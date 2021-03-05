In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 63, Decatur Lutheran 56. Three players in double figures helped Cerro Gordo/Bement top Decatur Lutheran in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Connor Brown had 21 points to lead the Broncos (10-4), while Jessee Quick and JD Benson had 14 and 13 points, respectively, in the win.
➜ Heyworth 52, DeLand-Weldon 22. DeLand-Weldon held a slim, one-point lead at halftime, but Heyworth’s strong second-half rally sank the Eagles. Eli Woolridge led DeLand-Weldon with eight points in the loss.
➜ Oakwood 64, Westville 39. Oakwood pushed its early lead to double figures by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in its Vermilion Valley Conference win against Westville. Josh Young scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter, while the Comets (3-6) also got 14 points from Brevin Wells and 11 from Isaiah Ruch. Cole Maxwell paced the Tigers (8-2) with 13 points, with Kamden Maddox chipping in 10.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42, Watseka 38. Paxton-Buckley-Loda rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Watseka 15-10, to finish off a comeback Sangamon Valley Conference win. Keegan Busboom led the Panthers (5-4) with 10 points, while Conner Curry was tops for the Warriors (10-3) with nine points.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 86, Danville 60. Danville lost its second game this week in a home Big 12 loss to Notre Dame. Nate Hoskins led the Vikings (7-4) with 21 points.
➜ Ridgeview 64, Calvary 54. Ridgeview pushed its lead to double digits by halftime and held on to that advantage in its 10-point win. Sean Nunamaker led the Mustangs with 15 points, while Cam Kelly (14 points), Zachary Cavinder (13) and Cale Hoffman (11) all finished in double figures, too.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 39, Cumberland 28. Cerro Gordo/Bement ran its winning streak to four games with its 11-point victory against Cumberland. Reese Brunner led the Broncos (6-7) with eight points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 76, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17. Consider Hoopeston Area fully back on track. Thursday’s win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm was a fifth straight after four losses before that for the Cornjerkers (8-4), who got 21 points from Ali Watson and 19 from Lexie Breymeyer in the VVC win against the Buffaloes (0-8).
➜ LeRoy 64, Fisher 44. Callie Warlow dominated every facet of Thursday’s Heart of Illinois Conference win against Fisher. The LeRoy junior put up a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, while also finishing with five assists and five steals. The Panthers (7-5) also got 16 points from Grace Loy and 10 from Emerson Tarr. Kallie Evans had 17 points for the Bunnies (4-11).
➜ Milford 39, Iroquois West 35. Milford found itself trailing after one quarter, but the Bearcats remedied that by halftime and pulled off the nonconference victory against Iroquois West. Anna Hagan had 14 points to lead Milford (9-5), while Shelby Johnson‘s 12 was tops for the Raiders (7-4).
➜ Pontiac 39, St. Thomas More 31. A 16-5 second quarter advantage for Pontiac was the difference maker in Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference matchup. Emma Devocelle sank six three-pointers and led St. Thomas More (3-3) with 19 points in the loss.
➜ Prairie Central 69, Monticello 49. A 29-point first quarter put Prairie Central firmly on the path to victory in Thursday’s Illini Prairie showdown with Monticello. Chloe Sisco scored 16 of those 29 first quarter points for the Hawks (7-4) and finished with a game-high 23. Mariya Sisco added 11 points for Prairie Central, while Madison Kinkade and Natalie Graf had 10 apiece in the win. Renni Fultz led Monticello (4-6) with 19 points, Hailey Moore chipped in 12 and Lizzie Stiverson finished with 10 for the Sages.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Olympia 47. St. Joseph-Ogden scored 21 points in the third quarter, flipping a seven-point halftime deficit into a two-point lead and finished off the comeback in the fourth for the comeback Illini Prairie victory. Ella Armstrong hit three three-pointers and led the Spartans (7-3) with 19 points.
➜ Salt Fork 33, Armstrong-Potomac 21. Salt Fork stayed unbeaten Thursday, pulling away in the second half for the VVC in against Armstrong-Potomac. Mackenzie Russell led the Storm (12-0) with 14 points, while Olivia Chew chipped in 10. Kyla Bullington paced the Trojans (8-4) with seven points.
➜ Taylorville 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48. An early deficit proved to be too much for Mahomet-Seymour to overcome in the Apollo Conference matchup. Savannah Orgeron had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-5), while Cayla Koerner added 11 points in the loss.
➜ Tri-County 72, Blue Ridge 18. There was no slowing Tri-County down Thursday night, with the Titans turning a 31-2 lead after one quarter of play into a dominant victory. Tayler Barry posted a double-double, leading Tri-County (10-1) with 20 points, 14 steals and four assists. Melia Eskew added 16 points and four assists in the win, while Caroline Smith made it three Titans in double figures with 11 points. Tatem Madden paced Blue Ridge (1-5) with eight points.
➜ Tri-Valley 46, Ridgeview 37. Ridgeview led by 13 after one quarter and six at the half, but the Mustangs’ advantage had disappeared by the end of the third quarter as Tri-Valley completed a successful comeback in the HOIC matchup. Peyton Rinkenberger led Ridgeview (5-8) with 10 points.
➜ Tremont 80, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32. A double-digit deficit after one quarter that steadily grew with Tremont topping 20 points in each of the first three quarters was too much for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the HOIC showdown. Skyler Funk knocked down three three-pointers and led the Falcons (1-11) with nine points in the loss.
➜ Unity 57, Rantoul 20. The combination of Taylor Henry‘s double-double and Chloee Reed‘s three-point shooting was more than enough for Unity in its big win against Illini Prairie rivals Rantoul. Henry finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets (2-8), and Reed knocked down five shots from beyond the arc as part of her game-high 23 points against the still-winless Eagles (0-7).
➜ Watseka 43, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32. Watseka remained unbeaten on the year and extended its regular season Sangamon Valley Conference winning streak to 25 with the nine-point victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Kinzie Parson‘s double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds led the way for the Warriors (14-0), while Sydney McTaggart and Natalie Schroeder added 10 points apiece. Losa Suaava had nine points for the Panthers (7-3).
➜ Westville 46, Oakwood 45. Westville overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to top VVC rival Oakwood for a key road win. The Tigers outscored the Comets 27-16 in the second half. Chloe Brant led Westville (4-4) with 13 points, while Lydia Gondzur got hot in the second half and finished with 11. Addie Wright paced Oakwood (3-5) with 16 points, and Aaliyah Denius chipped in 10.
In boys’ swimming
➜ At Champaign. Champaign Central swept all 12 events Thursday, winning its double dual meet 149-24 against Lincoln and 156-11 against Jacksonville. Maddox Dempsey and Aidan Williams won two events apiece for the Maroons. Dempsey placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 17.76 seconds, while also claiming first in 100 butterfly in 1:01.53. Williams swam the 100 freestyle in 53.68 seconds for his first win and added a win in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.48.