In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 46, Blue Ridge 21. Taylor Edwards — an Arcola and Illinois softball/women’s basketball alumna — earned her first win as a head coach when the Purple Riders (1-0) stopped the Knights (0-1) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. KayLee Hohlbauch and Ella Hopkins each banked 13 points for Arcola. Jenna Mozingo and Jaclyn Pearl each generated six points for Blue Ridge.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 44, Oakwood 5. Kyla Bulington’s 12 points served as the top scoring mark for the host Trojans (1-0) in their Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Comets (0-1). Maddy Hudson and Mattie Kennel each added six points for A-P. Oakwood was led by Ashlynn Pinnick’s four points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47, LeRoy 43. Tiffany Bargmann drained a trio of three-pointers en route to 19 points, but the visiting Panthers (0-1) dropped a Heart of Illinois Conference decision. Callie Warlow added 15 points.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 34, Unity 24. Taylor Henry narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds, but the visiting Rockets (0-1) suffered a nonconference defeat. Reagan Stringer’s six points and Erika Steinman’s five points also aided Unity.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Villa Grove/Heritage 33. Eight different players produced at least two points for the host Spartans (1-0) in their non-league victory over the Blue Devils (1-3). Ella Armstrong bucketed 15 points and Payton Jacob notched 10 points for SJ-O. Kyleigh Block’s 16 points and Vanessa Wright’s nine points keyed VG/H in defeat.
➜ Sullivan 52, Champaign Central 15. Jerra Goad’s 14 points paced visiting Sullivan (2-0) to a nonconference win over the Maroons (0-1). Emily White chipped in 12 points for Sullivan. Central received six points from Addy McLeod.
➜ Tri-County 68, Cumberland 21. The visiting Titans (1-0) shut out their LPC foe in the first quarter en route to victory. Kaylin Williams produced team highs of 15 points and six rebounds for Tri-County, which received 12 points and six steals from Tayler Barry and eight points, six assists and six steals from Melia Eskew.
➜ Tri-Valley 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17. The visiting Falcons (0-1) were outscored 16-3 in the third quarter as they stumbled in HOIC action. Ava Kurtenbach’s eight points and Skyler Funk’s five points were GCMS’s best scoring totals.
➜ Tuscola 48, Warrensburg-Latham 27. The host Warriors (2-0) toppled a Central Illinois Conference opponent in a game that didn’t count toward the league standings. Marissa Russo and Hope Dietrich each turned in 13 points for Tuscola to go with 11 points from Brynn Tabeling. Russo added six rebounds and eight steals, while Dietrich notched three boards and four steals.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Urbana. Holden Siena won two individual events and was part of a victorious relay as Centennial took down the host Tigers 115-81 in a Big 12 Conference dual. Siena pulled away in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 0.99 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:01.24) while also teaming with Andrew Hemming, Deniz Taskan and Alex Geissler to win the 400 free relay (3:45.25). Geissler also was a triple winner — in the 400 free relay, 200 individual medley (2:13.39) and 200 medley relay (1:50.50) with Matthew Piercy, Cade McAndrew and Hemming. Urbana was led by Willem Alleyne, who placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.50) and teamed with Sam Birdsley, Zach Menard and Noah Barkley to win the 200 free relay (1:45.96).