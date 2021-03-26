In volleyball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Sangamon Valley 1. The host Bombers held on to earn a 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play for their second straight victory. Morgan Klover produced eight kills for A-O (2-2), while Cassi Newbanks handed out 18 assists and Katy Morrison came through with 17 digs and four aces.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 0. The visiting Trojans rolled to a 25-10, 25-10 sweep in Vermilion Valley Conference play, registering their second straight win. Emma Franzen put down seven kills to go along with 11 digs and three blocks for A-P (3-3) against the Tigers (2-4). Lily Jameson compiled a double-double of 15 assists and 12 digs, while Madelyn Hudson added 10 digs for the Trojans.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The visiting Blue Devils relied on a superb performance by Ravyn Davis at the net and Ella McFarland at the service line to leave Georgetown with a 25-22, 25-12 win in VVC play. Davis registered seven kills and seven blocks for BHRA, while McFarland finished with six aces and 12 assists. McKenna Kopatich (10 assists) and Taylor Myers (three aces) also chipped in. Trinity Collins contributed five kills and six digs for G-RF, while Kendall Roberts added four kills and Gentry Howard made eight digs for the Buffaloes (1-4).
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Heritage 1. The visiting Knights responded to a loss in the second set to post a 25-13, 19-25, 25-8 road win in LPC play. Gracie Shaffer distributed 22 assists for Blue Ridge (5-1), while Jenna Mozingo made 17 digs. Payton Burns paced the offense with seven kills and Katie Bowns added two blocks. Torie Rothermel paced the Hawks (0-4) with seven kills and four blocks, while Kiley Knoll (six kills, 20 digs), Mary Roland (nine digs, 15 assists) and Anna Sanders (five kills, eight digs) all contributed for Heritage.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Watseka 0. The visiting Maroons kept their perfect record intact with another impressive win, defeating Watseka 25-14, 25-14. Champaign Central (6-0) has won its last 10 sets and came away with the nonconference win thanks in large part to a team-high seven kills and team-high eight digs from Mira Chopra. Katy Shockey (five kills), Olivia Gustafsson (four kills), Kitty Rossow (three kills) and Sydnie Williams (three kills) also chipped in offensively. Gustafsson also contributed 14 assists, with Williams and Abby Barger each making six digs. Kinzie Parsons led Watseka (3-2) with four kills and Raegann Kochel added four kills and four blocks. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each wound up with six digs for the Warriors.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Unity 0. Playing their first match of the season and making the long trip to Chillicothe, the host Grey Ghosts downed Unity 25-17, 25-10 in Illini Prairie Conference action. Emma Bleecher recorded seven kills to spark the Rockets (0-1), while Maddie Reed (six assists), Taylor Henry (four digs) and Macie Knudsen (two aces) also made contributions.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. The host Timberwolves won their second straight match this week with a 25-20, 25-13 victory in Sangamon Valley Conference action. Brooklyn Stadeli produced seven kills for Cissna Park (2-3), with teammate Kristen Walder supplying six kills. Mikayla Knake handed out 23 assists, with Walder and Emma Morrical each making eight digs.
➜ Clinton 2, Sullivan 1. In a close Central Illinois Conference match throughout, the host Maroons prevailed 25-22, 24-26, 25-22 to nab their first win of the season. Chloe Griffin led Clinton (1-1) with eight kills, while Phoenix Bieber ran the offense to the tune of 13 assists and Marlee Fatheree produced seven digs on defense against Sullivan (1-3).
➜ Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0. The visiting Blue Devils managed to procure a win in the second set, but couldn’t close out an LPC victory, with the Pirates securing a 25-14, 17-25, 25-19 win in LPC play. Kyleigh Block led Villa Grove (1-2) with six kills and 12 assists, while teammates Madie Burwell (six kills) and Vanessa Wright (five kills) also had steady performances.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Arcola 0. The Purple Riders hit the road for an LPC match, but host Decatur Lutheran delivered a 25-18, 25-19 win. Hallee Gauna finished with four kills for Arcola (1-3) and Ariana Warren chipped in three kills.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies are still vying for their first win after Deer Creek-Mackinaw cruised to a 25-7, 25-13 win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Leah McCoy had three kills to lead Fisher (0-5), while Makynzee Theis had six digs.
➜ Dwight 2, Iroquois West 1. Iroquois West nearly came home with its first win of the season, but the Raiders couldn’t close out a road SVC win, with Dwight winning 16-25, 25-11, 25-21. Addy Chandler finished with eight kills to lead the Raiders (0-5) and Shelby Johnson chipped in six kills to go along with 12 digs. Emma Lopez (19 assists, four aces) and Estefany Andrade (17 digs) also contributed.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. The host Tribe won their second straight match, this time via a 25-18, 25-7 home win in East Central Illinois Conference action. Maggie Pritts and Abi Tapuaiga each finished with seven kills for Judah Christian (3-1), while Ella Carder distributed 18 assists. Preslee Stahl (six digs) and Hannah Jackson (two kills, two aces, three digs) also chipped in. Danbi Choi made 15 digs and Mayahuel Malik had three kills for Uni High (0-4).
➜ Monticello 2, Olympia 1. Monticello ended a two-game losing skid by fending off the host Spartans 25-15, 19-25, 25-21 to earn an IPC victory. Renni Fultz supplied a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs to spark the Sages (2-2). Allie Carr (16 assists, five digs) and Hannah Swanson (four kills, four blocks) also played instrumental roles in the three-set win.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The visiting Knights won the first set, but couldn’t manage a win in the final two sets as Okaw Valley emerged with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-18 win in LPC action. Cheyenne Chupp delivered 12 kills to lead ALAH (2-1), while Charley Condill (six kills), Mackenzi Bowles (five kills) and Kaylee Schrock (five kills) also helped out. Alisha Frederick (17 assists), Sarah Rafferty (13 assists) and Michaela Powell (11 digs) all chipped in for the Knights.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Momence 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda shook off its first loss this season earlier this week with a 25-16, 25-15 sweep for an SVC road win. Brooke Walder had a team-high four kills for the Panthers (6-1), who received a steady performance from Makenna Klann. Klann compiled a double-double with 14 assists and 11 digs to go along with four aces. Makayla Klann added 13 digs.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 2, Urbana 0. The visiting Tigers kept it close, but Peoria Richwoods ended up with a 25-19, 25-19 win in Big 12 play. Gwen Schiff finished witha team-high five kills for Urbana (1-3), while Jacie Owens (four kills, three blocks) and Sammi Christman (four kills, two blocks) also made solid plays at the net. Tia Radanavong dished out 13 assists.
➜ Tremont 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The visiting Falcons put forth a valiant effort after a slow start, but didn’t leave Tremont with an HOIC loss after the Turks won 25-10, 20-25, 28-26. Jessica Freehill finished with a double-double by compiling 13 kills and 16 digs to lead GCMS (3-3). Kira Fuoss handed out 19 assists, while Madison McCreary and Lindsey Heinz each made 11 digs to help out defensively.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Tuscola 0. The host Warriors couldn’t produce a CIC win, with Warrensburg-Latham posting a 25-13, 25-20 victory. Amelia Bosch (five kills) and Kate Dean (four kills) led the Warriors (3-3). Jessie Martin added eight assists, while Bosch chipped in with four aces.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Blue Ridge 3, Meridian 0. The visiting Knights secured their shutout of the week during a nonconference win. Victor Reynolds scored two goals and Austin Hobbs also registered a goal for Blue Ridge (2-0-3), while Abby Bolen made five saves in net.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Schlarman 0. Ben Brown delivered a hat trick, helping the visiting Cornjerkers snap a four-game losing streak with the Vermilion Valley Conference win in the rain. Derek Drayer made nine saves for Hoopeston Area (2-4), while Owen Root and Nick Hofer each tallied an assist.
➜ Iroquois West 6, Watseka 0. The Raiders cruised to a home win. Jovanny Carmona led Iroquois West (4-2) with two goals, while Santiago Andrade had a goal and three assists against the Warriors (0-6).
➜ Monticello 8, Olympia 1. Monticello matched its season-high in goals scored during an Illini Prairie Conference road win in the rain. The Sages (5-1-1) led 4-0 at halftime behind three first-half goals from Biniam Lienhart. Wyatt Kinder contributed a goal and an assist, with Cole Smith, Kevin Kaufmann, Treyden Fox and Levi Stephens also scoring goals. Malachi Manuel, Jack Tanner and Rylan Good also added assists.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The host Comets delivered the Blue Devils their first loss this season in resounding fashion. After a first-half goal by Liam Oxendine put BHRA up 1-0, Oakwood/Salt Fork scored five unanswered goals to complete the win. Brady Tevebaugh paced the Comets (4-1) with a hat trick and an assist, while Sam Howie scored the other two goals and also tallied an assist against BHRA (5-1) in a VVC win.
➜ Uni High 5, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. The visiting Illineks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first half to register their third consecutive victory with a nonconference triumph and hand the Bunnies their first loss this season. Nabeel Bashir and Noah LaNave each scored two goals for Uni High (3-2) in its comeback, while Bashir added two assists. Teo Chemla also scored a goal and had an assist for the Illineks. Will Shook and Andrew Ferguson scored for the Bunnies (3-1), with Alex Minion assisting on both goals.
➜ Urbana 1, Bloomington 0. The host Tigers pitched their second shutout of the season and kept their unbeaten streak intact through seven games with a narrow Big 12 win. Sam Rummenie scored the lone goal in the second half off an assist from Jackson Gilbert, while Chase Mandra made five saves for the Tigers (4-0-3).