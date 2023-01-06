Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur Christian 52, Tri-County 46. Brock Helmuth swished 14 points for the visiting Conquering Riders (10-7) as they staved off the Titans (2-14) in non-league play. James Lee’s 13 points and seven rebounds also aided ACS, as did Jaden Mast’s eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
➜ Linton-Stockton (Ind.) 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 48. The Spartans (11-2) watched a 14-point lead evaporate in the second half against their out-of-state foe, suffering a loss in Marshall, Ind. Ty Pence scored a game-high 35 points for SJ-O, with Logan Smith’s seven points and seven assists serving as a complement.
In girls’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Macon
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, St. Teresa 35. Haley Garrett established a new program single-game scoring record with 36 points for the top-seeded Broncos (14-3), who stopped the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in the tournament semifinals. Caroline Hill and Reese Brunner each added six points for CG/B, which will meet second-seeded Central A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 61, Heritage 14. The host Purple Riders (10-4) overwhelmed the Hawks (0-13) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Faith Latham led Heritage with six points.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 66, Blue Ridge 17. Claire Seal authored a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the host Knights (12-5), who pulled ahead 28-4 in the first quarter versus the Knights (3-13) and cruised to an LPC win. Anna Rawlins poured in 11 points for ALAH, which added seven points and 11 rebounds from Alayna Plank. Ava Austin logged 12 points to lead Blue Ridge.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Monticello 25. Maia High produced eight points and eight rebounds for the visiting Sages (5-13) in their Illini Prairie Conference setback against the Saints. Lucy Leatherwood and Tavey Young each scored five points for Monticello, which added four rebounds from Jacq Maxey.
➜ Fieldcrest 53, Le Roy 24. The host Panthers (10-8) were outscored 22-6 in the third quarter and suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference loss as a result. Natalie Loy provided seven points, six rebounds and four blocks for Le Roy, which added six points from Molly Buckles and five points from Karley Spratt.
➜ Fisher 53, Westville 24. Kallie Evans nearly outscored the opposition, with her 23 points leading the host Bunnies (6-9) to a nonconference win against the Tigers (4-10). Evans tallied all but four of her points in the first half as Fisher went ahead 33-15 by halftime. The Bunnies also received six points from Alexis Moore and five points Melina Luyando. Aubrie Jenkins’ 10 points and Lydia Gondzur’s seven points paced Westville.
➜ Hoopeston Area 50, Milford 16. The host Cornjerkers (9-7) won their third game in a row when they dispatched the Bearcats (1-17) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Claire Dixon’s 18 points powered Hoopeston Area, which claimed eight points and 10 rebounds from Klaire Pilcher.
➜ Iroquois West 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29. The visiting Raiders (10-8) improved to 4-1 in VVC play when they bested the Blue Devils (3-13). Shea Small’s 18 points and Ilyana Nambo’s 16 points keyed IW to victory.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Normal West 30. Savannah Orgeron flushed 18 points for the host Bulldogs (16-3), who extended their win streak to 11 games with this nonconference victory. Durbin Thomas and Kylie Waldinger each provided 13 points for M-S, with Waldinger also hauling in five rebounds. Abby Bunting also snared seven rebounds.
➜ Oakwood 50, Chrisman 13. Ten players turned in at least one point apiece for the visiting Comets (10-10) in their VVC triumph versus the Cardinals (3-16). Addie Wright’s 12 points topped this chart, with both Jaydah Arrowsmith and Nikita Taylor adding eight points. Jaidyn Alexander led Chrisman with four points.
➜ Prairie Central 54, Rantoul 29. Chloe Sisco knocked down six three-pointers and scored 26 points for the host Hawks (11-5) as they eclipsed the Eagles (1-10) in Illini Prairie Conference action. Sawyer Ashman chipped in eight points and eight rebounds for Prairie Central, which took in eight points from Lucy Whitfill plus four points and five steals from Mariya Sisco. Tashay Jackson-Roper’s seven points, Ta’Niya Poke’s six points and Lakiya Williams’ five points led Rantoul.
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Sullivan 51. Audrey Gooding turned in 18 points for the host Sabers (11-3) as they earned their sixth win in a row, upending Sullivan (6-12) in nonconference play. Emma Devocelle and Maddy Swisher each threw in 11 points for STM. Addison Minor put together an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double for Sullivan.
➜ Salt Fork 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. Alexa Jamison was nearly unstoppable for the host Storm (9-6), tallying 29 points in a VVC win over the Buffaloes (8-6). Shelby McGee’s eight points and seven points apiece from Macie Russell and Brylie Smith also helped Salt Fork. Sydney Spesard’s 11 points led G-RF, which accepted nine points from Kendall Roberts and five points apiece from Sierra Cunningham and Addi Spesard.
➜ Tremont 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33. The visiting Falcons (5-12) couldn't keep pace with their HOIC foe, taking a loss in the process. Cally Kroon deposited 12 points for GCMS to go with Mindy Brown's nine points.
➜ Tri-Valley 58, Clinton 53. A 19-10 third-quarter deficit proved too much to overcome for the host Maroons (10-9) in their nonconference loss to the Vikings. Clara Dempsey’s 15 points was a high-water mark for Clinton, closely followed by Regan Filkin’s 14 points and Avery Smith’s 13 points.
➜ Uni High 54, Cornerstone 15. Emma Murawski logged a 24-point, 11-steal double-double for the host Illineks (7-6) in their East Central Illinois Conference win. Uni High led 20-3 after one quarter and also received 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Mikayla Blanke.
➜ Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25. Addison Ray netted 11 of her game-best 13 points in the third quarter to help the visiting Rockets (13-4) overcome the Panthers (8-8) in IPC action. Reagan Little’s 11 points and 10 rebounds, Raegen Stringer’s 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Lauren Miller’s two points, five assists and three steals furthered Unity’s cause as well. Most of PBL’s points came from Trixie Johnson (12 points) and Emily Robidoux (11 points).
➜ Watseka 63, Schlarman 5. Eleven different players scored at least two points for the host Warriors (12-2) as they surged past the Hilltoppers (0-5) in VVC. Becca Benoit bagged 16 points and six rebounds for Watseka, which acquired nine points from Jasmine Essington, eight points and seven rebounds from Megan Martin and eight more points from Kaylie Lange. Deanna Linares netted four points for Schlarman.
In wrestling
➜ At Peoria. Centennial split a pair of Big 12 Conference matches, defeating Peoria 48-24 and losing to Normal Community 48-22. Trevor Schoonover (138 pounds), Nick Pianfetti (152) and Jack Barnhart (220) each won two contested matches for Centennial. Mosiah Rosas (106) and Henoc Nsingi (182) each won a match against Peoria, while Jeremiah Robertson (160) and Brandon Harvey (285) each won a match versus Normal.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Normal. Aron Varga completed the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 54.36 seconds to win the event for Mahomet-Seymour, also setting a new team record in that event. The Bulldogs placed second in a triangular with Pekin and host Normal U-High (140-83-81), also gaining an event win from Emmett Kearns in the 100 butterfly (1:03.74). M-S grabbed runner-up event finishes from Kearns in the 500 freestyle, with a team-record time of 5:06.45, as well as from its 200 medley relay unit of Aaron Smith, Varga, Owen Kearns and Emmett Kearns (1:49.46).