists, with Lauren Tegtmeyer finishing with six kills. Ella Smith chipped in five kills and six digs, and Brianna Denault led the way defensively with 13 digs.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Schlarman’s Owen Jones carded a 42 to claim the individual title and lead the Hilltoppers to the team win in Thursday’s three-team meet at Harrison Park Golf Course. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team — 17 strokes behind Schlarman — with Wyatt Eisenmann‘s 45 leading the way. Westville was third and got a 51 from Noah Atwood. Cissna Park’s Dalton McWerty competed as an individual and had a 61. Buckley Christ Lutheran’s trio was led by Tim Wyckoff‘s 76.
At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s Easton Friedman earned medalist honors with a 39 on Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course and just edged out teammates Jack Schahrer and Tucker Stoller for the individual title. Schahrer and Stoller both shot 40, and the Hawks topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by 44 strokes. Ryan Carley paced the Falcons with a 49.
At Farmer City. Blue Ridge’s Gavin Friel and Caden Brown carded matching 49s to lead the Knights on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club. Mason Bradford and Jackson Hawn also shot matching 51s for the Knights. Oakwood didn’t field enough golfers to constitute a full team, but the Comets were led by Tristen Wenzleman’s 65.
At Rantoul. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby shot a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Sabers past Fisher in a dual match at Brookhill Golf Course. Jimmy Henderson also cared a 41 to finish as runner-up for STM. The Bunnies’ Cameron Kiogima was third overall with a 43.
At Rantoul. Ashten Cafarelli‘s 1-over 37 gave the St. Joseph-Ogden senior a two-stroke victory in Thursday’s three-team meet at Willow Pond. The team title, however, went to a balanced Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which shot a 167 as a team to top Monticello by five strokes and the Spartans by eight. The Eagles were led by a 39 from Ross Gawenda and a 41 from Justin Merrill. Monticello finished second behind a 39 from Maddox Quick.
At Villa Grove. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Canton Wesch shot a 1-over 35 to earn a four-stroke victory and propel the Purple Riders to a team win in Thursday’s meet at Tri City Country Club. Arcola/ALAH shot 187 as a team, topping Central A&M by eight strokes and Villa Grove by 16. The Blue Devils were led by Karder Kirkman‘s 44. Tri-County’s Davin Smith shot a 39 to finish second individually, but the Titans didn’t have enough golfers to factor into the team scoring.
In girls’ golf
At Farmer City. Clinton put three golfers in the top five in Thursday’s three-team match at Woodlawn Country Club and edged out Blue Ridge and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley for the team title. The Maroons’ Sarah Mills finished as medalist with a 44 and was joined in the top five by Carley Earle in third with a 52 and Addie Koritz in fourth with a 54. Blue Ridge’s Lily Enger shot a 45 to finish second individually, and GCMS was led by Lizzie Giroux‘s 57.
At Villa Grove. Villa Grove’s 1-2-3 finish from Ella Schweighart, Logan Lillard and Addie Wilson helped the Blue Devils beat Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday at Tri City Country Club, with neither Tri-County or Central A&M fielding a full team. Schweighart was medalist with a 43, Lillard shot a 48 and Wilson carded a 53. The Purple Riders got matching 64s from CC Davis and Megan Miller. Tri-County’s Kaylee Ruff finished fourth individually for the Titans with a 54.
In boys’ soccer
Arthur Christian 3, Charleston 1. Arthur Christian’s Josh Skowronski‘s hat trick wasn’t the only big news Thursday evening for the Conquering Riders. Those three goals helped Arthur Christian (1-3) break in its new field and snap its three-match losing streak in the process. Skowronski scored off assists from Corbin Gingerich, William Goff and Grey Yoder.
Centennial 2, Mount Zion 1. Centennial got a late first-half goal to take the lead at the break, added another in the second half and held on for Thursday’s nonconference win at Mount Zion. Tyler Luchinski scored with 3 minutes left in the first half off a Zander Hackman assist to start the scoring for the Chargers, and Hackman also assisted on Lucas Pianfetti‘s second-half goal. Centennial goalkeeper Tresody Ondongo made five saves in the win.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 6, Schlarman 0. Wes Curry scored two goals and goalkeeper Matthew Darling posted his second straight shutout in Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville’s decisive victory agianst Schlarman on Thursday. Luke Barney, Easton Barney, Zach Russell and Simon Ankstatis also scored for the Buffaloes (2-0) in the win.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Brody Taflinger and Thomas Wells traded off goal-scoring and goal-assisting duties in Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Iroquois West. Taflinger scored off a Wells assist in the first half for the Comets (3-2) and returned the favor when Wells scored in the second. The O/SF defense didn’t allow a single shot, making for an easy clean sheet for goalkeeper Jakob Rupp. The Comets finished with 35 shots — 19 on goal — and goalkeepers Angel Andrade and Ben Hack combined for 17 saves for the Raiders (1-4).
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Argenta-Oreana 2. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Logan Mills had a goal scoring haul Thursday, scoring four times in the Spartans’ big win against Argenta-Oreana. Spencer Wilson and Zach Harper also scored for SJ-O (5-0) in the win, and Wilson led the team with three assists. Goalkeeper Jacek Slowkiowski finished with six saves.
Uni High 9, Monticello 0. A balanced — and effective — Uni High offense delivered a flurry of goals in Thursday’s big win against Monticello. Leor Gal and Shabi Prasanth scored consecutive goals in the first two minutes of the match, and Henry Wang joined in with a goal in the ninth minute to give the Illineks (2-2) the early advantage. All three finished with two goals apiece, while Robert Tu had one one goal and one assist and Nate Roth finished with two assists in the win. Uni High goalkeeper David Risinger made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Watseka 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Watseka (3-2) flipped the script from Wednesday’s shutout loss to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley — where it gave up four goals — by notching that many itself to top Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
In girls’ tennis
At Watseka. St. Joseph-Ogden posted wins at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles, but the Spartans couldn’t muster more in a 6-3 loss at Watseka. Lily Rice battled for a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win at No. 4 singles for SJ-O, with Lauren Lannert winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Olivia Getty 6-4, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.
In girls’ swimming and diving
At Stanford. Uni High won two events and finished second, 58 points behind Pekin, in Thursday’s three-team meet at Olympia. Annika Deschler won the Illineks’ lone individual event, placing first in 1-meter diving with 136.95 points. Deschler also swam on Uni High’s 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed first with a time of 1 minute, 56.74 seconds. Ivy Pullen-Heuman, Nyla Kyles and Praachi Mudar rounded out the relay team.