In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0. Kyla Bullington and Gigi Mulvaney each smacked five kills, Lily Jameson compiled 17 assists and six digs, and the visiting Trojans (13-9-1) overcame the Raiders (1-18) 25-15, 25-20 in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Jameson also finished three kills for A-P, which picked up 12 digs from Cami Howie and a five-dig, six-ace night from Tinley Parkerson.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Heritage 0. The visiting Knights (16-4) made quick work of the Hawks (11-11-1) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference contest, collecting their 13th consecutive win via a 25-15, 25-8 decision. Charley Condill boasted 15 kills and six digs for ALAH, which added 16 assists from Alisha Frederick and four kills from Kaylee Schrock. Heritage was led by Bryn Wyant’s four kills and five digs.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Greenview 0. Big statistical outputs from three members of the visiting Conquering Riders (18-6) lifted the team to a 25-20, 25-16 East Central Illinois Conference win. Those were Selah Gregory’s 10 kills, Addi Erwin’s 20 assists and Deanna Graber’s 17 digs. ACS has won seven matches in a row.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Watseka 1. The host Blue Devils (14-5) dealt the Warriors (15-9) their first VVC loss of the season with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-15 comeback result. Watseka’s Elizabeth Wittenborn generated a 15-assist, 11-dig double-double plus five aces, an effort complemented by Haylie Peck’s six kills, Lauren Tegtmeyer’s five kills and Ella Smith’s 10 digs.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Prairie Central 0. Despite a highly competitive second set, the host Hawks (10-14) dropped this Illini Prairie Conference bout by a 25-18, 30-28 margin. Kerigan Fehr bashed nine kills and Gracie Edelman dished out 10 assists for Prairie Central, which received 10 digs from Gyllian Davies.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Arcola 1. Gracie Shaffer came up huge for the host Knights (18-8) in their 23-25, 25-18, 25-21 come-from-behind win over the Purple Riders (3-14) in an LPC thriller, as she recorded 31 assists and 27 digs. Blue Ridge also benefited from Phoebe Reynolds’ 14 kills and Alexis Wike’s three aces.
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria 0. Emily Pitcher spread around 12 assists for the host Chargers (6-12) during their 25-13, 25-19 Big 12 victory over the Purple Raiders. Emma Shields turned in five digs and five aces for Centennial.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0. The host Maroons (12-6) ran their Big 12 record to 6-0 — which also is the length of their ongoing win streak — with this 25-16, 25-20 triumph. Bridget Cassady slugged nine kills for Central on the power of Olivia Gustafsson’s 19 assists. Cassady also served three aces, Meg Rossow and Kindle Williams each contributed five kills, and both Williams and Cricket Wagner offered five digs.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli played big roles in the host Timberwolves (21-3) ending a two-match skid and knocking off the Cornjerkers (12-7) 25-22, 25-8 in VVC action. Lucht turned in 12 kills and three aces, while Stadeli provided seven kills and nine digs. Other big performers for Cissna Park were Mikayla Knake (29 assists) and Morgan Sinn (seven digs). Bre Crose bagged six kills for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Cumberland 2, Villa Grove 0. Kayln Cordes tossed around 16 assists for the host Blue Devils (11-8), but they couldn’t slow the Pirates in a 25-14, 25-23 LPC defeat. Logan Lillard and Bella Crafton each logged five kills for Villa Grove.
➜ Danville 2, Urbana 0. In a Big 12 affair between two teams seeking to end lengthy skids, the host Vikings (5-20) prevailed 25-21, 25-21 over the Tigers (0-12). Urbana received two kills, three blocks and five aces from Gwen Schiff, who verbally committed to Colorado volleyball on Wednesday. Sammi Christman (three kills, 10 digs, three aces) and Lizzy Lange (three assists) also stood out.
➜ Judah Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Klementine Davis did a bit of everything for the host Tribe (9-7) in this 26-24, 25-10 ECIC triumph versus the Eagles (4-11). Davis distributed 16 assists to go with two kills, one dig and three aces. Also standing out for Judah were Hannah Jackson (eight kills, five digs, four aces) and Brelyn Riesberg (12 digs).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. Avery Allen crafted a 13-kill, 11-dig double-double for the visiting Bulldogs (17-3) as they won their fourth match in a row and remained perfect in the Apollo Conference with a 26-24, 25-13 result against the Green Wave. Caylee Folken’s 14 assists also powered M-S’s offense.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Skye Tieman and Ali Walker each established a new program record for the visiting Broncos (7-9-1) during their 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 LPC loss. Tieman tallied 33 digs, and Walker bashed 16 kills for CG/B, which garnered 14 assists from Haylei Simpson, three blocks from Jadyn McCarty and three aces from Lexi Davis.
➜ Pontiac 2, Monticello 1. The host Sages (8-11) still are in search of their first IPC victory this season, faltering 25-22, 13-25, 25-19 to the Indians. Addison Schmidt (six assists, 19 digs) and Jobi Smith (eight kills, 14 digs) stood out positively for Monticello.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Rantoul 0. The visiting Spartans (16-4) won their second match in the last two days and their 11th consecutive match overall when they dispatched the Eagles (7-9) in IPC play — 25-12, 25-11. SJ-O’s balanced offense was fueled by Taylor Hug’s 17 assists, Addie Roesch’s six kills, Peyton Williams’ five kills and Shayne Immke’s five kills. Rantoul’s statistical leaders were Ashlee Freeman (two kills, eight assists) and Tashay Jackson-Roper (five kills).
➜ South Newton (Ind.) 2, Milford 0. For the second time this season, the Bearcats (15-5) suffered a loss to an Indiana school — this one a 25-19, 26-24 result at home. Double-doubles from Anna McEwen (10 kills, 10 digs) and Jahni Lavicka (18 assists, 11 digs) weren’t enough to put Milford over the top. Hunter Mowrey added eight kills and seven digs.
➜ Tri-County 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Josie Armstrong racked up 17 assists and provided two kills, two blocks and three aces as the visiting Titans (7-8) surged to a 25-12, 25-10 LPC victory versus the Bombers (2-15). Brooke Baker’s six kills, Mollie Pollock’s five kills and Kaylin Williams’ three kills provided Tri-County with points, and both Pollock and Williams recorded three digs.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, Le Roy 0. The visiting Panthers (11-7) were turned away 25-8, 25-15 in Heart of Illinois Conference action despite three kills from Natalie Loy.
➜ Tuscola 2, Clinton 0. Addisyn Pettry’s four kills and 10 digs plus Anna Rauguth’s two kills and 16 digs aided the host Warriors (3-19) in their Central Illinois Conference breakthrough against the Maroons (6-15), a 26-24, 25-17 outcome. Sydney Moss booked six kills, four digs and four blocks for Tuscola, which received 13 assists and eight digs from Emily Czerwonka as well as five kills and nine digs from Zoey Thomason.
➜ Uni High 2, Normal Calvary 0. Larissa Dolcos achieved a 13-kill, 10-dig double-double for the host Illineks (5-14), who won for the second time in their last three matches via a 25-21, 25-11 ECIC result. Lisa Spencer also gave Uni High 16 assists and five aces.
➜ Unity 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Kaitlyn Schweighart accumulated seven kills and 13 digs to help the visiting Rockets (9-11-2) secure a 25-23, 17-25, 25-13 IPC success versus the Panthers (9-7). Ruby Tarr’s 17 assists and seven digs also paved the way for Unity, as did Reagan Little’s nine kills and five digs. PBL’s second consecutive three-set loss included Bailey Bruns’ nine kills and nine digs, Araya Stack’s 15 digs, Aubrey Busboom’s nine assists and Trixie Johnson’s five kills and nine digs.
➜ Westville 2, Salt Fork 0. In a battle of VVC powers, the host Tigers (17-5) overwhelmed the Storm (15-3) 25-15, 25-20 for their fourth win in a row. Both Ella Miller and Lilly Meeker put down 10 kills on the strength of Lainey Wichtowski’s 26 assists for Westville, which snared five kills from Maddison Appl and eight digs from Aubrie Jenkins.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. In a meeting of Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals, the visiting Bombers (12-7-1) ended up ahead of the Knights (2-9). Karson Spangler was a big reason why, scoring two goals for A-O. Lucas May (two assists), Rylan Lawson (one goal and one assist) and Mason Penn (five keeper saves) also chipped in.
➜ Arthur Christian School 6, Meridian 1. Josh Skowronski tallied four goals for the visiting Conquering Riders (12-10), who stretched their win streak to seven in non-league action. Caleb Whitchurch scored one goal and assisted on two others for ACS, which claimed one goal from Spencer Kelmel and two assists from Ethan Petersheim.
➜ Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 2. The Cornjerkers snapped a two-match losing skid with an impressive Vermilion Valley Conference road victory. Talan Gredy-Nelson and Owen Root each scored two goals to propel Hoopeston Area (11-7-1) past the Hilltoppers, with Harrison Woods and Gavin Montez also scoring goals. Gabriel Joneikis, Mason Rush, Preston VanDeVeer, Gredy-Nelson and Woods all had assists. Aiden Perez had a goal and an assist for the Hilltoppers (1-12-1), while Keison Peoples scored the other goal for Schlarman.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Charleston 0. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Apollo Conference play thanks to a convincing home win that saw M-S lead 8-0 at halftime. Nolan Wheeler, Isaac Warren, Eli Stelle and Travis Hoffman all scored two goals to pace M-S (11-3-2). Mikiah Jones (one goal and two assists), Mitchell McAnally (two assists) and Zach Beyer (shutout in goal) also contributed.
➜ Monticello 9, Olympia 1. The host Sages wasted little time showing their offensive might, scoring six goals in the first half to take control in an eventual nonconference win. Cohen Neighbors scored the first three goals for Monticello (14-3) in its third consecutive win and later assisted on two goals. Biniam Lienhart chipped in two goals and two assists, while Levi Stephens, Ben Williamson, Rylan Good and Jose Ocadiz also scored for the Sages.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The Comets kept on rolling, picking up a road VVC win with ease. Macen Phillips registered a hat trick for Oakwood/Salt Fork (16-3-2) in its third straight win, Grant Powell finished with one goal and two assists, and Joshua Ruch made five saves to preserve the shutout. Matthew Darling had a team-high six saves for the Buffaloes (7-8-1).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Rantoul 0. The Spartans collected a road victory in Illini Prairie Conference action. Jackson Greer led the charge for SJ-O (12-4-1) with two goals and one assist, while Zach Harper pitched in with two goals. Alex Accosta scored the other goal for the Spartans, with Will Childers, Logan Mills and Will Page registering assists. Hunter Ketchum, Carter Mabry and Greer each made one save in net to shut out the Eagles (3-10).
➜ Uni High 16, St. Teresa 0. Uni High won its second straight match and pushed its unbeaten streak to five after cruising to a nonconference road win. Noah La Nave scored four goals in the first 21 minutes to spark the Illineks (7-5-4), while John Brownridge recorded three goals and Shabi Prasanth finished off one goal and four assists. Ezra Akresh and Henry Wang each added two assists as Uni High had 16 players either score a goal or tally an assist.
➜ Urbana 14, Peoria Manual 0. The visiting Tigers ran their win streak to three matches and their unbeaten streak to six following a dominant Big 12 Conference victory. William Arana scored four goals to lead Urbana (11-2-2), with Kevin Perez-Briseno compiling three goals and four assists. Nadav Gal added two goals in a match that saw 13 different Urbana players tally either one goal or one assist.
In cross-country
➜ At Cissna Park. Watseka’s Drew McTaggart completed a 3-mile race in 17 minutes, 52.9 seconds to win a three-team meet also featuring athletes from Hoopeston Area and Cissna Park. The Cornjerkers’ Eli Hasting and Keenon Anderson finished 2-3 overall with times of 18:54.1 and 19:39.7, respectively, while the Timberwolves’ Keegan Reed placed fourth in 21:04.4. Two girls competed in this race: Cissna Park’s Emily Karas, who clocked the top time at 28 minutes, 23.4 seconds; and Watseka’s Emily Hall, who ran 29:24.1.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. A sweep of doubles play keyed Urbana in its 7-2 nonconference dual victory over Mahomet-Seymour at Illini Grove. Alisa Tangmunarunkit/Luna Morales at No. 1, Halie Thompson/Lorelie Yau at No. 2 and Eisla Madigan/Matika Pounginjai at No. 3 were winners for the Tigers, with Tangmunarunkit, Madigan, Yau and Thompson also succeeding in singles play. The Bulldogs gained their points from Savannah Amatyleon at No. 1 singles and Adella Bird at No. 6 singles.
➜ At Watseka. The host Warriors swept the Nos. 2-5 singles matches and fended off St. Thomas More 6-3 in a nonconference dual. Ava Swartz, Baler Rigsby, Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons were Watseka’s winners in each of those matches, with Parsons picking up an 8-1 victory. Rigsby, Pueschell and Parsons also won in doubles, as did Emma Simons. Kambyl Stipes and Onyi Okolo were singles victors for STM, joined from doubles by Norah LaMontagne and Angela Fuentes.