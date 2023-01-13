In girls’ basketball
Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo/Bement 33. Kacie Sisk‘s game-high 18 points powered Arcola (13-4) to a road win against Lincoln Prairie Conference adversary Cerro Gordo/Bement. The Broncos (15-6) were paced by 16 points from Haley Garrett, and Haylei Simpson and Caroline Hill
- each chipped in an additional five points.
Argenta-Oreana 43, Blue Ridge 25. Gracie Manning dropped 11 points, Angelina Madrigal added eight points and Kharma Giles chipped in seven points to power the Bombers (2-14) past the Knights (4-14) in LPC action. Ava Austin
- paced Blue Ridge with nine points.
Arthur Christian 39, Cornerstone 8. A stout defensive effort and a game-best 16 points from Addie Erwin led to a convincing victory for the Conquering Riders (10-9). Jodi Kuhns and Annabelle Haskins
- chipped in nine points and seven points, respectively, to cement the triumph.
Athens 49, Le Roy 38. Despite 11 points from Emily Bogema, nine points from Molly Buckles and seven points from Haley Cox
- , the Panthers (11-9) met a road defeat. The Warriors motored out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and held on to secure the nonconference triumph.
Bloomington Central Catholic 57, St. Thomas More 52. The host Sabers (14-4) outscored the Saints 35-30 in the second half before seeing their comeback effort fall short in an Illini Prairie Conference meeting. Ruari Quarnstrom led the way for St. Thomas More with 19 points, with Emma Devocelle adding nine points and Maddy Swisher and Grace Dimoke
- each adding eight points.
Chillicothe IVC 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. Addie Brooks scored 12 points to pace the Spartans’ (7-13) offense, but the Grey Ghosts never looked back after mounting a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Addison Frick and Katie Ericksen
- added nine and seven points, respectively, in the Illini Prairie Conference loss in St. Joseph.
Chrisman 40, Schlarman 23. The Cardinals (4-16) went on the road and returned home with a Vermilion Valley Conference win thanks to Olivia Radke’s 16-point performance. Eleven of Radke’s points came in the second half, when Chrisman outscored Schlarman 25-9. The Hilltoppers (0-7) were led by Emma Myers’
- 10-point outing.
Cissna Park 50, Hoopeston Area 33. The Timberwolves (17-4) pulled away from a 21-18 halftime lead and outscored the Cornjerkers 23-10 in the final eight minutes to earn a VVC win on their home floor. Addison Lucht tallied 12 points, four steals and four rebounds, while Sophia Duis
- chipped in 10 points to lock down the outcome.
Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21. Reagan Tompkins
- paced the Falcons’ attack with 10 points but it wasn’t enough to lift GCMS (6-14) to a home victory in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
Iroquois West 33, Armstrong-Potomac 27. The Raiders (13-9) defended home hardwood in a Vermilion Valley Conference game against the Trojans (12-7), with Ilyana Nambo’s 14-point performance leading the way and Shea Small
- chipping in an additional 10 points.
Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. Maia High was the top performer for the host Sages in an IPC win over the Panthers, pouring in 18 points and commanding the boards with nine rebounds. Her efforts on the glass were nearly matched by teammates Tavey Young and Lydia Burger with eight boards apiece, while PBL was paced by Trixie Johnson’s
- game-high 23 points.
Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34. The Hawks (13-5) reigned victorious in the IPC’s Livingston County rivalry, with Chloe Sisco’s 15 points, Lucy Whitfill’s seven rebounds and Mariya Sisco’s
- six steals keying in all-around effort in enemy territory.
Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34. Addie Wright’s game-high 17 points was complemented by Nikita Taylor’s 16-point contribution as the host Comets soared past the Buffaloes in VVC play. Sydney Spesard
- scored 14 points to pace Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s attack.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35. Savannah Orgeron scored 14 points and snagged three rebounds and blocked a shot, but the Bulldogs fell short in a nonconference test on the road. The game was closely contested throughout — Mahomet-Seymour (17-5) was within five at the end of each of the first three quarters — and the Bulldogs received an additional seven points, five rebounds and two steals from Durbin Thomas
- .
Sullivan 56, Shelbyville 52. Emily Miller
- exploded on both sides of the ball, dropping 16 points and collecting 18 rebounds to help Sullivan (7-13) mount an 18-14 spurt in the final quarter and cement a narrow Central Illinois Conference victory in Shelbyville.
Tri-Valley 44, Ridgeview 30. Despite eight points from Annalyn Harper and seven points from Celbee Johnson
- , Ridgeview fell on the road in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
Tuscola 57, Clinton 49. Tuscola’s Ella Boyer and Clinton’s Lilah Cluver each scored 21 points, but it was Boyer’s Warriors (21-0) who pulled away to score a comfortable Central Illinois Conference victory. Harley Woodard scored 11 points and Sydney Moss added eight points for Tuscola, with each adding six rebounds, while Clara Dempsey
- chipped in nine points for the Maroons (10-11).
Unity 62, Rantoul 31. The Rockets earned an IPC road win over the Eagles thanks to 18 points from Raegen Stringer, 14 points from Reagan Little and 13 points from Addison Ray. Unity built a 15-9 lead at the half and held on down the stretch, with a balanced Rantoul attack keyed by Ta’Niya Poke
- ‘s six-point contribution.
Watseka 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34. Eleven points from Ava Swartz and 10 points from Becca Benoit lifted the Warriors past the Blue Devils in VVC play, despite nine points apiece from BHRA’s Beth McMahon and Natalie Clapp
- .
In wrestlingAt Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour earned dual wins over Charleston and Lincoln, downing the host Trojans 73-0 and the Railsplitters 63-10. Caden Hatton (113 pounds), Tallen Pawlak (145) and Mateo Casillas
- (195) earned multiple victories for the Bulldogs.
At Warrensburg. Rantoul split a pair of dual meets at Warrensburg-Latham, beating Riverton 36-30 before falling to the host Cardinals 46-24. In the Eagles’ win over the Hawks, Drew Owen earned a win by fall at 195 pounds, while four Eagles scored wins against the Cardinals: Darius Williams (152), Micah Correll (160), Dylan Harris (170) and Aaron Rogers
- (220).
In boys’ swimming and divingAt Stanford. Mahomet-Seymour racked up a myriad of victories en route to comfortable wins over Olympia (107-25) and Lincoln (105-9), posting 13 season or personal best times in the process. Aaron Smith captured a win in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 19.88 seconds), Owen Kearns won the 200 individual medley (2:16.84), the 100 freestyle (55.19) and Emmett Kearns
- clinched the 100 butterfly (1:04.68) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.74).
Joey Wright