In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 62, Arthur Christian 49. Tyson Moore splashed 29 points for the visiting Broncos (4-2) in a nonconference triumph versus the Conquering Riders (2-3). Carson Brown and Konnor Waterhouse each served up 10 points for CG/B, which added nine points from Will Fuson. Jaden Mast’s 14 points and Josh Skowronski’s 10 points fronted ACS’ offense.
➜ Donovan 86, Blue Ridge 45. The visiting Knights (2-4) trailed just 19-12 after one quarter, but the Wildcats kept their collective foot on the gas and sped away for a nonconference win. Wyatt Pearl drained 14 points to serve as top scorer for Blue Ridge, which gained eight points from Gabe Strough.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mattoon 51. The first Apollo Conference game of the season went well for the visiting Bulldogs (2-3), as they ended a three-game skid by outlasting the Green Wave. Trey Peters turned in a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for M-S, which garnered 14 points from Adam Dyer and 12 points from Byron Carlo.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 37, Salt Fork 23. The host Purple Riders (3-1) executed well defensively and earned a nonconference win over the Storm (2-2).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 53, Milford 14. Kyla Bullington sank 12 two-point field goals as part of a 26-point outburst for the host Trojans (6-1), who are on a five-game win streak after besting the Bearcats (1-7) in a matchup that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Brynn Spencer chipped in 11 points for A-P, which added seven points from Lily Jameson. Milford, which was held scoreless in the third quarter, was led by Hunter Mowrey’s six points and eight rebounds and Brynlee Wright’s five points and three rebounds.
➜ Arthur Christian 41, Cornerstone 28. Jodi Kuhns produced 16 of her team-best 18 points in the first half as the host Conquering Riders (2-3) held off their East Central Illinois Conference opponent. Addi Erwin did a bit of everything for ACS in the win, contributing 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and nine steals.
➜ Champaign Central 48, Kankakee 46. A thrilling nonconference contest between the Maroons and Kays needed two overtimes to decide the winner in Kankakee, and it was the visitors who came out on top despite missing Winthrop signee Addy McLeod for the entire game. The teams were tied at 37 after regulation and matched at 9-9 in the first overtime before Central (4-5) scored the only two points of the second overtime, via two Nevaeh Essien free throws. Essien put down a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Maroons, who also benefited from Loreal Allen’s 12 points and Kennedy Ramshaw’s 10 points and six rebounds.
➜ Clinton 49, Sullivan 34. A 29-15 halftime lead proved enough of a cushion for the host Maroons (3-4) as they slowed Sullivan (4-2) in Central Illinois Conference action. Avery Smith went off for 18 points to lead Clinton, which picked up 10 points from Regan Filkin and eight points from Heidi Humble. Izabelle Hay's 13 points and five steals was a highlight for Sullivan, which added eight points from Chloe Smith.
➜ Fisher 52, El Paso-Gridley 31. The host Bunnies improved to 2-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a comfortable victory over the Titans. Kallie Evans dropped 21 points to pace Fisher (2-4), which grabbed 15 points from Paige Hott. Both athletes connected twice from three-point range.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 63, Flanagan-Cornell 33. The host Falcons (3-4) netted at least 10 points in each quarter of this HOIC win and held Flanagan-Cornell under 10 points in each period. Nine different GCMS athletes recorded at least two points on the night, led by Savannah Shumate’s 19 points. Mindy Brown (nine points) and Sophia Ray (eight points) also had solid outings.
➜ Le Roy 54, Ridgeview 49. The host Panthers (5-3) trailed the Mustangs (2-6) after each of the first three quarters but pulled ahead when it mattered most and secured an HOIC win. Haley Cox bagged five of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Le Roy, and Natalie Loy potted four of her 14 points in that period, as well. Cox added five rebounds and five steals, Loy hauled in six rebounds and the Panthers received nine points and six boards from Karley Spratt. Ridgeview’s Brinley Stevens led all scorers with 20 points, and teammate Mackenzie Wesson added 12 points.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 48, Monticello 18. The visiting Sages (4-3) will stifled by the Hilltoppers in a nonconference setback. Maia High (eight points), Megan Allen (six points) and Lydia Burger (four points) gave Monticello all of its points.
➜ Oakwood 50, Rantoul 21. Addie Wright shot 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and logged 16 total points for the host Comets (4-3), as they dispatched the Eagles (0-5) in nonconference play. Nikita Taylor’s 11 points and Jaydah Arrowsmith’s 10 points further bolstered Oakwood’s cause. Tashay Jackson-Roper’s eight points was the top scoring mark for Rantoul.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Danville 14. The host Spartans (2-4) used solid defense to end a three-game losing streak, taking down the Vikings (1-4) in non-league action. Addy Martinie’s 16 points and Addison Seggebruch’s 13 points were critical to SJ-O pulling away in the scoring column, and Addison Frick helped out with seven points. Laila Johnson keyed Danville’s attack with five points.
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Maroa-Forsyth 45. A balanced scoring night paved the way for the host Sabers (4-1) to pick up a nonconference win over the Trojans. Maddy Swisher, Ruari Quarnstrom and Emma Devocelle each hit double figures for STM, finishing with 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Three other Sabers netted at least five points apiece, led by Audrey Gooding’s seven points.
➜ Tri-County 61, Schlarman 2. Josie Armstrong banked 15 points for the host Titans (7-2) who nearly shut out the Hilltoppers (0-1) in a nonconference meeting. Also reaching double figures scoring for Tri-County were Lainey Ehlers (11 points), Amaryiah Banda (10 points) and Kenzie Hales (10 points), and Kaylin Williams chipped in six points and six steals. Deanna Linares scored Schlarman’s points.
➜ Tuscola 50, Shelbyville 22. Ella Boyer sank four three-point baskets and recorded 13 points for the host Warriors (9-0), who kicked off their Central Illinois Conference slate with a win over the Rams. Tuscola led just 19-14 at halftime before clamping down defensively and rebounding, led on the boards by Lia Patterson (10 rebounds), Boyer (eight rebounds) and Sydney Moss (eight rebounds). Moss’ eight points plus seven points apiece from Patterson and Zoey Thomason also fueled Tuscola.
➜ Urbana 39, Charleston 34. A pair of double-digit scoring efforts helped the visiting Tigers (1-3) snag their first win of this season, ending an 11-game skid that dated back to last season. Gabby Mboyo tallied 16 points for Urbana, and Jasmine McCullough complemented her with 12 points.
➜ Westville 39, Chrisman 37. Lydia Gondzur sank a fourth-quarter three-pointer that contributed to her game-high 13 points, aiding the visiting Tigers (3-4) in a victory versus the Cardinals (1-7) that didn’t count toward the VVC standings. Maddie Appl provided 10 points for Westville, which won for the second time in its last three outings. Alivia Brinkley led Chrisman in scoring with 11 points, followed closely by Olivia Radke with nine points.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher defeated both host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac (54-27) and Rantoul (76-6) in nonconference triangular action. Corbin Ragle (138 pounds), Lincoln Eastin (195) and Aiden Sancken (220) each won two matches by pinfall on the evening for the Falcons. GCMS/Fisher’s Avery Schlickman (132) picked up a victory by fall versus Rantoul, while Shawn Schlickman (120), Jakob Howell (126) and Carson Maxey (145) each won by fall against BHRAAP. Five Blue Devils won their matches by fall against the Falcons: Gracie Pattison (106), Landen Toellner (113), Ayden Golden (132), Marcus Schreiner (152) and Hunter Wilson (285). Rantoul’s lone points versus GCMS/Fisher came from Brandon Harris via forfeit at 182.
➜ At Clinton. Monticello swept its three matches in a quadrangular with the host Maroons (40-35), Decatur Lutheran (54-24) and Taylorville (71-6), opening the Sages’ season with a bang. Monticello athletes who won two contested matches on the evening were Preston Bettinger at 126 pounds (one technical fall, one pinfall), Isaiah Ducker at 132 (both by fall), Tristan Slade at 145 (both by fall), Hunter Romano at 170 and 182 (both by fall) and Riley Jones at 220 (both by fall). Clinton won six contested matches versus Monticello, including a Will Winter technical-fall victory at 152 and a Dawson Thayer fall at 285 in 66 seconds.
➜ At Danville. Unity began its season with a pair of dual wins, topping the host Vikings 66-12 and Centennial 48-27. Rockets to earn two contested wins apiece were Hunter Shike at 126 pounds, Kaden Inman at 132 and Thayden Root at 170. Other standouts for Unity were Hunter Eastin (182; won by fall in 11 seconds versus Centennial), Halen Daly (152; won by fall in 11 seconds versus Danville) and Lexi Ritchie (155; won by fall in 45 seconds versus Danville). Contested winners for Centennial against Unity were Jacob Bailey (145; fall), Nick Pianfetti (152; 15-8 decision), TJ Easter (160; fall) and Braylen Lewis (285; fall). Contested victors for Danville versus Unity were Marquan Shaw (145; fall) and Philip Shaw IV (182; fall).
➜ At Fairbury. Host Prairie Central dropped a nonconference dual to El Paso-Gridley by a 64-12 margin. John Traub gave the Hawks its lone contested match win, prevailing at 126 pounds by pinfall in 1 minute, 6 seconds. Connor Steidinger also won by forfeit at 195.