In baseball
➜ Champaign Central 12, Bloomington 2. Chris Timmons racked up four hits in as many plate appearances for the visiting Maroons (14-3), who cruised to a six-inning win in Big 12 Conference play, their second victory over the Purple Raiders in the last three days. Sam McArthur offered two hits, two RBI and two runs for Central, which is on a five-game win streak. Chase Bartlett garnered the pitching victory with four scoreless innings of relief.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 16, Hoopeston Area 1. It took four innings for the visiting Bulldogs (20-3) to leave Vermilion County with a non-league win over the Cornjerkers (5-15), their seventh in a row overall. Alex McHale and Dallas Nelson each drove in three runs for M-S, with Nelson walking three times. Carter Johnson and Tyson Finch both provided two RBI, and Johnson also walked three times. Johnson and Cade Starrick additionally combined to throw six strikeouts pitching. Keygan Field doubled in Hoopeston Area’s run.
➜ Milford 10, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The combination of an eight-run second inning and largely clean pitching from Beau Wright and Caleb Clutteur fueled the host Bearcats (9-8-1) to a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Blue Devils (9-9). Wright threw five innings and notched eight strikeouts, and Clutteur tossed the last two innings and logged two punchouts. Max Cook and Payton Harwood drove in two runs apiece for Milford’s offense, which secured two hits and two runs from each of Adin Portwood and Wright. Owen Miller bagged three hits for BHRA, also knocking in its only run.
➜ Monticello 11, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the host Sages (14-4) scored six times in the second inning and steadily pulled away for a five-inning, Illini Prairie Conference victory. Luke Teschke was a force as a pitcher and hitter for Monticello. He threw all five innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight, and he also went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI. Jacob Trusner finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI for the Sages to go with single RBI from Spencer Mitze and Dylan Brown.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 8, Le Roy 3. A three-game win streak has gone by the wayside for the visiting Panthers (10-8-1), who trailed 5-0 after two innings in this nonconference tilt. Kaden Trenkle slapped a two-run single to lead Le Roy, which was outhit 8-4.
➜ Paris 9, Villa Grove 7. A three-run top of the seventh inning from the Tigers ripped a nonconference win away from the host Blue Devils (9-8), who saw their three-game run of successes come to a close. Villa Grove tallied six runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 advantage but couldn’t hang on. Brady Clodfelder’s two hits and three RBI fronted the Blue Devils’ attack, which gained two hits from Sam Bender and one RBI from Peyton Smith.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, St. Thomas More 1. Kayden Vance was lights-out on the mound for the visiting Panthers (12-9), firing a three-hit complete game with one walk and three strikeouts en route to an IPC triumph versus the Sabers (6-11). PBL scored at least three runs in three different innings to help Vance, winning their fifth consecutive game in the process. Noah Steiner bashed three hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the Panthers, who had five other players record two hits each. Jeremiah Ager added two RBI. Jimmy Henderson drove in STM’s run, and the Sabers snagged two hits from Matt Delorenzo.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Charleston 5. Multi-hit, multi-RBI days from Tyler Voorhees and Luke Landrus propelled the host Spartans (21-4) to their 15th win in a row, as they took down the Trojans in a nonconference battle. SJ-O trailed 5-1 through 3 1/2 innings before scoring four times in the fourth and another five times in the sixth. Voorhees went 4 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored, while Landrus finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run. Nolan Earley drove in another two runs for the Spartans, and Braxton Waller drew three walks.
➜ Unity 4, Peoria Christian 3. Following a 4-3 loss to Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday, the visiting Rockets (17-2-1) returned the favor in a non-league matchup with the Chargers. Dane Eisenmenger tossed an effective 3 2/3 innings to gain the pitching win, surrendering one earned run and five hits while striking out six. Some of his offensive supporters included himself (one RBI), Easton Cunningham (double, RBI) and Emmerson Bailey (one RBI).
In softball
➜ Arcola 3, Sullivan 2. The host Purple Riders (8-6) generated three unanswered runs after going down 2-0 in the first inning, gaining a narrow nonconference win and giving Sullivan (12-7) its first loss in its last five games. Arcola now has won five in a row, and Kacie Sisk is a big reason why. Not only did she throw a complete game in which she allowed one earned run and struck out seven, but she also swatted three hits. Reyli Vega, Ava Simpson and Vanessa Condarco each drove in one run for the Purple Riders. Sullivan’s Ja’Nai Webb went 3 for 4 with one RBI to lead her team, which snatched two hits apiece from Chloe Smith and Taylar Mercer. Maddy Probus also drove in one run and threw six innings of seven-hit, five-strikeout ball.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Milford/Cissna Park 4. A two-run top of the sixth inning served as the last shot fired by the visiting Blue Devils (9-9), and it proved enough to push them past the Bearcats (12-4) for a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox each went 3 for 4 and Cox drove in one run for BHRA. Draycee Nelson and Elli Tittle both drove in one run as well for the winning side, and Eva Ronto struck out six batters in seven innings pitched. M/CP’s Hunter Mowrey posted two hits and two RBI to go with three hits from Addison Lucht plus two-hit, one-RBI days from Brynlee Wright and Lydia Puetz.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 3, Monticello 0. Reese Patton scattered six hits across seven innings pitched, but the host Sages (8-10) couldn’t get their bats going during an Illini Prairie Conference setback. Patton allowed one earned run and struck out two on the day. She, Avery Schweitzer and Lynnsey Trybom each notched one hit on offense.
➜ Centennial 18, Tri-County 2. Ashley Flowers doubled twice and drove in four runs as the host Chargers (7-10) boosted their win streak to five in this nonconference matchup with the Titans (2-14). Centennial scored 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game. Madisyn Schrad, Lea Hardison, Brylie Klaudt and Claire Davison each recorded three hits for the Chargers, with Klaudt driving in three runs and Davison knocking in two. Zoe Goodreau tossed eight strikeouts in three innings to lead the pitching staff. Shaylun Christenberry doubled and drove in two runs to key Tri-County.
➜ Fisher 5, Fieldcrest 4. Jenna Clemmons slashed an RBI single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring courtesy runner Peyton Murphy and giving the host Bunnies (16-7) a walk-off win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Kylan Arndt singled before being lifted for Murphy. Arndt was steady in the pitcher’s circle also, throwing all seven innings and allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Alexis Moore’s two RBI and Clemmons’ three hits were top offensive marks for Fisher.
➜ Le Roy 14, St. Teresa 3. Starting this nonconference game with an eight-run top of the first inning allowed the visiting Panthers (19-4) to roll to victory in five innings. Lauren Bossingham turned in three RBI and scored two runs for Le Roy, whose Molly Buckles drove in two runs on two hits. Haley Cox homered and knocked in two runs, and she also pitched all five innings for the Panthers while giving up two hits and striking out 11. Natalie Loy also fared well on the day, bagging one hit, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored.
➜ Normal Community 11, Danville 9. A frantic rally from the host Vikings (3-10) fell just a bit short, as they scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning versus the Ironmen before taking a Big 12 Conference loss. Jaidyn Hardesty blasted a grand slam for Danville among two hits on the day. KaLeah Bellik went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI for the Vikings, who acquired three hits from Kendall Rannebarger and two hits apiece from Emmalee Trover, Payton Beith and Cheyenne Walls.
➜ Paris 3, Westville 2. This nonconference game was scoreless through 5 1/2 innings. Paris then scored twice in the sixth, Westville tied it in the seventh and Paris walked off in the bottom of the seventh with one more run. Westville partially was done in by stranding 12 baserunners. Madison Jones and Jazmyn Bennett each drove in one run for Westville, with Jones collecting two singles. Abby Sabalaskey threw four innings of two-hit, six strikeout ball for Westville.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23, St. Thomas More 6. Not only did the visiting Panthers (3-15) end an eight-game skid, but they also secured their first IPC win of the season by trumping the Sabers (1-12). Six PBL players drove in at least two runs, with Charley Ulrich’s 5-for-5, four-RBI, two-run outing topping that list. Averi Garrett (triple, three RBI), Aubrey Busboom (3 for 5, two RBI, two runs) and Tanner Graham (3 for 5, one walk, one RBI, two runs) also chipped in during this six-inning game.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Mahomet-Seymour 6. Compiling 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning allowed the visiting Spartans (19-7) to overcome a 6-2 deficit against the Bulldogs (7-12), delivering SJ-O its 10th consecutive win. Emma McKinney doubled and drove in five runs for the Spartans, who claimed two RBI apiece from Shayne Immke, Addy Martinie and Alyssa Acton. Immke and Martinie each cracked a home run, the former’s 17th of the season. Addison Frick added two hits and three runs scored. M-S’s Rio Casillas finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI, complemented by Maddie Logsdon’s two hits and two RBI as well as Kennadi Granadino’s two hits, two walks and two runs.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Lincoln 1. The visiting Bulldogs (10-2-2) won for the fifth time in a row, continuing to improve their standing in the Apollo Conference by besting the Railsplitters. M-S’s 1-0 lead at halftime became stronger, in part, because of a goal from Brielle Galvan.
➜ St. Thomas More 1, Monticello 0. These Illini Prairie Conference foes played to a scoreless tie on April 5. That didn’t happen this time, as the visiting Sabers (8-6-2) left Piatt County with a one-goal win over the Sages (11-5-3). Mary Kathryn Kluesner scored the match’s lone goal six minutes into the first half, and STM made it stand up behind seven keeper saves from Maddy Swisher. Leilani Sayavongsa assisted on the goal and fired three shots on goal, second-best among the Sabers behind Kluesner (seven shots).
➜ Urbana 11, Peoria Manual 0. There wasn’t too much trouble for the visiting Tigers in reaching double-digit wins for the season, as they surpassed the Rams in a Big 12 Conference affair. Eight different girls scored at least one goal for Urbana (10-9-1), led by two apiece from Beatrice Ebel, Celia Barkley and Hazel Tracy. Tracy also assisted on two goals, while teammates Sammi Christman, Nox Macdougall and Lulu Reynolds each provided one goal and one assist in the Tigers’ third consecutive victory.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central took a narrow loss in a Big 12 Conference dual, falling 5-4 to Normal Community at Spalding Park. The Ironmen won two of three doubles matches to bolster their score. The Maroons’ Ezra Bernhard succeeded in both singles and doubles play, posting a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 singles win and a 6-1, 6-2 No. 2 doubles win with Abel Vines. Elliot Gulley at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-4) and Sam Balogh at No. 6 singles (6-2, 6-2) also garnered victories for Central.