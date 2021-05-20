In baseball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. ALAH’s first-inning run would have been enough. The bookend run in the sixth was simply insurance, as the Knights (9-8) topped Argenta-Oreana in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. ALAH’s Wyatt Hilligoss didn’t need much run support after scattering four hits and striking out eight in a complete game victory. He helped his own cause, going 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI, while Quentin Day was a perfect 3 of 3 at the plate in the win. Brock Lyerly
- had two of the four hits for the Bombers (1-10).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 4, Arcola 2. CG/B’s Drew Cripe struck out 12 while giving up two runs on seven hits in 62/3 innings in the Broncos’ Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Cripe scored two runs to help his own cause, and Aiden Shonkwiler was 2 of 3 at the plate for CG/B (1-5). Mark Truex
- went 1 of 3 with an RBI to lead the Purple Riders (0-6).
Clinton 7, Central A&M 2. Clinton erased its early deficit with six runs in the final four innings to claim a Central Illinois Conference win. Wes Harold
- went 2 of 3 with two RBI to lead the Maroons (3-5).
Fieldcrest 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Fieldcrest scored in every inning but one — maxing out with three runs in the second and fifth — to snap GCMS’ two-game winning streak. Ethan Garard
- went 1 of 3 and drove in the lone run for the Falcons (6-6).
Illinois Valley Central 15, Prairie Central 3. Errors cost Prairie Central in a big way Thursday in the Illini Prairie Conference loss to IVC. Noah Nagel
- was 2 of 2 at the plate, but the Hawks (1-8) dropped their eighth straight game.
Judah Christian 3, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 1. A three-run sixth inning — bolstered by a two-run single by Grant Hendershot — pushed Judah Christian past Cornerstone Christian for a comeback East Central Illinois Conference victory. Three runs were enough for the Tribe (2-3) with Cade Hettmansberger on the mound. He struck out 15 and scattered three hits in 62/3 innings for the win. Brandan Baltierra added two hits and got the final out
- .
LeRoy 5, Tremont 1. LeRoy took care of business at home after Wednesday’s road loss at GCMS, using some early runs to top Tremont in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Ty Egan knocked a two-run home run in the third inning for the Panthers (14-4), and Logan Petersen
- added two hits while pitching a complete game three-hitter and striking out six.
Milford 6, Westville 1. Milford starter Payton Harwood scattered three hits across six innings, struck out 11 and the only run against him was unearned in the Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Sawyer Laffoon provided the run support, going 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI for the Bearcats (9-3-1). Landen Haurez
- had two hits for the Tigers (5-4).
Momence 8, Watseka 7. Watseka scored three runs in the top of thesixth inning to force a tie and two more in the seventh to take the lead, but Momence countered with four runs in the final half inning for the walk-off Sangamon Valley Conference win. Maddux Rigsby was 3 of 5 with an RBI to lead the Warriors (7-5), and Conner Curry, Braiden Walwer, Simon Hodolitz and Caldan Cotter
- had two hits apiece.
Monticello 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 8. Monticello’s 10-run first inning both answered Central Catholic’s four-spot to start the game and provided the necessary cushion to absorb a late rally from the Saints for the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Joey Sprinkle was 2 of 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Sages (7-5), and Triston Foran went 3 of 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Dawlton Chupp
- got the win after allowing five runs on five hits and striking out six in six innings.
Normal 4, Champaign Central 3. Nate Allen had two hits and Jake Munroe
- drove in two runs, but Central (17-6) had its six-game winning streak snapped on the road at Big 12 rivals Normal.
Oakwood 8, Hoopeston Area 7. Oakwood scored in each of the first four innings and needed all eight of those runs in barely fending off a Hoopeston Area rally, buoyed by a six-run seventh in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Isaiah Ruch got the win for the Comets (9-6) after giving up just one hit and one unearned run while striking out nine in five innings. Ruch and Dalton Hobick both went 3 of 4 with an RBI. Nick Hofer
- went 2 of 4 with a run scored to lead the Cornjerkers (2-9).
Olympia 4, Unity 3. Unity battled back to a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth inning, but Olympia responded with a single run in the bottom half of the inning that held up for an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Dillon Rutledge was 1 of 4 with an RBI for the Rockets (7-4), and Austin Langendorf
- went 1 of 3 with a double.
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Pontiac 1. SJ-O’s winning streak hit 11 with Thursday’s no-doubt win against Pontiac in an Illini Prairie Conference showdown. Zach Martinie and Ty Pence combined to a throw a four-hitter, with Martinie striking out seven in five innings. Hayden Brazelton
- and Pence drove in two runs apiece. Pence finished 3 of 4 with a double.
St. Thomas More 9, Rantoul 2. Rantoul struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but St. Thomas More rallied for nine unanswered in its final three at-bats to claim the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Ryan Hendrickson was 2 of 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored to lead the Sabers (5-9), and Blake Staab went 2 of 3 with a double. Jimmy Sobeski got the win after giving up two runs on four hits and striking out three in four innings. Jackson Freeman and Chance Hoffman
- each drove in one run for the Eagles (2-10).
Shelbyville 5, Tuscola 2. Tuscola got back into Thursday’s Central Illinois Conference showdown with a two-run fifth inning, but Shelbyville answered with two more runs in the top of the sixth for the win. Dalton Addis‘ two-run home run in the fifth accounted for all of the Warriors’ runs. Colton Musgrave
- also went 1 of 3 with a double for Tuscola (6-6).
Warrensburg-Latham 15, Sullivan 8. Sullivan gave up nine unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to drop Thrusday’s Central Illinois Conference game. Jackson Matheson
- went 3 of 4 with two RBI to pace Sullivan (1-10).
In girls’ soccer
Bloomington 4, Arthur Christian 0. Bloomington’s three-goal first half put Arthur Christian in a hole it couldn’t extricate itself from during Thursday’s nonconference road match. Goalkeeper Libby Henry
- finished with 16 saves for the Conquering Riders (3-7-2).
Champaign Central 8, Decatur St. Teresa 0. Four goals at halftime were only the beginning of Central’s nonconference beatdown, with four more after the break finishing off the rout. Claudia Larson had two goals and two assists to lead the Maroons (8-3-1), while Lainey Somers and Sophia Adams both added two goals and an assist. Goalkeeper Meg Rossow
- made eight saves to preserve the shutout.
Danville 7, Centennial 1. A hat trick from Ava Towne helped Danville win its final home match of the regular season with a Big 12 blowout against Centennial. Lily Kelly added two goals for the Vikings (4-6), while Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis
- also scored.
Judah Christian 9, Macon Meridian 1. Judah Christian snapped a two-game losing streak and won on the road for the first time this season by absolutely throttling Meridian for a second time this month. Anna Black led the Tribe (2-3-2) with three goals and one assist, Felicity Tuan added two goals and four assists and Katie Bryant had one goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Ava Carder just missed on the shutout this time against the Hawks
- , but did make seven saves.
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Charleston 1. M-S clinched the Apollo Conference title by simply doing what it’s done all season: bombard its opponents with one goal scoring opportunity after another. The Bulldogs (12-1) scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and were up five on the Trojans within 20 minutes. Cayla Koerner paced M-S with three goals and three assists, while Brea Benson and Nyah Biegler
- had two goals and two assists apiece.
Normal 8, Urbana 0. Urbana mustered just a single shot attempt from Cassie McQueen in Thursday’s Big 12 loss to Normal. Goalkeepers Alyssa Pankau and Rowen Grison Sullivan made eight and two saves, respectively, for the Tigers (1-10) against an onslaught of shot attempts from the Ironmen
- .
St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 1. STM got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to Bloomington Central Catholic with its Illini Prairie Conference win against Monticello. Tatum DeVriese scored both goals for the Sabers (5-3-2), with Leilani Sayavongsa
- assisting on the first.
Tuscola 4, Shelbyville 0. Tuscola ace Kaitlyn Reifsteck was as dominant as expected, striking out 16 in her complete game two-hitter to lead Tuscola to a Central Illinois Conference win. Kendyl Ring was 2 of 3 with a home run and two runs scored for the unbeaten Warriors (14-0), and Taylor Musgrave
- added an RBI single.
Warrensburg-Latham 6, Uni High 2. A pair of first-half goals from Mikayla Blanke, with Maxine van der Donk
- assisting on the second, wasn’t enough for Uni High, as the Illineks (5-4-1) trailed by two at the break and fell further behind in the second half in the loss.
In softball
Arcola 16, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Arcola starter Keira Hohlbauch didn’t need much run support, giving up one unearned run on one hit in four innings to go with five strikeouts, but she certainly got it in the Purple Riders’ blowout Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Delaney Melton, Ariana Warren and Lindsey Helmuth drove in three runs apiece for Arcola (9-5). Caroline Hill
- had the lone hit and scored the lone run for CG/B (1-9).
Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Monticello 1. Monticello hung with BCC through four innings, but a four-run top of the seventh for the Saints finished off the Illini Prairie Conference win. Mackenzie Daniels
- was 2 of 4 with a double and drove in the lone run for the Sages (7-6).
Central A&M 3, Clinton 2. Clinton mounted a late comeback attempt with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough to deny Central A&M the Central Illini Conference victory. Heidi Humble drove in both runs for the Maroons (1-9), going 1 of 3 with a double. Savanah Clifton and Brooke Reeves
- had two hits apiece in the loss.
Danville 7, Centennial 1. A four-run first inning propelled Danville to victory against Big 12 rivals Centennial, which marked the Vikings’ first two-game winning streak since the first two games of the season. Savannah Rudy went 3 of 3 with an RBI for Danville (5-7), and Allie Thurston
- provided a two-run single in the win.
Heyworth 4, Fisher 0. Rain washed out Fisher’s first two games this week. Not enough baserunners and a slow, but steady Heyworth offense washed out any chance of the Bunnies snapping their two-game losing streak in a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Kallie Evans and Jenna Clemmons had one hit apiece for Fisher (4-8), while Abbie Stipp
- took the loss with three of Heyworth’s four runs being unearned.
Momence 6, Watseka 3. Watseka rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors’ early deficit came back to bite them in the Sangamon Valley Conference loss. Natalie Schroeder led Watseka (5-5), going 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI. Natalie Petersen
- was drove in the Warriors’ only other run.
Oakwood 12, Hoopeston Area 4. Oakwood put the finishing touches on andleft no doubt about its Vermilion Valley Conference win against Hoopeston Area with five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Lead-off hitter Karsen Rupp went 4 of 4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Comets (4-7-1). Alaina Rothwell and Olivia Fegett also drove in two runs apiece in the win. Tobi West
- was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cornjerkers (0-2).
Paxton-Buckley-Load 17, Armstrong-Potomac 5. PBL had a 14-run lead before Armstrong-Potomac got on the board, and the Panthers finished their run-shortened victory with 19 hits. Baylee Cosgrove led the way for PBL (7-3), hitting for the cycle in 5 of 5 day at the plate with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI. Emma Steiner also drove in three runs, while Maddy Foellner, Averi Garrett, Kayla Adwell and Emily Robidoux had two RBI apiece. Kyla Bullington
- was 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Trojans (3-6).
Tremont 5, LeRoy 1. The visiting Panthers only managed three hits and struck out 18 times against Turks pitcher Paige McAllister, an Evansville commit. Callie Warlow
- went 1 for 3 with an RBI double in the top of the seventh to drive in the lone run for LeRoy (15-9) in an HOIC loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Pontiac 4. SJ-O scored 10 runs before Pontiac got on the board and cruised to the Illini Prairie Conference victory. It was an 11th straight win for the Spartans (20-5), who were led by Kelsey Martlage going 1 of 2 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Shayne Immke also went 3 of 4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Alyssa Acton
- got the win after allowing just one run on three hits and striking out four in three innings.
Unity 2, Olympia 1. A pitchers’ duel ensued in this Illini Prairie Conference showdown in Stanford, but the visiting Rockets prevailed. Unity (13-1) received a solo home run from Grace Renfrow in the top of the seventh to extend its lead to 2-0, a much-needed insurance run as the Spartans scored once in the bottom of the seventh and had the game-winning run at the plate before Taylor Henry finished off her three-hit complete game for the Rockets with her seventh strikeout of the afternoon. Aside from Renfrow’s home run, Taylor Joop
- went 2 for 4 out of the leadoff spot to account for Unity’s other two hits.
Urbana 2, Salt Fork 1. Julia Rudicil delivered the walk-off win for Urbana to not waste a dominant game in the circle by Allison Deck. The Tigers’ starter struck out 15 in her complete game three-hitter, and Lorelie Yau led Urbana (6-7) with two hits. Mackenzie Russell struck out 15 and only walked one for the Storm (2-9), who tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth, thanks to an RBI single from Brynlee Keeran
- .
Westville 5, Milford 0. Another dominant pitching performance from Abby Sabalaskey helped Westville win its third game in a row and sixth in its last seven outings. Sabalaskey allowed four hits and struck out 13 in her complete game Vermilion Valley Conference shutout for the Tigers (10-5) and was also 4 of 4 with a double and two RBI. Halle Douglas went 2 of 4 with a double in the win. Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino
- had two hits apiece for the Bearcats (6-5).
In boys’ tennis
At Danville. Centennial cruised to a 9-0 road win against Scharlman and only dropped two games in six singles matches. Max Braun at No. 1 singles, James Braun at No. 2 singles, Lino Jo at No. 3 singles and Jason Kim at No. 5 singles all won in 6-0, 6-0 fashion during their matches. James Braun and Jo at No. 1 doubles and Sung Joon Choi and Ben Kirby
- at No. 2 doubles also pulled off the same feat for the Chargers.
At Urbana. Uni High swept doubles play and used that advantage to knock off crosstown rivals Urbana 6-3. The Illineks’ Zachary Domini and Arav Jagroop dropped just a single game for a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Taehan Lee was nearly as efficient with his 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles for Uni High. Urbana won at both Nos. 1 and 2 singles, with Bill Layton posting a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the top spot and Jack Solava
- adding a 6-3, 6-4 win.
In boys’ track and field
At Champaign. Salt Fork needed every last one of its five event victories to win a tight four-team meet. The Storm’s 63 points topped runner-up Centennial by five, and the spread from second to fourth was just two points. Nathan Kirby was a double winner for Salt Fork, placing first in the 200-meter dash in 23.44 seconds and 300-meter hurdles in 43.97 seconds. Mello Law won the high jump for Centennial at 6 foot. Tuscola’s Jackson Barrett
- was a near runaway winner in the 3,200-meter run in 11:48.66 for the fourth-place Warriors.
At Watseka. Milford/Cissna Park won just two events but still managed to tie Tri-Point for the win in Thursday’s five-team meet. The Bearcats placed first in the 400-meter relay and also got a win from Malaki Verkler in the 400-meter run in 56.22 seconds. Hoopeston Area was third as a team, with Justin Jones providing plenty of points. Jones won the long jump at 19 feet, 73/4 inches and then swept the sprints with a time of 11.59 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.92 seconds in the 200-meter dash
- .
In girls’ track and field
At Watseka. Watseka won four field events and three of four relays to claim a victory at home in a five-team meet. Kinzie Parsons swept the throws for the Warriors, winning the shot put at 34 feet, 3 inches and the discus at 114-3. Bre Crose was a triple winner for Hoopeston Area, which finished second as a team. Crose swept the sprints with winning times of 13.15 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.63 seconds in the 200-meter dash to go with her victory in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.92 seconds. Milford/Cissna Park was third as team behind Hannah Osborn
- , who won the triple jump with a mark of 31-5 and the 300-meter hurdles in 52.41 seconds.
In wrestling
At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher won a pair of dual meets at home, topping Oakwood/Salt Fork 39-26 and Clinton 60-12. Braylen Kean had the win of the night for GCMS/F against O/SF, winning by pinfall in 18 seconds at 182 pounds, with Markus Miguel not far behind with a pinfall victory in 48 seconds at 285 pounds for the Falcons. Gage Reed posted a 15-0 technical fall win for the Comets at 126 pounds. Kaden Gream won by pinfall in in 1:15 at 152 pounds for GCMS/F against Clinton, while Tylor Fair
- won the Maroons’ lone contested match with a 2:37 pinfall at 126 pounds.
At Monticello. The host Sages rolled to a 64-12 win against Warrensburg-Latham, with the Sages winning three of the five contested matches. Ashton Wassom picked up a pin in only 41 seconds at 220 pounds, while Myles VonBehren at 195 also won by pin and Tristan Slade
- secured a 14-6 major decision at 132.
At St. Joseph. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac won the only two contested matches of its dual against St. Joseph-Ogden, but the host Spartans claimed a 36-30 win in a match that had a large share of forfeits. Braxton Wilson needed only 34 seconds to win by pin at 285 pounds and Isaac Tabels
- also won by pin in 3:07 at 138 for the Blue Devils.
Scott Richey