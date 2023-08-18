SAVOY — The St. Thomas More boys’ golf team had its top scorers all record rounds in the 40s, leading the Sabers to a win against Sullivan on Thursday afternoon at the University of Illinois Blue Course.
The Sabers compiled a score of 173, 20 strokes better than the 193 put together by Sullivan.
Wilson Kirby led STM with a 40, while teammate Jimmy Henderson was next up with a 43. Jack McMahon (44) and Wyatt Kirby (46) also chipped in for STM.
Brett Bushue won medalist honors for Sullivan with a 38. Caden Saul also contributed with a 48.
McFarling, Harseim pace Bunnies in win
RANTOUL — The Fisher boys’ golf team won a triangular match with Lexington and Westville on Thursday afternoon at Willow Pond Golf Course.
Ethan McFarling came through with medalist honors for the Bunnies as he shot a 44, part of the 191 team score Fisher registered that was 10 shots better than second-place Lexington. Teammate Gage Harseim was next up for the Bunnies with a 46.
Ben Johnson and Noah Atwood each had a 59 for Westville, with the Tigers shooting a 243.
Carley goes low, leads GCMS golf in win
SAYBROOK — A superb round from Ryan Carley helped carry the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf team to a triangular win against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Ridgeview on Thursday afternoon at Indian Springs Golf Course.
Carley earned medalist honors with a 39 as GCMS wound up with a team score of 183. Carter Eichelberger finished with a 44 to complement Carley, while Getty Greer added a 49 for the Falcons.
BHRA placed second with a 188, as Cooper Carpenter (44), Jordan Johnson (47) and Ayden Golden (47) all paced the Blue Devils. Gabe Carroll had a 53 to lead Ridgeview, with the Mustangs compiling a 220.
Sages boys’ golf fares well at scramble
LINCOLN — The Monticello boys’ golf team posted the best finish by an area team at the 25-team Lincoln Scramble on Thursday with a 61 as the Sages tied for seventh.
Other area programs at the event included Clinton (62, tied for eighth), Champaign Central (65, 10th place) and Centennial (67, tied for 11th place).
Hilltoppers defeat Knights in dual meet
FARMER CITY — The Schlarman boys’ golf team defeated Blue Ridge in a dual meet at Woodlawn Country Club on Thursday afternoon, with the Hilltoppers recording a team score of 179 compared to 206 for the Knights.
Will Stout shot a 43 to lead the Hilltoppers, with Deuce Provost and Dillon Hemker each contributing a 44.
Caden Brown (50) and Gavin Friel (51) led Blue Ridge.
LaBelle, Marcier shine for Watseka
SHELDON — Low rounds from Evan LaBelle and Austin Marcier helped the Watseka boys’ golf team to a first-place finish in a five-team meet at Shewami Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
LaBelle won medalist honors with a 41 for the Warriors and Marcier was a stroke behind with a 42 as Watseka finished with a team score of 179, 17 strokes ahead of runner-up St. Anne. Brayden Ketchum (47) and Lathan Bowling (49) also factored into Watseka’s team triumph.
Wyatt Eisenemann (44) and Cy Tuggle (49) led Hoopeston Area, which finished third with a 199. Tyler Read (46) the best score for Iroquois West and its fourth-place total of 220. Milford had a 307, led by Hixon Lafond (66).
Hartman stars for Bulldogs during win
CHAMPAIGN — The Mahomet-Seymour girls’ golf team defeated St. Thomas More in a dual meet at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club on Thursday afternoon, with the Bulldogs posting a team score of 178 compared to a 236 by the Sabers.
Brooke Hartman of M-S won medalist honors with a 38.
Haegen superb in leading Sullivan to win
FARMER CITY — The Sullivan girls’ golf team, led by a standout round from Ruby Haegen, powered their way to a win against Blue Ridge in a dual meet on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club.
Haegen had a round of 36 to lead Sullivan, which produced a team score of 190. Shae Ellis had a 48 to also provide a steady round for Sullivan.
Lily Enger paced Blue Ridge with a 43. LeRoy, which didn’t factor into the team scores, received a 53 from Lauren Bossingham.
Maroa-Forsyth too much for SJ-O tennis
URBANA — The St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis team lost its season opener on Thursday, falling 9-0 to Maroa-Forsyth at Atkins Tennis Center.
The Spartans did not win a set. Addison Seggebruch came the closest for SJ-O in pulling out a win, but Katherine Niles won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. The SJ-O duo of Emma Thurman and Olivia Getty also kept their match competitive, but ended up losing 6-1, 7-5 to Aubra Timmons and Shokrea Qidan at No. 3 doubles.