CHAMPAIGN — Aleigha Garrison of Judah Christian won Thursday’s girls’ cross-county race at the Field of Dreams in Champaign, which also involved runners from Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Cerro Gordo.
Garrison toured the course in 19 minutes, 37 seconds, almost four minutes ahead of second-place finisher Hana Gillaspie (23:20) of Chrisman/G-RF.
In the boys’ race involving the same three teams, Cerro Gordo’s Dylan Howell won that race with a time of 18:08. Eli Johnson of Chrisman/G-RF finished second (18:31), while Cerro Gordo’s Collin Warren was third (18:36) in a closely-contested boys’ field.
Black races to first. Clinton’s Ethan Black crossed the line in first to win Thursday’s Central Illinois Conference boys’ cross-country meet at Dacey Trail in Shelbyville.
Black’s clocking of 16 minutes, 6 seconds was about 17 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Josiah Hortin’s third-place result of 16:39 for Tuscola was part of a third-place finish for the Warriors in the team chase. Tuscola (71 points) finished behind first-place Shelbyville (47) and second-place St. Teresa (52). Clinton was fourth in the team standings while Sullivan was fifth.
On the girls’ side, Clinton placed two runners in the top 10, led by Makayla Koeppel in fourth (19:54) and Clare Holland in eighth (20:10). Those results helped deliver the Maroons a runner-up CIC result behind Shelbyville in the team chase.
Tuscola was third in the team standings, with Laney Cummings producing the Warriors’ best result — a sixth-place clocking of 19:59.
Bulldogs edge out Falcons. Emma Clements won her No. 2 singles match for Mahomet-Seymour girls' tennis, and the Bulldogs also collected wins from both their No. 1 doubles paring of Amalie Fried and Molly Fried and their No. 3 doubles pairing of Savannah Amatyleon and Jadyn Hannah in a 3-2 dual-match victory against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday evening.
Katie Steidinger won at No. 1 singles for the Falcons, who also got a point from the pairing of Grace Christensen and London Hixson at No. 2 doubles.