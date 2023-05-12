In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Nickiya Shields continued her superb sophomore season for Danville and set the stage for the spotlight at the state meet next week with wins in three events during the Class 3A Bloomington Sectional. Shields’ efforts helped Danville finish fifth with 45 points at the 15-team meet. Shields crossed the finish line first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.02 seconds and in the 300 hurdles in 44.75. Shields also won the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 10 1/2 inches. Centennial finished 12th with 18 points, and the Chargers will have two entries at the state meet. Noelle Hunt finished third in the long jump — the top two finishers in each event qualify for state — but Hunt’s leap of 17-9 3/4 clinched her a spot at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston for next week’s state meet. Centennial’s 1,600 relay will also compete at state. Kaia Westray, Nina Brown, Brooklynn Sweikar and Hunt finished third in the event but ran a qualifying time of 4:02.99.
➜ At Paxton. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin earned its first sectional team championship since 2005 when the Blue Devils compiled 931/2 points in the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional, holding off runner-up St. Joseph-Ogden (89) and 16 other teams. Ella McFarland led BHRA by winning high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch, placing second in triple jump at 34-3 1/2 and running on a second-place 400-meter relay tandem (51.63 seconds) with Aubrey Peters, Nevaeh Scott and Amber-Christine Reed. The Blue Devils, who qualified seven event entries for next Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries in Charleston, claimed the 800 relay title in 1 minute, 51.10 seconds thanks to Peters, Natalie Thomason, Scott and Reed. Aleah Potter added a win in the 3,200 in 13:10.55. SJ-O’s two event wins came from Payton Carter, who bested the pole vault field at 12-0, and Kaytlyn Baker in the 300 hurdles at 49.54. Carter also qualified for state by placing second in the 100 (13.14), and Baker added two other state berths by ranking second in the 100 hurdles (17.91) and leading off a second-place 1,600 relay team (4:18.17). Salt Fork’s Shelby McGee was another local event champion, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.49. She also advanced to state in the 300 hurdles (second place, 51.30) and triple jump (third, 34-0 1/4). Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht was a three-event champion on the day, winning the 400 (1:00.06) and anchoring triumphant units in the 400 relay (51.48) and 1,600 relay (4:16.63). Sophie Duis, Kaydence Kuester and Anna McEwen also contributed to those relays. Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose won both the 100 (12.80) and 200 (26.75). Other local event winners were PBL’s Trixie Johnson in the 800 (2:20.88), Watseka’s Megan Martin in shot put (33-10), Iroquois West’s Vivien Griffin in long jump (16-9 1/4) and Hoopeston Area’s Claire Dixon in triple jump (34-7 1/2).
➜ At Bethany. Reigning Class 1A state champion Tuscola finished second at the 17-team Okaw Valley Sectional, but the Warriors will send six athletes to next week’s state meet. Tuscola compiled 91 points, 20 behind team champion Shelbyville, as Lia Patterson, Kate Foltz and Natalie Hasting shined for the Warriors. Patterson placed first in the 200-meter dash in 25.51 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.66, while adding second-place finishes in the 100 dash (12.47) and 100 hurdles (15.15). Foltz swept the 1,600 run (5:26.30) and the 3,200 run (11:10.68) and ran the final leg on the 1,600 relay that placed second in 4:20.32. Rylie Vanausdoll, Mia Hausmann and Kenna Clodfelder also ran on the 1,600 relay for Tuscola. Hasting added another sectional title for Tuscola by winning the discus with a toss of 114 feet. Hasting will also compete in Charleston in the shot put after she placed second in 36-11 1/2. Other area sectional champions are Jazzi Hicks of Cerro Gordo/Bement in the shot put (37-10), Gabrielle Laskowski of Argenta-Oreana in the high jump (4-9 3/4), Cassidy Short of Sullivan in the long jump (17-5 1/2) and Izabelle Hay of Sullivan in the triple jump (34-0). Short will also compete in two other events at state after Sullivan’s 400 relay and 800 relay — Madalyn Booker, Alaina Moore and Jalexis Barrett occupied the other three spots on both relays — also qualified. Haley Garrett of Cerro Gordo/Bement will compete in three events at state after qualifying in the 100 dash (12.92), the long jump (16-8 1/2) and the triple jump (33-8). Arcola will have two athletes at state after Kelsey Moore in the 300 hurdles (48.28) and Ema Simpson in the 800 (1:01.48) qualified.
➜ At El Paso. Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike qualified for state in three events through the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, helping the Knights to the best area team finish in this 18-program meet (fifth place, 46 points). Wike won the 100-meter dash in 13.44 seconds, placed second in the 200 in 27.01 and ranked third in high jump at 4 feet, 11 3/4 inches. She met the state-qualifying standard in the last of those events and will compete in all three during next Thursday’s preliminaries in Charleston. St. Thomas More’s Alyson Clements gave the area its only other event win in this sectional, placing first in the 400 with a time of 58.45. Sabers teammate Skyler Anderson made state in two events, placing second in both the 800 (2 minutes, 30.28 seconds) and through the 3,200 relay (10:21.00) with Emma Devocelle, Paige Stark and Francie Williamson. Uni High’s Kate Ahmari advanced to state in two events, hitting the qualifying standard in both the 1,600 (5:33.51) and 3,200 (12:02.42).
In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 1, Rantoul 0. A pitchers’ duel in Potomac between Kollin Asbury of Armstrong-Potomac and Bryce Sjoken of Rantoul went in favor of Asbury and the Trojans in this nonconference game. Asbury threw a one-hit shutout for A-P (11-11), limiting Rantoul to only a single from Elisha Guhl. Asbury struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. A-P tagged Sjoken for his only run — an unearned one — in the bottom of the third inning when Nathan Rogers drove in the game’s only run. Asbury and Ryan Edwards had the only two hits for A-P, with Edwards crossing home plate. Sjoken threw all six innings for Rantoul (6-19), striking out nine and walking two.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. In the first of two Lincoln Prairie Conference games on the day for the host Knights, Wyatt Hilligoss threw six innings of two-hit, 12-strikeout ball to lead his team over the Broncos (8-11). Hilligoss also recorded two hits, one RBI and two runs as a batter. Kody Kornewald went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs for ALAH, which added two hits and one RBI from Maddix Stirrett.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 17, Tri-County 1. Another dominant offensive performance from the host Knights (14-6) made them double LPC winners on the day, this time defeating the Titans (3-16). Stirrett doubled twice among three hits, drove in four runs and scored thrice for ALAH, which picked up three hits, three RBI and two runs from Logan Schrock plus two hits, two walks, four RBI and two runs from Dalton Vanausdoll. Braden Kauffman also allowed just four hits over 3 2/3 innings pitched.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Bloomington Central Catholic scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth as the early lead the Saints built stood up against the Falcons in a nonconference game in Bloomington. Trailing 4-0 after five innings, GCMS rallied by scoring twice in the top of the sixth and once more in the seventh before coming up one run short. Altin Nettleton went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Falcons (14-12), who saw their five-game win streak come to a halt. Braydon Elliott also doubled for GCMS, and David Hull threw five shutout innings of relief, only giving up two hits.
➜ Centennial 2, Danville 1. Centennial swept the two-game Big 12 Conference series against the Vikings with a home walk-off win. Centennial leadoff hitter Kam Ross set the tone for the Chargers, going 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. He walked in his other plate appearance and also stole two bases, becoming the program’s all-time leader in stolen bases. Brody Stonecipher threw a complete game for Centennial (10-14), giving up five hits and striking out nine. Kody Meeker drove in the lone run for Danville (3-17), with Cameron Feuerborn and Jayden Gray both hitting doubles.
➜ Charleston 5, Unity 4. The Rockets could not leave Charleston with a nonconference win as Unity dropped its second straight road game. Austin Langendorf was superb at the plate for Unity (22-8-1) by hitting a home run, a double and finishing 3 for 3 with three RBI. Aiden Porter drove in the other run for Unity and went 2 for 4 with two doubles.
➜ Kankakee Bishop McNamara 7, St. Thomas More 6. St. Thomas More fell behind 7-1 after five innings before nearly pulling off an epic comeback but ultimately falling one run short in a home nonconference loss. Ryan Hendrickson went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI for the Sabers (9-15), who scored three runs in the sixth to trim their deficit to 7-4 before plating two more in the bottom of the seventh. Andrew Tay contributed by going 2 for 3, while Matt DeLorenzo and Cole Kemper each added an RBI.
➜ Le Roy 5, Hoopeston Area 4. Kobe Brent came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning, part of a four-run inning by Le Roy as the host Panthers just held on for a nonconference win. Brody Bennett also contributed two hits, including an RBI, for Le Roy (13-15). Cole Miller went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the Cornjerkers (11-16), who had a four-game win streak snapped.
➜ Milford 5, Watseka 0. Payton Harwood threw a five-hit shutout to lift Milford (13-10-1) to a Vermilion Valley Conference win on the road versus Watseka (4-18). Harwood walked one batter and struck out four, and he helped his own cause by logging one hit and one RBI at the plate.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Herscher 5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored at least three runs in three different innings, helping the visiting Panthers earn a nonconference win. Aiden Johnson went 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and a stolen base for PBL (14-13-1), which held an 8-5 lead after four innings. Jeremiah Ager finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored and also pitched three innings, striking out six. Mason Uden also drove in two runs and Luke Krumwiede got the win by throwing three innings of relief.
➜ Sacred Heart-Griffin 12, Champaign Central 4. Central completed a nonconference game that was initially suspended on April 20. Carter Bleakney had two hits for the Maroons, and TJ Pipkins had a home run.
➜ Springfield Southeast 3, Champaign Central 2. The visiting Maroons (18-9) lost in walk-off fashion in eight innings as Central now owns a three-game losing skid. Bleakney and Pipkins each had two hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Mattoon 0. Offense was at a premium in this nonconference game, with the visiting Spartans prevailing in nine innings. SJ-O (26-7) picked up its third consecutive win by plating all three of its runs in the top of the ninth. Adam Price went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI to lead the Spartans, while Nolan Earley, Tanner Jacob and Connor Hale all had two hits. Kendrick Johnson threw eight shutout innings for SJ-O, striking out five and yielding four hits to earn the win.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Central A&M 2. Charley Condill thrived in the leadoff role for ALAH and Madison Schweighart threw another complete game as the Knights won a home nonconference game. Condill went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and fell a home run shy of the cycle. Macknezie Condill and Alisha Frederick both had two RBI apiece, and Schweighart struck out five for ALAH (18-8).
➜ Champaign Central 16, Peoria Manual 1. Tayten Hunter hit a home run and finished with five RBI, Ryan Barrett and Alayna Ritchie both tripled and Maisie Bowers threw a one-hit complete game as the visiting Maroons cruised in a five-inning Big 12 Conference win. Barrett finished 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot for Central (13-15), while Alison Williams (3 for 3, two runs scored), Kaitlyn Helm (2 for 2, two RBI, three runs scored, two walks) and Bridget Lee (3 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) all contributed. Bowers struck out eight and only allowed Manual to score in the bottom of the fourth.
➜ Charleston 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 7. Only three softball players in IHSA state history have hit 24 home runs in a single season. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Shayne Immke is one of them. Immke continued her memorable final season with the Spartans by connecting on her 24th home run to tie the IHSA single-season record set by Taylor Odom of Goreville in 2012 and tied by Elaine Walker of Schaumburg in 2015. Immke finished 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored, but SJ-O (24-10) lost for just the third time since April 15. Addison Frick went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI and Kat Short went 1 for 2 with a home run as well for SJ-O.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Mahomet-Seymour 1. The visiting Falcons (9-13) generated five unanswered runs after the Bulldogs (10-16) scored in the bottom of the third inning, pulling away for a nonconference win. Mallory Rosendahl sparkled in the pitcher’s circle for GCMS, firing a complete game with five hits, four walks and eight strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 with two runs scored at the dish. Brooklyn Robinson cracked a home run for GCMS, and Kate Kristensen drove in three runs. Kenadi Granadino’s two hits and one RBI led M-S, which gained four innings of one-hit pitching from Ava Henderson.
➜ Hoopeston Area 16, St. Thomas More 6. Macy Warner tripled and drove in four runs, Riley Miller contributed three hits and three RBI and Aubreyana Inman finished with two hits and two RBI as the host Cornerjerks (13-12) rolled to a nonconference home win against STM (1-17).
➜ Le Roy 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Le Roy scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning to take control en route to a five-inning road nonconference win. Lilly Long threw a no-hitter against the Blue Devils (12-11), striking out eight as the Panthers (27-5) won their sixth straight game. Emily Bogema hit a grand slam for Le Roy and Haley Cox added a two-run home run, with Natalie Loy (1 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored), Molly Buckles (1 for 2, two RBI) and Lauren Bossingham (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) also playing significant roles in the win.
➜ Normal West 10, Centennial 3. Centennial never led in a Big 12 Conference home loss, trailing 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings. Avery Loschen sparked the Chargers (8-12) by going 2 for 4 with a double and driving in all three of Centennial’s runs. Madisyn Schrad (2 for 4, two runs scored) and Zoe Goodreau (2 for 3) also contributed for the Chargers.
➜ Oakwood 13, Heritage/Academy High 2. Samantha Dunavan, Gracie Hanner and Sophia Hart each had two hits, with Dunavan stealing two bases for the Comets (9-18) in a nonconference win. Faith Latham had three hits for the Hawks (1-13).
➜ Salt Fork 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Salt Fork continued its late-season productivity, collecting its sixth win in a row after a five-inning nonconference road victory. Karli McGee threw a one-hit shutout for the Storm (22-7), striking out four. Tanner Graham had the lone hit for PBL (3-21). McGee helped herself out at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Kendyl Hurt (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored), Ava Ringstrom (2 for 4, RBI) and Kailey Frischkorn (1 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored) all chipped in for the Storm.
➜ Tuscola 11, Cumberland 1. Tuscola snapped a two-game losing streak by receiving a superb start from Izzy Wilcox in a six-inning nonconference home win at Ervin Park. Wilcox threw all six innings for the Warriors (18-11), only giving up two hits and three walks. She struck out eight. Tuscola leadoff hitter Ava Boyer provided a spark, going 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored, while Tuscola’s No. 9 hitter, Zoey Thomason, went 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored. Ella Boyer (2 for 4, two stolen bases) and Alaina Smith (2 for 3, two runs scored) also had multi-hit games.
➜ Unity 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7. In a possible regional championship preview — both Unity and Maroa-Forsyth play regional semifinal games on Tuesday evening at Forsyth Park — it was the visiting Rockets who prevailed in a nonconference game in Macon County. A six-run effort in the top of the fourth inning increased Unity’s lead to 10-3. Jenna Adkins and Taylor Drennan each hit home runs for Unity (26-7) in its fifth straight victory, with Adkins going 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored and Drennan going 1 for 2 with two RBI. Sophia Beckett was also crucial for Unity as she went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. She also walked in her two other plate appearances. Lauren Haas (3 for 3, RBI, two stolen bases), Maegan Rothe (3 for 5, RBI), Reece Sarver (2 for 4, two doubles, three runs scored) and Ruby Tarr (2 for 5, two doubles, two runs scored) were also vital for the Rockets.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Rantoul 3. After a scoreless first inning, Villa Grove tallied at least one run in every subsequent inning to deliver a nonconference home win. The Blue Devils (18-10-1) had four players record at least two hits, with leadoff hitter Kayln Cordes going 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Alison Pangburn was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBI out of the No. 2 spot in the batting order, while cleanup hitter Maci Clodfelder was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Josie Roseman and Brenna Kostoff each went 2 for 3 for Rantoul (8-12).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Martin Mondala secured his first varsity win in singles and Amir Seidu picked up his first varsity win in doubles with partner Olivier Kalonga, helping St. Thomas More defeat St. Teresa 5-4 at Atkins Tennis Center. Mondala won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Sabers, while Seidu and Kalonga won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles. Hunter Madigan at No. 2 singles and Kalonga at No. 3 singles were also clutch for STM, winning their matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.