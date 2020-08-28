MAHOMET — Steady play carried the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf team to a dual win against Urbana on Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. The host Bulldogs compiled a team score of 168 to top Urbana’s total of 200.
Zach Courson and Carter Selk each produced matching 40s to pace M-S, while CJ Shoaf (42) and Blake Harvey (46) also chipped in.
Parker McClain’s 40 led Urbana.
Fiscus, Good pace Warriors. The Tuscola girls’ golf team defeated Paris by two strokes during a dual match on Thursday at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola, with the host Warriors carding a team score of 216 and Paris finishing at 218. Makenna Fiscus shot a team-best 45 to lead the Warriors, while teammate Marley Good added a 50 in the win.
Doyle, Dunn play well. The Paris boys’ golf team won a triangular on Thursday at Ironhorse Golf Club in Tuscola, recording a 163 to top Centennial (185) and Tuscola (193).
Griffin Doyle carded a 44 to spark Centennial, while Corey Dunn posted Tuscola’s top score with a 47.
Scharp shines for IW. The Iroquois West girls’ golf team beat Blue Ridge in a dual match on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club in Farmer City. The Raiders shot a season-best 208, led by medalist Adelynn Scharp’s 45.
Ashlyn Voyles’ 49 paced Blue Ridge.
Engel, GCMS cruise. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf team defeated Heyworth 172-226 during a dual match on Thursday at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook. Connor Engel won medalist honors with a 38 for the Falcons, while Kellen DeSchepper (42), Ethan Garard (44) and Braden Roesch (48) provided solid rounds, too.
Spartans top Fisher. The St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf team beat Fisher 188-199 in a dual match on Thursday at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul.
Riley Myren (44), Ty Pence (47), Jacob Kern (48) and Logan Smith (49) led the Spartans, while Jordan Claxton and Ryan Coulter each shot 48s for Fisher.
Pontiac bests Rantoul/PBL. The Pontiac boys’ golf team beat Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 178-206 on Thursday in a dual match at Pontiac Elks Country Club. Hayden Schall had a 47 for the Eagles’ best score.
Purple Riders place second. The Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ golf team finished second Thursday during a four-team meet at Moweaqua Golf Course. Aaron Seegmiller had a 40 to lead the Purple Riders