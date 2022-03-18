In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9, Iroquois West 4. BHRA built up an 8-0 lead through five innings and then fended off a late rally by the host Raiders to secure the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Dawson Dodd set the tone out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Devils (2-1), going 2 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored. Amani Stanford (2 for 4, RBI), Tuff Elson (2 for 5, RBI) and Drake Nelson (1 for 3, RBI) also had key at-bats for BHRA. Elson picked up the win, working around five walks in five innings by only allowing one hit and striking out eight. Rylan Pheifer, Elliott Martinez, Dylan Hylbert and Kyler Meents each drove in a run for the Raiders (0-2).
➜ Charleston 12, Westville 2. Big innings hurt the Tigers in a five-inning road nonconference loss that saw Charleston go up 6-0 after two innings before the Trojans added another four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cade Schaumburg and Bryce Burnett each went 1 for 3 with an RBI to pace Westville (1-2).
➜ Clifton Central 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. The visiting Falcons started the first inning of their season off right, plating five runs in the top half of that frame, but couldn’t sustain their early 5-0 lead in a nonconference loss. GCMS (0-1) received an RBI double from Conner Engel, who went 1 for 2 on the day, while Mason Kutemeier (1 for 4) and Rylan DeFries (1 for 1) also drove in a run.
➜ Grant Park 12, Watseka 10. Watseka rallied from a 10-4 deficit after four innings to tie the game, only to allow Grant Park to earn the win late in nonconference action. Brayden Ketchum went 2 for 3 with three RBI for Watseka (0-2) as the Warriors scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 10 before the Dragons scored a single run in the sixth and seventh innings. Kobi Stevens and Conner Bell also contributed for the Warriors by each going 2 for 5.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Mahomet-Seymour scored 11 runs in the second inning and didn’t let up against the Panthers to post a four-inning nonconference home win. The Bulldogs (2-0) received solid performances from Blake Wolters (2 for 3, three runs scored, RBI, stolen base), Alex McHale (2 for 2, three runs scored, RBI, stolen base) and Carter Johnson (2 for 3, RBI, stolen base) at the plate. Mateo Casillas also scored three runs and reached base in all three plate appearances for M-S via a single, a walk and getting hit by a pitch, while Chase Wagers added two RBI. Wagers also shined on the mound, striking out eight in three innings. Keagan Busboom went 2 for 3 and Aiden Johnson had the other hit for PBL (1-1-1) with an RBI double.
➜ Oakwood 3, Casey-Westfield 0. A superb pitching performance by Travis Tiernan lifted the host Comets to a nonconference win. Tiernan threw a one-hit shutout, losing his no-hit bid in the top of the seventh inning and struck out 12, while only giving up one walk. Dalton Hobick went 1 for 3 with an RBI on a suicide squeeze bunt and then came around to score on the play after an error in the third inning to give Oakwood a 2-0 lead. Griffin Trees also added another RBI on a suicide squeeze bunt for Oakwood (2-1) an inning later.
➜ St. Thomas More 21, Arthur Christian School 6. St. Thomas More scored at least three runs in every inning, cruising to a nonconference road win in four innings. Blake Staab went 3 for 3 with three RBI and four runs scored for the Sabers (2-1), who led 15-0 after the top of the second inning. Riley Nelson drove in four runs to help the offense out, while Cooper Hannagan (3 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored), Wilson Kirby (3 for 3, RBI) and Dawson Magrini (2 for 2, three runs scored, RBI) all supplied valuable hits. Caden Henry and Joe Theriault each went 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Conquering Riders (0-1).
➜ Tri-Valley 14, Hoopeston Area 3. The host Cornjerkers had difficulty stopping Tri-Valley’s offense in a nonconference loss. Derek Drayer went 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead Hoopeston Area (1-2) at the plate, with Ben Brown and Mason Rush chipping in by going 1 for 3.
➜ Unity 11, U High Nashville (Tenn.) 1. Tyler Hensch only gave up one hit and struck out eight to pick up the win for the Rockets (2-1) in Chattanooga, Tenn. Cam Marvin went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to power Unity’s offense, while Dillon Rutledge was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Denley Heller worked around four walks to throw a two-hit, five-inning shutout for the host Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Heller struck out six and also hit a home run at the plate to complement a balanced offense by A-P (2-0). Cami Saltsgaver also hit a home run and finished 2 for 3 with three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Heller and Faith Cline each drove in two runs, while Carlyn Crozier went 3 for 3. Lilli Hutson and Jaiden Stelzer each had a hit for the Buffaloes (0-2).
➜ Casey-Westfield 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. ALAH fell behind 2-0 after one inning and couldn’t recover in its season-opening road nonconference loss. Layla Deel produced the lone hit for the Knights (0-1) and broke up Casey-Westfield pitcher Paige Cutright’s no-hitter with a one-out single in the top of the seventh. Maddie Schweighart threw a complete game for ALAH, scattering eight hits and striking out three.
➜ LeRoy 14, Oakwood 2. LeRoy rolled to the home nonconference win on the strength of six-run outbursts in both the third and fourth innings against the Comets. Molly Buckles delivered for the Panthers (3-1) by going 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Emily Mennenga (2 for 4, two runs scored, RBI), Ashtyn Hall (2 for 3, two RBI) and Kelsey Nava (1 for 3, two RBI) also stepped up offensively. Haley Cox limited Oakwood (0-2) to just one hit — a third-inning single by Alaina Rothwell — and struck out seven in five innings of work. Samantha Dunavan registered the lone RBI for Oakwood.
➜ Milford 13, Donovan 2. Milford rode a strong offensive performance to continue its perfect start to the season with a five-inning nonconference road win. Emmaleah Marshino hit two home runs to pace the Bearcats (3-0), going 3 for 3 with six RBI. She belted a grand slam in the first inning and followed up with a two-run home run in the second inning. Lydia Puetz also went 3 for 3, while Jossalin Lavicka (2 for 2, three runs scored) and Abby Storm (2 for 3, three runs scored) provided a steady presence in the top two spots in the lineup.
➜ Rantoul 4, Hoopeston Area 3. The host Eagles rallied for a nonconference win thanks to some late-game heroics. Nicole Vermillion drove in the game-winning run for Rantoul (1-1) in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Eagles found themselves trailing 3-2. Emily Curtis and Mackenzie Tome led the offensive output for Rantoul with two hits apiece, while Curtis delivered in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 15.
➜ Watseka 5, Grant Park 1. Watseka scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed en route to its first win of the season. Brianna Denault led the offensive output for the Warriors (1-1) in the nonconference home win, going 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Jasmine Essington also went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI. Caitlin Corzine threw a complete game for Watseka, striking out five.
In girls' soccer
➜ Monticello 10, Meridian 1. Monticello recorded its first win of the season in resounding fashion with this nonconference road win. Lucy Maxwell scored three goals to lead the Sages (1-0-1), with Renni Fultz and Audrey Shore also contributing two goals. Megan Allen, Brenna Bartlow and Leah Renne also scored a goal apiece.