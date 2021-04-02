In football
➜ Charleston 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 14. The visiting Spartans (1-2) found themselves trailing 42-0 at halftime and couldn’t recover during an Apollo Conference-Illini Prairie Conference crossover game. Tyler Burch compiled 121 rushing yards and a touchdown for SJ-O, complemented by Keaton Nolan’s 98 rushing yards and one score.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36, Iroquois West 7. The host Panthers (1-1) secured their first win of the season via a Sangamon Valley Conference decision versus the Raiders (0-3).
➜ St. Teresa 41, Tuscola 10. Peyton Armstrong connected with Patrick Pierce on a 13-yard touchdown pass to put the visiting Warriors (1-2) ahead 7-0, but the Bulldogs responded with 35 consecutive points to pull away in Central Illinois Conference play. Aiden Beachy hit a 41-yard field goal to finish Tuscola’s scoring.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Mackenzi Bowles’ eight kills and Charley Condill’s seven kills paced the attack for the host Knights (5-1) during their 25-20, 25-12 Lincoln Prairie Conference success, the team’s third in a row. Sarah Rafferty (11 assists, five aces, four digs), Michaela Powell (16 digs) and Alisha Frederick (11 assists) also pitched in for ALAH.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Normal Calvary 0. Ava Yoder put down eight kills and added six digs for the visiting Conquering Riders (7-4), who dispatched their East Central Illinois Conference foe 25-8, 25-8. Susie Pickett dished out 13 assists for ACS, as well.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Ravyn Davis and Sophia Rome pocketed six and five kills, respectively, for the host Blue Devils (5-4) during their 25-15, 25-20 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Cornjerkers (2-6). Ella McFarland’s 13 assists also aided BHRA’s offense, as did Mikayla Cox’s four aces and Davis’ three aces.
➜ Centennial 2, Urbana 0. A balanced offensive effort allowed the host Chargers (3-2) to knock off the Tigers (1-5) 25-11, 25-16 in a Big 12 Conference meeting. Abby Good and Kelsie Pitcher each contributed eight kills for Centennial to go with Leah Luchinski’s five kills. Good added seven digs, and Luchinski offered up 19 assists and six aces. Urbana was led by Gwen Schiff’s six kills, Tia Radanavong’s five assists and Nora Davenport’s seven digs.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Richwoods 0. The host Maroons (8-0) kept their unblemished record intact during a 25-19, 25-22 Big 12 Conference decision. Brianna Becker’s seven kills and Katy Shockey’s six kills were tops in that department for Central, which received 10 assists and nine digs from Riley Anton and five kills and seven digs from Mira Chopra.
➜ Chrisman 2, Oakwood 0. Hannah Lunger did a bit of everything for the host Cardinals (5-2) in their 25-15, 25-15 VVC triumph over the Comets (1-5), providing five kills, 14 assists, four aces and two digs. Maecy Johnson’s seven kills and four aces and Haley Chaney’s four kills also benefited Chrisman.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Lexington 0. Jessica Freehill recorded another big offensive output, with her 16 kills keying the visiting Falcons (6-3) to a 25-12, 25-13 Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Also contributing to GCMS’s third consecutive win were Kira Fuoss (20 assists), Molly Kroon (10 digs) and Aubrey Williams (three kills, three aces, two digs).
➜ Heritage 2, Okaw Valley 1. The visiting Hawks (1-6) entered the win column for the first time this season via a 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 comeback victory in LPC action. Kiley Knoll and Anna Sanders turned in 13 kills apiece for Heritage, with Knoll adding 11 digs. The winners also received 30 assists from Mary Roland and 11 digs from Lily Ploense.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Greenview 0. Abi Tapuaiga’s six kills, Natalie Pait’s four kills and Preslee Stahl’s three kills gave the host Tribe (5-1) a leg up during their 25-12, 25-17 ECIC win, the squad’s fourth in its last four matches. Ella Carder added 11 assists and five digs for Judah.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 1. The host Bulldogs (7-2) used overwhelming offense in the third set to earn a 25-14, 23-25, 25-8 Apollo Conference victory. Ainsley Ranstead churned out 17 kills and nine digs for M-S, which is on a five-match win streak and added 14 digs from Josie Hess.
➜ Milford 2, Westville 0. Caley Mowrey finished with 11 kills for the host Bearcats (6-1), who won their fourth match in a row by dousing the Tigers (3-5) 25-14, 25-5 in a VVC event. Hunter Mowrey’s 24 assists and seven digs apiece from Lexy Puetz and Scout Voyles also pushed Milford.
➜ Olympia 2, Rantoul 0. Tanaya Young’s five kills and Delaney Fullenkamp’s four kills headed the offense of the visiting Eagles (0-2) during their 25-23, 25-18 Illini Prairie Conference loss. Bella Shields handed out seven assists for Rantoul, which was playing its first match since March 16 following a COVID-19 pause.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Storm (7-0) kept up its perfect run by trumping the Buffaloes (1-5) 25-20, 25-5 in a VVC tilt. Trinity Collins’ three kills and two blocks led G-RF, which added two aces from Makaelyn Lagacy.
➜ Tremont 2, Fisher 1. The visiting Bunnies (1-7) suffered a narrow HOIC loss, falling 26-28, 25-15, 26-24. Leah McCoy’s eight kills, Katie Landers’ seven kills and Kallie Evans’ 17 assists and 17 digs led Fisher.
➜ Tri-County 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Kaylenn Hunt’s nine kills and Josie Armstrong’s seven kills paved the way for the host Titans (6-2) during a 29-27, 25-16 LPC win versus the Bombers (2-5). Melia Eskew’s 19-assist, six-kill, six-ace performance also fueled Tri-County, as did Kaylin Williams’ eight digs. For A-O, Keely Meador collected five kills to go with Morgan Klover’s four kills and nine digs and Cassi Newbanks’ 13 assists.
➜ Unity 2, Prairie Central 0. Emma Bleecher notched 12 kills for the visiting Rockets (2-2) during their 25-15, 25-19 IPC success versus the Hawks (0-6). Maddie Reed’s 20 assists and Taylor Henry’s 17 digs also played a critical role in Unity coming out on top. Katelind Winterland’s five kills and 11 digs paced Prairie Central, which acquired eight assists from Briley Hoffman.
➜ Watseka 2, Cissna Park 1. The visiting Warriors (5-3) avenged a two-set loss to the Timberwolves (3-4) two nights prior, posting a 25-21, 25-27, 25-21 Sangamon Valley Conference win this time around. Raegann Kochel and Kinzie Parsons each struck for 10 kills for Watseka to go with Sydney McTaggart’s 24 digs, Meredith Drake’s 12 assists and Elena Newell’s 11 assists. Emma Morrical (13 kills), Mikayla Knake (31 assists) and Brooklyn Stadeli (20 digs) topped Cissna Park’s stats sheet.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 1, Danville 1. The host Bombers (1-4-2) tied the Vikings (0-5-2) in a nonconference matchup. A-O’s goal came from Ethan Neufeld, and Jonathan Austin stopped seven shots in goal. Moise York accounted for Danville’s goal — assisted by Leighton Arnett — while Tyler Finley made six keeper saves.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Uni High 2. The visiting Maroons (4-1-2) rushed ahead 5-1 in the first half en route to a nonconference win over the Illineks (5-3), with BA Sallah and Kyle Johnson each bagging two goals for the victors. Johnson assisted on two goals, and Matthew Winterbottom added three assists for Central.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, St. Teresa 0. Zach Barnes found the back of the net twice for the host Bunnies (6-1), who extended their win streak to three in this nonconference result. Chase Minion tallied a goal for Fisher/GCMS, which took in four keeper saves from Parker Rollins.
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4. The visiting Cornjerkers (3-4) overcame deficits of 3-1 and 4-3 to earn a Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Blue Devils (6-2-1). Owen Root tallied Hoopeston Area’s final two goals to go with two goals from Ben Brown, Harry Woods’ first-career goal and 18 saves from keeper Derek Drayer. Keanu King generated a hat trick for BHRA, and Hayden Rice dented the twine twice.
➜ Iroquois West 5, Grace Christian 0. Jimmy Andrade’s two goals and one assist led the host Raiders (5-3-1) during their non-league win, as did Tony Espinosa’s five-save shutout in net. Santiago Andrade collected a goal and two assists for IW.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Teutopolis 0. Nathan Lundstrom potted a pair of goals for the visiting Bulldogs (6-1-2), who found themselves in a scoreless draw at halftime but pulled away late in this Apollo Conference affair. Eli Warren chipped in a goal and an assist for M-S.
➜ Monticello 7, Rantoul 0. Biniam Lienhart and Jake Edmondson each posted two goals for the host Sages (7-1-1), who downed the Eagles (0-3) in Illini Prairie Conference action. Edmondson also assisted on a goal, and teammate Malachi Manuel added two assists for Monticello. The match was Rantoul’s first since March 16, following a COVID-19 pause.
➜ Normal Calvary 3, Arthur Christian School 1. Cole Gabriels generated a goal for the visiting Conquering Riders (4-5) during their East Central Illinois Conference setback. Jordan Witbeck stopped five shots in goal for ACS, while both Caden Henry and Brock Helmuth made three saves.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Unity 2. Sam Howie and Brady Tevebaugh each generated a hat trick for the visiting Comets (5-1), who trumped the Rockets (0-6) in a nonconference battle to win for the fifth consecutive time out. Howie added an assist, Joe Lashuay scored on a penalty kick and Aaron Dean made three saves in net for O/SF. Andrew Miller and Zach Ohlsson each scored for Unity — with Miller’s tally on a penalty kick — to support keeper Liam Alt’s 19 saves.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Chillicothe IVC 2. Logan Ingram’s second-half goal allowed the visiting Spartans (4-3-1) to tie the IPC match for good. Ingram recorded SJ-O’s other goal, as well, in support of Hunter Ketchum’s 13 keeper saves.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 5, Judah Christian 2. The visiting Tribe (2-3-1) was outscored 3-1 in the second half, of which it spent 75 percent playing with 10 athletes. Caleb Crowley and Daryl Okeke both scored a goal for Judah.