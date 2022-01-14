In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 49, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. The Purple Riders (10-8) stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play at 5-0. Ava Simpson scored a game-high 18 points, while Jacey Kessler chipped in with 11 points, including three made three-pointers. Makenzie Thomas pitched in with eight points, and Eva Hopkins put up five points. The Broncos (12-9) were led by Jazzi Hicks, who scored 16 points. Haley Garrett produced 13 points. Haylei Simpson and Morgan Brunner each added five points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 43, Iroquois West 32. The victorious Trojans (14-4) were led by Carlyn Crozier, who scored 13 points, in a balanced offensive effort during Vermilion Valley Conference play. Mattie Kennel added seven points, while Ali Morgan and Kyla Bullington chipped in with six points apiece as A-P picked up its eighth win in 10 games. For the Raiders (13-7), Ilyana Nambo led the way with 13 points, while Shea Small followed with nine points.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45, Villa Grove 26. The Knights (18-1) stayed red-hot in a LPC victory as Claire Seal scored 18 points and Alexa Miller pitched in with 12 points. The Blue Devils (0-12) were led by Emma Buesing and Kaylee Arbuckle, who both scored nine points, all on three-pointers. Vanessa Wright followed with eight points.
➜ Champaign Central 67, Charleston 18. Addy McLeod scored 21 points and had five steals as the Maroons (9-10) breezed to a nonconference win, snapping a three-game losing streak. Nevaeh Essien was influential, posting a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five steals. Lainey Somers (nine points, six rebounds) and Jalay Jones (eight points, five rebounds) also delivered in multiple ways. Alex Parastaran (eight points) and Carleigh Parks (six points, four assists, three blocks) also pitched in.
➜ Clinton 53, Sullivan 26. Mallory Cyrulik reached a career milestone as she and the host Maroons (19-4) trumped Sullivan (5-13) in a Central Illinois Conference event. Cyrulik recorded her 1,000th career rebound as she turned in a double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds. Clinton also was aided by Kaitlyn Rauch’s nine points and seven points apiece from Heidi Humble and Kylie Raymer. Sullivan claimed 13 points from Izzy Hay, six points from Kiley Dyer and five points from Bella Harden.
➜ Cornerstone 22, Blue Ridge 17. The visiting Knights (0-11) led 16-12 after three quarters of nonconference play, but the Cyclones limited them to one point over the last eight minutes and handed Blue Ridge a loss. Tatem Madden’s 10 points paced the Knights’ attack, and Paige Browning contributed four points.
➜ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 66, Arthur Christian 29. The host Conquering Riders suffered a nonconference setback as they fell behind 17-9 in the first quarter and couldn’t fully recover. Addie Erwin’s 11 points and Liana Kauffman’s seven points led ACS on the evening.
➜ Danville 48, Urbana 38. Nau’tika Conaway scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter for the host Vikings (3-10), who won their first game of the new year by staving off the Tigers (0-13) in a Big 12 Conference meeting. Soriah Gouard bucketed eight of her 15 points in the third period for Danville, which snared six points from Laila Johnson. Urbana’s Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta led all scorers with 17 points and was followed on the stat sheet by Jasmine McCullough (seven points) and McKenzie Sprague (six points).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 44, Uni High 43. The host Illineks (10-7) saw their three-game win streak end in heartbreaking fashion, as they dropped a nonconference game by the slimmest of margins. Emma Murawski’s 15 points and Ella Greer’s eight-point, 10-rebound effort were Uni High’s highlights.
➜ Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24. Cally Kroon led the Falcons (3-17) with nine points in a losing effort in Heart of Illinois conference play, while Sophia Ray added on four points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 53, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 37. Cayla Koerner and Ivie Juarez each finished with 14 points for the host Bulldogs (16-4) as they acquired a non-league victory. Juarez also hauled in eight rebounds for M-S, which had eight athletes finish with at least two points apiece. Other key contributions came from Savannah Orgeron (seven points), Chloe Pruitt (six points) and Abigail Bunting (six steals).
➜ Milford 56, South Newton (Ind.) 13. Anna Hagan had a productive night with 15 points, three assists and three steals, while Emmaleah Marshino followed with nine points, four assists and six rebounds as the Bearcats (12-6) cruised to a nonconference win. Hunter Mowrey (seven points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Anna McEwen (six points, five steals) were active on both ends as Milford snapped a three-game skid.
➜ Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30. The Comets (9-13) have roared back from a five-game losing streak in late December to win four in a row. In VVC action on Thursday, Karsen Rupp erupted for a game-high 22 points but got plenty of support as Ashlynn Pinnick pitched in with 12 points, Addie Wright scored 10 points and Jaydah Arrowsmith added eight points. For the Buffaloes (5-9), Kendall Roberts led with 11 points, while Sydney Spesard added seven points and Ally Cobble scored six points.
➜ Olympia 57, St. Thomas More 37. Ruari Quarnstrom scored 18 points and hit two three-pointers in a losing effort for the Sabers (8-9) in Illini Prairie Conference play, while Emma Devocelle added eight points and Maddy Swisher scored seven points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Monticello 38. The Sages (13-8) came in as winners in four of their last five games, but were upended by the Panthers (9-9) in an IPC matchup. Lorena Arnett put up 18 points to power PBL’s offense, which grabbed eight points apiece from Maisy Johnson and Makenna Ecker as the Panthers ended a six-game skid. Monticello received double-digit points from Renni Fultz (16 points) and Hannah Swanson (11 points).
➜ Prairie Central 73, Pontiac 42. Chloe Sisco scored 29 points and Clare Strong crashed the boards for 15 rebounds as the Hawks (13-6) picked up the IPC win. Mariya Sisco (19 points) and Gyllian Davies (16 points) both were influential as well, combining for eight made three-pointers for Prairie Central.
➜ Ridgeview 48, Tri-Valley 36. The Mustangs (12-7) have won three of their last four games overall after Peyton Rinkenberger (15 points) and Annalyn Harper (12 points) led them to an HOIC triumph. Brinley Stevens chipped in with eight points for Ridgeview, and Mackenzie Wesson and Morgan Donaldson each added six points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Chillicothe IVC 26. Hallie Harms paced the Spartans (13-5) to an IPC win with 14 points, including four made three-pointers, while Taylor Wells and Addison Frick both scored six points each. The Spartans have won their last five games.
➜ Salt Fork 49, Westville 18. The host Storm (14-5) built a 36-5 halftime lead and cruised to a VVC victory over the Tigers (6-8). Alexa Jamison potted 22 points to key the Salt Fork offense, which added 12 points from Macie Russell. Westville’s Chloe Brant generated five points to lead her team in scoring.
➜ Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 42. The Warriors (14-6) have won 10 of their last 11 games, and it was Sophia Kremitzki who led the attack on Thursday, scoring 18 points in the CIC win. Sydney Moss and Taylor Musgrave each pitched in with 10 points, while Ella Boyer added on nine points for Tuscola.
➜ Unity 37, Rantoul 8. The Rockets (16-4) won their fifth in a row as Maddie Reed scored 13 points and Taylor Henry scored eight points in an IPC win. Lauren Miller, Raegen Stringer and Katey Moore each tacked on four points. For the Eagles, Tashay Jackson-Roper scored four points and Sheila Navarrette added three points.
➜ Watseka 43, Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19. Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart each recorded double-doubles as the Warriors (16-2) cruised to a VVC win. Hoy led the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while McTaggart followed closely behind with 12 points and 10 boards. Raegan Gooding nearly posted a double-double as well, pitching in with seven points and seven boards, while Claire Curry racked up five steals on the way to Watseka’s sixth straight victory. For the Blue Devils (4-12), Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox both scored eight points.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm posted a 42-24 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac as Logan Mahaffey (113 pounds), Hayden Weaver (132), Chase Scott (138) and Aiden Vice (160) won via decision. Garyson McBride (120), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Rylee Edwards (182) and Riley Nicholson (195) won via fall for the Tigers as well. For the host Blue Devils, Landen Toellner (106) and Ayden Golden (126) won on decisions, while Eli Godwin (170), Nathanael Gnaden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) won via fall.
➜ At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour began its Apollo Conference dual meet slate with a 76-0 win over Effingham. Caden Hatton (106 pounds), Reese Wilson (126), Tallen Pawlak (138) and Braeden Heinold (152) won via fall for the Bulldogs. Jacob Dobbins (160) won on a 14-5 major decision as well.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Stanford. The Bulldogs posted a 110-59-13 triangular victory over host Olympia and Lincoln as they placed first in every event. Owen Kearns, Aron Varga, Mitch McAnally and Max Katz clocked a a top time of 1 minute, 53.75 second in the 200-yard medley relay to kick things off, and Kearns, McAnally, Carter Logsdon and Varga recorded 3:59.90 in the 400 freestyle relay. Varga finished with a winning time of 2:22.11 in the 200 individual medley and clocked a first-place 5:24.55 in the 500 freestyle. Kearns finished with an event-best time of 2:05.55 in the 200 freestyle, while Logsdon finished with a leading 25.76 in the 50 freestyle and a triumphant 1:07.84 in the 100 butterfly. In diving, Katz scored a 190.6 to pace the field. In the 100 freestyle, McAnally finished at 56.84 to secure that event win. Kearns finished the 100 backstroke first in 1:05.64. And in the 100 breaststroke, Mark Gutierrez finished at 1:16.52 to pace the field.