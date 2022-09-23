These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Sept. 22. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Decatur Lutheran 1. The host Knights rallied from dropping the first set to post a 13-25, 25-19, 25-16 win and remain undefeated in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Kaylee Schrock put down 11 kills and Charley Condill wasn’t far behind with 10 kills for ALAH (9-4) in its sixth consecutive win. Alisha Frederick (22 assists, eight digs, four kills), Ashley Seegmiller (five aces, four digs, three kills) and Karaline Vanausdoll (13 digs) also contributed for the Knights.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Rantoul 0. The Eagles traveled to Bloomington, but couldn’t come home with an Illini Prairie Conference win as the Saints won 25-19, 25-16. Lily Stalter paced Rantoul (6-7) with five kills, while Tashay Jackson-Roper added four kills and Ashlee Freeman handed out 11 assists.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Tri-County 1. Blue Ridge rallied to post a thrilling 22-25, 25-21, 26-24 home win against the Titans in Farmer City. Gracie Shaffer delivered a double-double of 26 assists and 23 digs to help the Knights (17-7) snap a two-match losing streak. Phoebe Reynolds (11 kills) and Cassie Zimmerman (three aces) also contributed. Mollie Pollock led Tri-County (6-7) offensively with 10 kills to go along with four digs and three blocks. Kaylin Williams (seven kills, seven digs, four blocks) and Josie Armstrong (25 assists, eight blocks, three kills) each chipped in significantly for the Titans.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Normal West 1. Led by setter Olivia Gustafsson, the host Maroons (10-6) prevailed 25-22, 15-25, 25-22 in a showdown between two of the Big 12 Conference’s top teams in Champaign. With the win, Central moved atop the league standings at 5-0.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Prairie Central 0. The Hawks couldn’t fend off the Grey Ghosts, with Chillicothe IVC winning 25-18, 25-12 in Fairbury. Kerigan Fehr had three kills and eight digs for Prairie Central (10-12) in the IPC match.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Timberwolves rolled to their second straight win and their 15th sweep of the season following a 25-16, 25-12 road win in Vermilion Valley Conference action against the Trojans (9-7-1). Addison Lucht (12 kills) and Ava Morrical (six kills) powered the offense for Cissna Park (15-1), with Mikayla Knake handing out 25 assists. Morgan Sinn and Brooklyn Stadeli each finished with seven digs.
➜ Eureka 2, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies had difficulty slowing down the Hornets, with Eureka prevailing 25-11, 25-12 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match. Savannah Wiese delivered three kills for Fisher (6-9), with Maylie Evans (seven assists) and Kallie Evans (eight digs) chipping in.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. The Bulldogs met little resistance in securing an Apollo Conference road win with a 25-9, 25-15 sweep against the Trojans. Marin Minick had two kills, Libby Bodine made 16 digs and Brianna DiFilippo compiled five assists and two aces for M-S (15-3) during its fourth win in its last five matches.
➜ Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Milford lost the first set, but the Bearcats fought back and secured a 16-25, 25-12, 25-16 win in VVC play. Anna McEwen’s double-double of 20 kills and 14 digs, not to mention four aces, propelled the Bearcats (10-3). Jahni Lavicka (32 assists) and Hunter Mowrey (26 digs) were also key in the win. Kaitlynn Lange paced the Cornjerkers (10-6) with seven kills and Charissa Johnson delivered four blocks.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 2, Urbana 0. The Tigers are still winless on the season after the Irish left Oscar Adams Gymnasium with a 25-9, 25-22 win in Big 12 action. Sammi Christman produced four kills, three digs and two blocks for Urbana (0-6), which also received four aces and two kills from Kenzie Sprague and five digs from Natalie Pedro-Montiel.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Pontiac 0. St. Joseph-Ogden continues to play well, with the latest example happening with a 25-16, 25-14 home win in IPC play. Taylor Hug compiled a double-double of 20 assists and 10 digs for the Spartans (14-4) in their ninth straight win. Peyton Williams (eight kills, seven digs), Addison Roesch (six kills, seven digs) and Shayne Immke (six kills, six digs) also had solid supporting roles in the win for SJ-O.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. Erin Henkel and Shannon Monahan each threw down eight kills for STM as the host Sabers swept their way to a 25-12, 26-24 IPC win. Julia Johnson (19 assists, three aces) and Claire Kennedy (10 digs) stood out, while Addie Kerr, Cassidy Monahan, Kennedy and Maddy Swisher all served two aces for STM (13-5). Jordan Elmore (four kills, three blocks), Addison Schmidt (12 digs) and Callie Darsham (three aces) led Monticello (8-8).
➜ Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Salt Fork avoided its first losing streak of the season with a 25-17, 25-23 home win against G-RF in VVC action. Kendyl Hurt dropped 14 kills, Kendall Cooley came through with 17 digs and Alexa Jamison finished with 18 assists for the Storm (13-2). Jasmine Ray (five kills), J’Lynn Waltz (four kills, four aces, 16 digs) and Addison Spesard (nine assists) had some of the highlights for the Buffaloes (7-10).
➜ Uni High 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Uni High ended an eight-match losing streak with a 25-19, 25-23 home win in East Central Illinois Conference play. Larissa Dolcos collected 12 kills, Lisa Spencer ran the offense to the tune of 22 assists and Xenia Mongwa was vital with five kills and three aces for the Illineks (4-13).
➜ Villa Grove 2, Arcola 1. Villa Grove took the first set, lost the second set and prevailed in the third set to claim a 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 home win in Lincoln Prairie play. Bella Crafton (16 kills), Logan Lillard (10 kills, three blocks) and Kayln Cordes (26 assists) had standout performances for the Blue Devils (10-6) against the Purple Riders (2-10).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Tuscola 0. The host Warriors (1-15) couldn’t get on track, with Warrensburg-Latham winning 25-12, 25-14 in a Central Illinois Conference sweep. Sydney Moss produced six kills, while Carly Ochs had 10 digs and Zoey Thomason added seven digs.
➜ Watseka 2, Schlarman 0. Watseka won its second straight match and stayed unbeaten in VVC play with a 25-14, 25-20 home win. Haylie Peck registered seven kills and Ella Smith chipped in five kills to go along with seven kills. Christa Holohan (15 assists, four aces) and Lauren Tegtmeyer (two blocks) also aided the Warriors (10-7) against the Hilltoppers (0-8).
➜ Westville 2, Decatur Eisenhower 0. Ella Miller supplied 13 kills, Lainey Wichtowski dished out 21 assists and Molly Doggett served six aces to propel the Tigers (14-5) to a nonconference win.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 7, Danville 1. The Bombers cruised to a home nonconference win, getting three goals from Austin Stoner and two goals apiece from Ryan Wood and Rylan Lawson. A-O/DL (9-6) also received three assists from Wood and two assists from Lucas May against the Vikings (0-13-1).
➜ Arthur Christian School 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The Conquering Riders collected their fourth straight win with a decisive home victory. Jaden Mast and Josh Skowronski each scored two goals for ACS (9-10), while Caden Henry made five saves to shut out ALAH (1-7).
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 1, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Bunnies hung with the Saints — who finished third last fall at the Class 1A state tournament — but couldn’t deliver a marquee nonconference home win and saw its win streak end at seven. Sid Pfoff made six saves for Fisher/GCMS (11-4).
➜ Champaign Central 4, Monticello 1. Ben Wellens scored two goals, Cooper Carson and Ezra Bernhard added one goal apiece and the host Maroons (12-1-1) won their third match in as many days with this nonconference triumph. Cohen Neighbors tallied the lone goal for Monticello (12-3).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Luke Barney scored two goals and Simonas Ankstatis tallied the other goal for the Buffaloes (6-6-1) in a home Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Nathan Blue, Easton Barney and Ryley Heck all had assists for G-RF/W. Evan Cole scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (4-8-1) off an assist by Hayden Rice.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Hoopeston Area 1. Oakwood/Salt Fork fell behind early, but responded in a big way to remain undefeated in VVC play and clinch an outright VVC title for the first time in program history. Reef Pacot scored two goals and had one assists to lead the Comets (15-3-2). Brody Taflinger and Grant Powell each scored one goal and distributed two assists as Oakwood/Salt Fork quickly expanded its 2-1 halftime lead in the second half. Cameron Zorns scored the lone goal for the Cornjerkers, (10-6-1).
➜ Rantoul 4, Unity 0. The Eagles ended a five-match losing streak with a home IPC victory. Jefferson Soto scored two first-half goals to spark Rantoul (3-8), while Eliud Echeverria and Raul Lopez each added a second-half goal in the win against the Rockets (2-11).
➜ St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. STM responded from its first loss of the season on Wednesday by ending a four-match win streak by St. Joseph-Ogden in Champaign. The host Sabers (11-1) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Moni Nwosu off an assist from Daniel Messeh before receiving a second-half goal from Cooper Hannigan. Hunter Ketchum made four saves for SJ-O (8-3-1).
➜ Uni High 7, Judah Christian 0. The Illineks ran their unbeaten streak to four matches with a convincing ECIC home win. Noah La Nave scored four goals — all in the second half — and Teo Chemla contributed one goal and three assists for Uni High (6-5-4). Arjun Kala made two saves for the shutout against the Tribe (2-6-1).
➜ Urbana 1, Normal West 1. The visiting Tigers managed a tie with their Big 12 Conference foe thanks to a second-half goal by William Arana. Jack Lusakembi assisted on Arana’s goal for Urbana (8-2-2).
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Watseka used a trio of sub-90 scores to collect the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament title at Harrison Park Golf Course. The Warriors’ 353 team total surpassed the scores of Iroquois West (358), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (365), Schlarman (367), Milford (378), Oakwood (411), Salt Fork (426), Cissna Park (429), Westville (429) and Hoopeston Area (431). Austin Marcier placed second with an 81 for Watseka, while Hagen Hoy (85, tied for fifth) and Brayden Ketchum (87, eighth) also had solid rounds. Leighton Meeker of BHRA won individual medalist honors with an 80. Iroquois West took in an 86 from Kyler Meents as he finished seventh, and Schlarman’s Deuce Provost placed fourth with an 84. Oakwood’s Case Kopacz (83, third) and Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann (85, tied for fifth) also had superb days.
➜ At Villa Grove. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond hardly was challenged for the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament team title, with the Purple Riders’ 330 score far outpacing runner-up Okaw Valley’s 407. Villa Grove (421) and Blue Ridge (448) rounded out the leaderboard. Arcola/ALAH’s Braden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller finished first and second, respectively, with scores of 78 and 80 at Tri-City Country Club. The Purple Riders added top-eight finishes from Canton Wesch (fourth place, 84), Clay Seal (sixth, 88) and Hunter Grant (eighth, 93). Gavin Kiser (92) and Jake Gilles (102) led Villa Grove, while Gavin Friel (100) did the same for Blue Ridge. Tri-County didn’t produce a team score but received an 86 from Davin Smith and a 98 from Krayden Wilson.
➜ At Rantoul. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda carded a 178 to edge St. Joseph-Ogden (180) and Judah Christian (187) in a triangular at Willow Pond Golf Course. Alex Warner had a 42 to lead the Eagles, while Rennick Riddle added a 44. McGwire Atwood (42) and Jacob Kern (43) had the top two scores for the SJ-O and Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough earned medalist honors with a 37.
➜ At Tuscola. All five teams playing at Ironhorse Golf Club registered scores under 200, but St. Teresa placed first with a 181. Sullivan (189), Fisher (191), Tri-Valley (194) and Tuscola (194) rounded out the rest of the field. Ethan McFarling paced Fisher with a 43 and Ryan Coulter added a 47 for the Bunnies. Brayden Gough had Tuscola’s best score with a 43 and teammate Aiden Devlin was two strokes back with a 45.
➜ At Saybrook. Le Roy shot a 189 to finish second in a triangular match at Indian Springs Golf Course, with El Paso-Gridley and its placing first. Ridgeview also competed and had a 246. Sam Edmundson had the lowest round for the Panthers with a 42, while Nate McKnight had a 48.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Danville. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge ran away with the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament’s individual title, shooting a 79 at Harrison Park Golf Course. Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp placed second with a 94. Only Watseka (459) and Hoopeston Area (513) compiled team scores in this event, with Layla Holohan of Watseka placing third with a 99 and teammate Jasmine Essington finishing fourth at 104.
➜ At Villa Grove. Blue Ridge’s Lillian Enger won the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament individual title with a score of 98, making her the only athlete to shoot below 100 at Tri-City Country Club. The Knights placed third as a team with a 476 total, landing behind Villa Grove (439) and Okaw Valley (422). The runner-up Blue Devils were powered by Ella Schweighart’s fourth-place score of 105 and Maci Clodfelder’s sixth-place score of 107. Addie Wilson added a 111. Alongside Enger’s effort, Blue Ridge received a 122 from Nevaeh Burris. Tri-County and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond didn’t post team totals but Ona Pellier (105) led Tri-County and Avery Alexander (128) led Arcola/ALAH.
➜ At Saybrook. Le Roy didn’t have enough golfers to account for a team score in a match that also featured El Paso-Gridley, Tri-Valley and Ridgeview at Indian Springs Golf Course, but Brooklyn Spratt shot a 59 to lead the Panthers.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Danville continued its stellar season with a 9-0 road win against Big 12 foe Urbana at Blair Park. Josie Hotsinpiller at No. 3 singles and Brooklyn Behrens at No. 6 singles each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for the Vikings. Lexi Ellis at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1), Anna Houpt at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-2) and Reese Rundle at No. 5 singles (6-2, 6-0) also cruised to wins for Danville. CiCi Brown outlasted Urbana’s Lorelie Yau 6-0, 4-6, 10-3 for a win at No. 4 singles, while Danville only dropped three total games in sweeping all three doubles matches.
In girls’ swimming & diving
➜ At Urbana. Host Urbana compiled a team score of 422 to place first in a quadrangular meet ahead of runner-up Blooomington Central Catholic (260), St. Thomas More (202) and Pontiac (162). The Tigers received first-place finishes from Avalon Ogolosky in 1-meter diving (132.20) and from their 200-yard freestyle relay quartet of Savannah Blanden, Lily Gilbert, Janae Hall and Elena Poulosky that clocked a time of 2 minutes, 7.58 seconds. Mary Beth Franey led STM with runner-up showings in the 50 freestyle (27.24) and 100 freestyle (1:02.15). She also teamed up with Paige Stark, Hannah Goebel and Jenna Purnell on the Sabers’ 200 freestyle relay that took second in 2:11.68.