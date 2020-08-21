MAHOMET — Led by the low-scoring efforts of Mia Kirby and Brooke Erhard, the St. Thomas More girls’ golf team defeated Mahomet-Seymour in a dual match on Thursday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Kirby earned medalist honors with a 40, while Erhard produced a 41 for the Sabers, who compiled a score of 184. Tessa Tomaso (49) and Reese Hogan (54) rounded out the scoring for STM.
Emma Yates paced M-S with a team-best 46 as the Bulldogs recorded a 205.
Engel continues roll. Connor Engel produced another stellar round of golf and the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf team picked up another dual victory as a result.
Engel posted the best round with a 38 during Thursday’s match with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook, lifting the Falcons past the Blue Devils 177-204. It was the third time during the opening week of the season that Engel has earned medalist honors.
Teammates Ethan Garard (45), Kelle DeSchepper (46) and Jack Schultz (48) complemented Engel’s strong round.
Izaiah Lusk (45) compiled the best score for BHRA.
Raiders post win. The Iroquois West boys’ golf team compiled a score of 167, easily topping Watseka (185), Milford (185) and St. Anne (234) during a quadrangular on Thursday at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.
Ryan Tilstra led IW with a 37, followed by a pair of 42s from teammates Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillan. Jordan Schroeder of Watseka claimed medalist honors with a 1-over par 36.
Warriors claim victory. The Watseka girls’ golf team put together a score of 187 to knock off Iroquois West (216) and Milford (241) during a triangular match on Thursday at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon.
Natalie Schroeder of Watseka led all players with a 40, while Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington each shot a 48 for the Warriors. Adelynn Scharp’s 45 led IW and Kristin Butler had a team-best 55 for Milford.
Villa Grove stumbles. Both the boys’ and girls’ golf teams at Villa Grove lost dual matches to Okaw Valley on Thursday at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Findlay, with Okaw Valley winning the boys’ match 186-217 and winning the girls’ match 251-256.
Villa Grove’s Zach Buesing had a 39 to earn medalist honors in the boys’ meet and Kyleigh Block of Villa Grove had a 59 for the top score in the girls’ meet.