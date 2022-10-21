These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Oct. 20.
To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In football
➜ Champaign Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3. Champaign Central closed out its 2022 season on a high note with Thursday night’s Big 12 Conference victory against Richwoods. The Maroons (3-6, 2-5 Big 12) fell behind early after a field goal in the first quarter by the Knights. Central took the lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Johnny Wilson in the first quarter, and the Maroons put the game away late with a 12-yard touchdown run from PJ Bwandundu in the fourth quarter.
In volleyball
Heart of Illinois Conference tournament
At Mackinaw
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 0. GCMS stayed alive in the consolation bracket Thursday with its 25-16, 25-15 consolation quarterfinal win against Ridgeview. Sophia Ray led the Falcons with 11 assists, and Korah Palumbo added five digs and three kills. Brinley Stevens’ four kills led the way for the Mustangs (4-25).
➜ Le Roy 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Le Roy had a high enough seed to move on straight to the consolation semifinals, and the Panthers used that advantage for a 26-24, 25-14 win against GCMS. Haley Cox led Le Roy (16-9) with nine assists, Laila Carr added nine digs, Carlee Claunch had eight kills and Molly Buckles rounded things out with four aces. Madison McCreary came up with 13 digs for the Falcons (5-24), and Savannah Shumate added five kills and two blocks in the loss. Le Roy will finish tourney play against Flanagan at 4 p.m. Saturday in the consolation championship match.
➜ Flanagan 2, Fisher 0. Fisher’s tournament run ended with a 25-17, 25-16 loss to Flanagan in the consolation quarterfinals, as the Bunnies (7-17) dropped their fifth straight match.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Armstrong-Potomac made quick work of Thursday’s match against Vermilion Valley Conference rivals Georgetown-Ridge Farm (8-22) with a 25-15, 25-11 sweep. Lily Jameson had 14 assists, six digs, two kills, two blocks and two aces for the Trojans (18-13-1). Kyla Bullington chipped in seven digs and three kills, and Gracie Gordon put down a team-high six kills.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cumberland 0. A third win in three days Thursday in Toledo pushed ALAH’s winning streak to 21 with a 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Cumberland. Alisha Frederick led the Knights (24-4) with 18 assists, two digs and two blocks, Charley Condill did a bit of everything in the win with eight kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks and Kaylee Schrock chipped in nine kills, three digs and two blocks.
➜ Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2, Westville 0. BHRA’s winning streak hit five — all sweeps — with the Blue Devils (22-8) topping VVC rivals Westville (26-7) by a score of 25-20, 25-21 on Thursday night.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 0. Blue Ridge wrapped up its regular-season slate with a 25-18, 25-22 sweep at Villa Grove (14-12) on Thursday night. Alexis Wike nearly had a double-double for the Knights (23-11) with 12 digs, eight kills and two aces, Gracie Shaffer added 20 assists and Phoebe Reynolds finished with 13 kills.
➜ Decatur St. Teresa 2, Clinton 0. Clinton’s strong finish to the regular season ended with a rough outing Thursday after two wins earlier in the week. The Maroons (11-18) instead head into postseason play off a 25-22, 25-21 sweep by Central Illinois Conference rivals St. Teresa.
➜ Illinois Valley Central 2, Monticello 0. Sierrah Downey had 11 digs and seven assists and Jobi Smith came up with eight digs, but Monticello (14-19) finished its regular season with a 25-9, 25-20 loss to Illini Prairie Conference rivals Illinois Valley Central.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Urbana 0. Mahomet-Seymour ran its winning streak to 12 straight matches and posted its 10th sweep in that stretch with Thursday’s 25-10, 25-9 home win against Urbana. Caylee Folken paced the Bulldogs (26-3) with 13 assists, Maddie Gaede added six assists and five aces, Libby Bodine had a team-high eight digs and Grace Rodebaugh put down a team-high six kills. Sammi Christman finished with four digs and three blocks for the Tigers (3-22), while Natalie Pedro-Montiel also contributed three digs.
➜ Milford 2, Watseka 1. Milford will take a 10-match winning streak into postseason play after Thursday’s 25-22, 28-30, 27-25 VVC marathon win against Watseka. Jahni Lavicka finished with 39 assists and 10 digs for the Bearcats (25-5), Anna McEwen had 18 kills, 17 digs and two aces and Hunter Mowrey put up Milford’s third double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs. Brianna Denault finished with 26 digs for the Warriors (20-12), Ella Smith had a double-double with 14 digs, 10 kills and three blocks and Megan Martin added 12 kills and three blocks.
➜ Rantoul 2, Oakwood 1. Rantoul lost its early advantage after dropping the second set of Thursday’s road match at Oakwood, but the Eagles rallied for the 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 win to snap their two-match losing streak and get back to .500 on the season. Ashlee Freeman paced Rantoul (13-13) with 28 assists, six aces and three kills, while Tashay Jackson-Roper added 15 kills and Lily Stalter put down nine kills.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. SJ-O took down Central Catholic 25-19, 25-22 on Thursday night for a second Illini Prairie Conference sweep this week. Taylor Hug led the Spartans (26-8) with 13 assists and nine digs, Addie Roesch chipped in seven digs, six aces and five kills, Shayne Immke added six kills and four digs and Emma Ward rounded things out with six digs in the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. St. Thomas More had to fend off a mid-match rally from Paxton-Buckley-Loda (15-17), but the Sabers bounced back in the third set for the 25-15, 18-25, 25-17 victory. Julia Johnson had 16 assists and nine digs in the fourth straight win for STM (27-7). Claire Kennedy added 10 digs and three aces, and Erin Henkel led the team with eight kills in the win.
➜ Springfield 2, Champaign Central 1. Champaign Central stepped out of Big 12 Conference play Thursday with a home match against Springfield, but the Maroons couldn’t capitalize on winning the first set and the Senators went home with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-15 victory. Olivia Gustafsson directed a balanced attack for Central (25-9) with 24 assists to go with seven digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces. Meg Rossow added eight kills and five digs, and Cricket Wagner led the way defensively with 16 digs.
➜ Tri-County 2, Heritage 0. Thursday’s road win against Heritage (13-17-1) helped Tri-County bounce back from a tough Tuesday loss to Decatur Lutheran. The Titans (14-12) topped the Hawks 25-17, 25-11 behind 17 assists, four kills, three blocks and two digs from Josie Armstrong. Brooke Baker added a team-high seven kills to go with six digs and two aces, and Kaylin Williams chipped in nine digs, three kills and three blocks.
➜ Tuscola 2, Central A&M 0. Tuscola won for the second time this week with a 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Central Illinois Conference rivals Central A&M. That could give the Warriors (6-24) the upper hand when the two teams meet in next week’s Class 1A regional. Emily Czerwonka led Tuscola with nine assists and seven digs, while Addisyn Pettry added eight digs and two kills and Sydney Moss had six kills and four blocks.
➜ Unity 2, Olympia 1. Unity won for the fourth straight match and got back to .500 in Illini Prairie Conference action with Thursday’s comeback 18-25, 25-17, 25-16 victory against Olympia in Tolono. Jayci McGraw put up a double-double for the Rockets (13-15-2) with 14 assists and 10 digs. Kaitlyn Schweighart added 12 digs and seven kills, and Matea Cunningham finished with 10 kills and five digs.