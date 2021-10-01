In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0. Armstrong-Potomac snapped its brief two-match losing streak Thursday with a 25-6, 25-16 home win against Iroquois West in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Lily Jameson had 15 assists, two kills and one ace for the Trojans (13-9), while Kyla Bullington added eight kills, two blocks and one ace. A-P’s strong serving was led by Mattie Kennel with five aces and four kills and Madelyn Hudson with four aces and two assists.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Greenview 0. Still-undefeated Arthur Christian had little trouble against Greenview and cruised to a 25-13, 25-8 sweep at home in East Central Illinois Conference action. Keisha Miller led the Conquering Riders (21-0) with 17 assists, Ava Yoder finished with 11 kills and seven digs and Halie Rhoades buoyed ACS with six digs of her own.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Arcola 1. Blue Ridge got back on track after Tuesday’s home loss to Decatur Lutheran with a 25-9, 21-25, 25-13 Lincoln Prairie Conference road win at Arcola. Gracie Shaffer had a dominant performance for the Knights (24-3), finishing with 26 assists, 10 digs and five kills. Alexis Wike had 24 digs in the win, and Jaclyn Pearl chipped in 14 kills. The Purple Riders fell to 2-12 on the season.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Cissna Park had to fend off a mid-match rally from Hoopeston Area, but the Timberwolves were able to finish off their 25-12, 24-26, 25-15 road win to stay unbeaten in VVC play. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park (15-8-1) with 26 assists and eight digs, Emma Morrical had 13 kills and Morgan Sinn finished with 10 digs in the win. Lacie Breymeyer, Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange had five kills apiece for the Cornjerkers (8-9).
➜ Clinton 2, Sullivan 1. Clinton lost the first set to Central Illinois Conference rival Sullivan, but the Maroons rallied for the 18-25, 25-7, 25-18 victory that snapped a six-match losing streak and improved their record to 6-16. Tessa Seeley and Skyla Palmer had four kills apiece for Sullivan (2-20), which lost its first match after winning its first two matches of the season five days ago at the Arcola Invitational.
➜ Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0. Villa Grove’s struggles this week continued, as the Blue Devils lost for the third time in four days in a 25-14, 25-19 Lincoln Prairie Conference sweep. Vanessa Wright led Villa Grove (4-12) with six kills, Jobella Crafton put down three of her own and Molly Little finished with two kills and two aces.
➜ Heritage 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Heritage extended its win streak to 10 with Thursday night’s 26-24, 25-22 sweep of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, which was the Hawks’ second win against the Knights in a five-day period. Bri Struck, who was named the AVCA/MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Week earlier Thursday, led Heritage (16-6-1) with 12 kills and seven digs in the win. Torie Rothermel chipped in four kills, and Kiley Knoll had three kills, two aces and one block. ALAH’s Alisha Frederick had 11 assists, six digs, two kills and two aces, and fellow setter Sarah Rafferty finished with eight assists, two kills and two digs for the Knights (11-8).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 1. Mahomet-Seymour cruised to a first-set victory, was dealt a close loss in the second and then rallied in the third for a 25-9, 23-25, 25-16 Apollo Conference home win against Mattoon. Sophie Zerrouki led the Bulldogs (16-5) with four blocks, three kills and two digs. Haylie Orton posted four kills, three digs and two blocks, and Alayna Evans rounded out the top performers for M-S with four digs and one ace.
➜ Normal Community 2, Urbana 0. Nora Davenport had five digs and Sammi Christman put down a team-high three kills, but Urbana (3-12) struggled on the road in a 25-10, 25-5 Big 12 loss to Normal.
➜ Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Gentry Howard and Makaelyn Lagacy had seven kills apiece, but it wasn’t enough in a 25-23, 25-23 Oakwood win between the pair of VVC rivals. The Comets improved to 2-11 on the season, while the Buffaloes fell to 3-12.
➜ Pontiac 2, Monticello 1. Lizzie Stiverson finished with 25 assists and eight digs, Addison Schmidt had 16 digs and Renni Fultz added 15 kills and nine digs, but Monticello (10-9) fell to Pontiac in Illini Prairie Conference action in a 25-27, 25-11, 25-17 home win for the Indians.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Rantoul 0. A double-double from Kennedi Burnett propelled St. Joseph-Ogden to its third straight win in a 25-7, 25-15 home sweep of Rantoul and got the Spartans back to .500 in Illini Prairie play. Burnett led SJ-O (13-3) with 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Becca Steinbach had 20 assists, four digs and one kill in the win, and Addie Roesch added four kills, four digs and two aces. Rantoul fell to 2-10 on the season.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Olympia 0. St. Thomas More had to deal with a feisty Olympia squad in the second set of Thursday’s Illini Prairie match, but the Sabers still finished off their 25-9, 25-21 home sweep. Caroline Kerr led STM (19-1) with 13 assists and seven kills. Colleen Hege added 11 digs and six aces, Mallory Monahan had seven kills and Anna McClure, despite dealing with a leg injury, finished with six digs and three aces.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Westville 0. A near double-double from Olivia Birge helped Salt Fork pick up a 25-19, 25-17 home win against Westville in VVC action. Birge finished with 19 assists and eight kills for the Storm (10-7), which won its second match in as many days. Westville fell to 5-5 on the season.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, LeRoy 1. LeRoy rallied after dropping the first set at home to Tri-Valley, but the Panthers couldn’t finish off the comeback in the 25-21, 23-25, 25-18 Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Haley Cox led LeRoy (8-13) with 15 assists. Carlee Claunch put down a team-high 11 kills, and Molly Buckles was strong defensively at the net with four blocks in the loss.
➜ Uni High 2, Normal Calvary 0. Uni High won its second straight match this week, taking down Calvary Christian 25-15, 25-15 on the road in ECIC action. Eliza Terziev paced the Illineks (5-14) with three aces and one kill, while fellow senior Ella Greer was tops defensively with three blocks.
➜ Watseka 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Watseka dug itself an early hole dropping the first set to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, but the Warriors rallied for the 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 VVC victory. Sydney McTaggart had 20 digs for Watseka (17-7) in the win, while Elena Newell led the Warriors offensively with 14 assists, Raegann Kochel finished with seven kills and Becca Benoit served three aces. BHRA fell to 8-10 on the season.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. A hat trick wasn’t enough for Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran standout Landon Lawson. He assisted on three goals, too, helping the Bombers upend Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Austin Stoner added two goals and two assists for A-O/LSA (11-7-1), while Rylan Lawson had one goal and two assists. ALAH fell to 3-10 on the season.
➜ Arthur Christian 4, Meridian 2. A pair of second-half goals helped Arthur Christian snap a 2-2 deadlock at the half and top Meridian for a home nonconference win. Four different players scored the Conquering Riders (8-4), with Caleb Whitchurch, Josh Skowronski, Hunter Heldt and Spencer Kelmel all finding the back of the net. Goalkeeper Caden Henry made one save to lock down a fourth straight win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Covington (Ind). 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won its third straight match and got back to .500 on the season with Thursday’s home win against Covington. Hayden Rice led the Blue Devils (9-9) with two goals and two assists. Liam Oxendine also had two goals in the win, and Ethan Tutwiler scored the fifth BHRA goal. Goalkeeper Garrett Huls finished with eight saves for the Blue Devils.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Thomas More 2. St. Thomas More and Central Catholic played to a scoreless draw in the first half of Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference match, but the Sabers (15-4) couldn’t keep up in the second half in the home loss. Immanuel Nwosu scored off an Anthony Hoffman assist for the first STM goal and then assisted on Cabott Craft‘s goal later in the second half.
➜ Blue Ridge 4, Mt. Pulaski 1. Blue Ridge broke through for three second-half goals to win on the road at Mt. Pulaski. It was the first victory for the Knights since a Sept. 2 win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond — a nine-match stretch that included seven losses, one tie and one cancellation. Ty Meeker led Blue Ridge (3-10-1) with two goals and one assist, while Brad Flannell and Zack Lewis also scored and Anna Place had an assist. Goalkeeper Dylan Coffee also finished with three saves for the Knights.
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Schlarman 1. It took some time for Hoopeston Area to get going in its home Vermilion Valley Conference match against Schlarman. But the Cornjekers were able to turn a one-goal halftime lead into a blowout with a monster second half. Ben Brown scored five goals after halftime to lead Hoopeston Area (15-5-1) to the win that kept it unbeaten in 10 VVC matches. Nick Hofer led the Cornjerkers with three assists and also scored one goal, while Kamerin Cade delivered what would turn out to be the game-winning goal late in the first half. Noah Garriott scored off an Avery Kelsey assist for the lone goal for Schlarman (3-9-2).
➜ Iroquois West 9, Watseka 0. Cristian Munoz, Jimmy Andrade and Angel Andrade scored two goals apiece in Iroquois West’s blowout shutout at home in VVC action. Tony Espinosa made six saves for the Raiders (8-11) to secure the shutout that got Iroquois West back on track after Tuesday’s shutout loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork. Watseka fell to 2-15 on the season.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Charleston 0. Mahomet-Seymour parlayed a two-goal halftime lead into an Apollo Conference road rout to win its first match in more than a week. A hat trick from Samuel Henrichs led the way for the Bulldogs (10-5-1), while Titus Payne scored two goals and Xavier Schmidt finished with a team-high two assists. Clayton Gibson and Isaac Warren also scored for M-S in the win.
➜ Monticello 8, Olympia 0. A first-half hat trick by Biniam Lienhart set Monticello well on its way to Thursday’s blowout home win against Illini Prairie rival Olympia. Levi Stephens added two goals for the Sages (13-5-1), Dylan Ginalick chipped in one goal and two assists and Drew Schlabach and Ben Williamson also scored to round out the Monticello rout.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork notched its second straight shutout this week by taking down Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at home in VVC play. The trio of Brody Taflinger, Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay provided the offensive spark for the Comets (12-7), as all three finished with one goal and one assist. OS/F goalkeeper Josh Ruch got the clean sheet victory thanks to six saves. G-RF/W goalkeeper Eli Davis made 14 saves for the Buffaloes (7-8) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Rantoul 3. St. Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul traded goals back and forth in the first half, but three straight scores by the Spartans to start the second half secured SJ-O the home win in the Illini Prairie match. Owen Blatzell led the Spartans (11-7-1) with two goals, and Jackson Greer added one goal and two assists in the win. Alex Gonzalez scored all three goals for the Eagles (4-7), but SJ-O goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum made saves on 11 other shots to secure the victory.
➜ Uni High 11, St. Teresa 1. Uni High’s nonconference home win against St. Teresa was never in doubt. Not with Noah La Nave and Arya Thirodira both scoring within the first 8 minutes of the match for the Illineks (9-4) to start a run of 11 straight goals before the Bulldogs punched in one late. La Nave finished with three goals and one assist to lead Uni High, and both Teo Chemla and Max Bolton scored twice in the blowout victory.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Danville lost just nine total games in singles play, and the Vikings swept Big 12 rival Centennial 9-0 on Thursday afternoon. Reese Rundle had a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles for Danville and also teamed up with CiCi Brown for a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles. Josie Hotsinpiller and Brooklyn Behrens won 6-1, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 4 singles for the Vikings, respectively, and Brown had a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles.
➜ At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana split singles play three matches apiece, so it was the Bulldogs’ advantage in doubles action that was the difference in their 5-4 road win at Blair Park. Savannah Amatyleon and Lillie Hillard teamed up for a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles for M-S, and the team of Jadyn Hannah and Megan Banhart won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Bulldogs. Urbana’s Hannah Null and Jacie Owens won 6-0, 6-7, 10-2 at No. 1 doubles.
SCOTT RICHEY