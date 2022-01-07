In boys’ basketball
➜ Tri-County 56, Arthur Christian 53. The visiting Titans (9-7) outscored the Conquering Riders (5-10) by a 24-10 margin in the fourth quarter, rallying for a nonconference victory as a result. Jacob Smith potted 15 points (including three three-pointers) and Jack Armstrong contributed 12 points for Tri-County, which landed nine points apiece from Gaige Cox and Greg Reese. ACS’s Jaden Mast led all scorers with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Teammates Gabe Smith and Kyson Pflum each finished with nine points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 51, Villa Grove 25. Ten different players scored at least one point apiece for the host Purple Riders (8-7), who dispatched the Blue Devils (0-10) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Jacey Kessler was at the forefront of Arcola’s offense, finishing with 16 points and connecting on four three-pointers. Teammates Makenzie Thomas and Ariana Warren each added 10 points. Villa Grove was paced by Kaylee Arbuckle’s nine points and Jobella Crafton’s six points.
➜ Clinton 59, Tri-Valley 37. The visiting Maroons (17-4) jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the opening eight minutes and used that edge to earn a nonconference win. Kaitlyn Rauch hit two three-pointers on her way to 25 points for Clinton, and teammate Mallory Cyrulik was close behind with 23 points. Heidi Humble added six points as well.
➜ Hoopeston Area 46, Milford 41. The Cornjerkers (5-10) pulled off an upset victory for the second time in four days, this time outlasting the Bearcats (11-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Hoopeston Area also defeated an above-.500 Paxton-Buckley-Loda team on Monday. The Cornjerkers’ latest win was keyed by Tori Birge’s 19 points and eight rebounds, Payton Armstrong’s 11 points and Klaire Pilcher’s seven points and 13 boards. Milford received balanced scoring from Anna Hagan (11 points), Emmaleah Marshino (nine points), Anna McEwen (eight points) and Brynlee Wright (eight points). Each of those four chipped in beyond scoring as well — Hagan with four assists and three steals, Marshino with eight rebounds and three steals, McEwen with nine rebounds and Wright with six rebounds.
➜ Neoga 45, Sullivan 29. Kiley Dyer drained two three-pointers and amassed 10 points, but host Sullivan (5-11) came up short in non-league play. Alaina Moore put up five points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sullivan, which took in six points from Skyla Palmer and five points from Addison Stollard.
➜ Normal Community 55, Champaign Central 29. The visiting Maroons (8-9) dropped a Big 12 Conference decision in their first game of the new year.
➜ Oakwood 52, Chrisman 13. Ashlynn Pinnick and Addie Wright each outscored the opposition for the host Comets (7-13), who bagged a VVC win over the Cardinals (2-6). Pinnick netted 19 points and Wright finished with 18 points for Oakwood, the two combining for 17 made field goals. Karsen Rupp (six points) and Kalie Tison (four points) also contributed offensively. Chrisman’s Makenzie Mitchell led her team in scoring with three points.
➜ Salt Fork 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24. Alexa Jamison’s tear through her freshman season continued in this VVC affair, with her 23 points propelling the visiting Storm (12-4) past the Buffaloes (5-7). Jamison hit 7 of 9 free throws to bolster her total. Salt Fork also gained double-digit scoring efforts from Macie Russell (14 points) and Karlie Cain (11 points). Sydney Spesard was G-RF’s go-to scorer with 11 points, and Addie Spesard added seven points.
➜ Tremont 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19. The host Falcons (3-14) fell behind 14-2 in the first quarter and saw their deficit grow from there during a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Ava Kurtenbach and Kate Kristensen each compiled six points for GCMS, which received four points from Cally Kroon.
➜ Tri-County 60, Centennial 33. Bella Dudley racked up 29 points for the visiting Titans (14-3), who acquired their second win over the Chargers (8-10) this season. Caroline Smith’s 12 points, four assists and four steals further helped Tri-County pick up a nonconference victory, as did Kaylin Williams’ 10 points and seven rebounds. Kennedy Ramshaw produced nearly half of Centennial’s offense by scoring 15 points, and Mia DeJesus complemented that output with six points.
➜ Uni High 53, Cornerstone 13. The visiting Illineks (10-6) ran their win streak to three by routing an East Central Illinois Conference enemy. Emma Murawski was one of three players to finish in double figures scoring for Uni High, leading the way with 18 points and tacking on four steals. Lara Marinov (13 points, six steals) and Dina Hashash (12 points, eight rebounds) also reached that scoring plateau, while Ella Greer hauled in 10 rebounds.
➜ Unity 37, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25. Katey Moore nearly turned in a double-double for the host Rockets (13-4), who booked their third win in a row and dealt the Panthers (8-7) their fourth consecutive loss. Moore finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals in the Illini Prairie Conference game. Unity also was pushed by Taylor Henry’s 10 points and eight rebounds, Raegen Stringer’s eight points and Lauren Miller’s four points, five rebounds and five steals. Lorena Arnett and Emily Robidoux each netted five points for PBL to go with four points apiece from Lillie Frichtl and Makenna Ecker.
➜ Watseka 60, Schlarman 5. Allie Hoy bucketed 15 points for the visiting Warriors (13-2), who claimed their third win in a row by trumping the Hilltoppers (0-5) in a VVC matchup. Ava Swartz’s seven points was Watseka’s next-best scoring mark, followed by six points apiece from Sydney McTaggart, Addi Edwards and Elena Newell. Makayla Blurton (three points) and Mia Martinez (two points) accounted for Schlarman’s offense.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck. Host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Urbana split their four contested matches evenly, but a spate of forfeits allowed the Blue Devils to secure a 59-11 team win. BHRAAP’s contested triumphs came from Evan Parish at 132 pounds (technical fall) and Tyson Smith at 182 (fall). The Tigers’ contested successes were achieved by Kedrick Greer at 152 (fall) and Deonte Hill at 195 (fall).
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Bloomington. Jesse Wald collected the lone event win for Urbana during its Big 12 Conference dual with host Bloomington, which posted a 110-75 victory in the team standings. Wald finished atop the 100-yard butterfly field with a time of 1 minute, 1.56 seconds. Wald also was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.89), 200 medley relay (1:58.27) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.91). The Tigers’ Willem Alleyne was part of three runner-up finishes as well — in the 100 freestyle (58.04), 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay (1:45.93). Urbana’s Sam Birdsley, Zach Menard and Max Kwon-Allred each served on two of those aforementioned relays, as well.