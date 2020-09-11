In girls’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Centennial lost 83-62 to Bloomington in a dual match at Unit 4 Pool, but Hannah Hong had a memorable performance for the host Chargers. Hong established a pool and school record with a score of 523.65 in diving to pace Centennial. The Chargers also received first-place finishes in three other events. Abby Good won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.95 seconds, Ava Bernacchi won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.69 and Marin McAndrew won the 500 freestyle in 5:33.15.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Urbana. In a 2-mile dual meet between Champaign Central and Urbana along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, Central wound up with 27 points to edge the Tigers, who had 28 points. Sam Lambert of Urbana posted the top time in 10 minutes, 14.75 seconds, while Alex Ahmari finished second in 10:21.08 to lead Central.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Urbana. In a 2-mile dual meet between Champaign Central and Urbana along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, Central finished with 25 points to defeat the Tigers, who accumulated 34 points. Phoebe Gerstenecker of Urbana had the top time in 13 minutes, 5 seconds. Maaike Niekerk of Central placed second in 13:20.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Metamora. Champaign Central posted a score of 348, not enough to defeat Pekin (298) or Normal Community (328) in a triangular match at Metamora Fields Golf Club. Wade Schacht finished second with a 74 to pace the Maroons, while Charlie Cekander added an 85.
➜ At Charleston. Brian Coyne had the low score for Mahomet-Seymour with a 41 in a triangular match involving Charleston (163) and Effingham (192), but the Bulldogs finished second with a score of 177 at Charleston Country Club. Zach Courson (44), Carter Selk (45) and Jameson Drinkwalter (47) also chipped in.
➜ At Danville. Oakwood compiled a 189, edging Judah Christian (193) and Hoopeston Area (214) in a triangular match at Harrison Park Golf Course. Travis Goodner shot a 44 to lead Oakwood, while teammates Reed Sperry (46), Case Kopaz (49) and Kyle McFarland (50) weren't far behind. Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough shot a 38 to win medalist honors, with Grant Ipsen and Owen Jones each adding a 50 for the Tribe. A trio of Cornjerkers — Brian Armstrong, Kayden Wallace and Nick Hofer — each shot a 53 for Hoopeston Area.
➜ At Danville. Gabe Huddleston went low at Danville Country Club, carding a 37 to win medalist honors and guide Schlarman (195) to a triangular win against Westville (204) and Milford (210). Kenny Clarkston shot a team-best 49 for Westville, while CJ VanHoveln carded a 48 to pace Milford.
➜ At Tuscola. Zachary Buesing put together a round to remember at Ironhorse Golf Club, with the Villa Grove standout winning medalist honors with a 34 during a triangular meet featuring St. Anthony, Tuscola and Villa Grove. St. Anthony placed first at 151, followed by Tuscola (188) and Villa Grove (201). Landon Banta (45) had Tuscola’s best round.
➜ At Pekin. Ethan Garard led a balanced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley team to a 172-210 win against Tremont at Sunset Hills Golf Course. Garard's 40 was enough to win medalist honors, while teammates Braden Roesch (41), Connor Engel (43) and Kellen DeSchepper (48) helped out.
➜ At Fairbury. Payton Dunahee earned medalist honors with a 34, helping Prairie Central to a 157-206 win against Olympia at Indian Creek Golf Course.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central topped Mattoon in an 18-hole dual match at the University of Illinois Blue Course, with the Maroons registering a 358 compared to 398 by the Green Wave. Cassie To shot a career-best 81 to lead Central, while Mira Chopra (86), Kathryn Currey (90) and Emily Fuentes (101) also chipped in.
➜ At Decatur. Ainsley Winters shined at Southside Country Club, helping Mahomet-Seymour to a triangular win against Mt. Zion and Lincoln. Winters shot a 45 to record medalist accolades as the Bulldogs compiled a 215 team score, four strokes better than Mt. Zion. Emma Yates and Gaby Davis each added 56s for M-S.
➜ At Tuscola. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus finished second with a 45 during a triangular meet featuring the host Warriors, St. Anthony and Villa Grove at Ironhorse Golf Club. St. Anthony prevailed with a team score of 182, 16 strokes better than Tuscola. Kyleigh Block shot a 54 to lead Villa Grove, which compiled a 244.
➜ At Atlanta. Monticello relied on another superb round from Ashley Long to deliver a 176-208 win against Olympia at North Greens Course. Long won medalist honors with a 39, while Claire Webber pitched in for the Sages with a 47.
➜ At Farmer City. Abby Trimble had a team-best 47 for Blue Ridge in a 209-212 victory against Iroquois West at Woodlawn Country Club. Adelynn Scharp won medalist honors with a 43 for IW.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka put forth a historic effort at Shewami Country Club, shooting a program-best 187 during its win against Beecher, which carded a 202. Natalie Schroeder shot a 41 to lead the Warriors, while Caitlin Corzine (46), Carolyn Dickte (50) and Haley Essington (50) all contributed in the record-setting event.