These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Aug. 25.
In football
➜ Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8. Iroquois West had a shutout going into the fourth quarter before wrapping up its Week 1 victory against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. The Raiders led by 13 after one quarter and by 20 at halftime before securing the win.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 67, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 16. Milford/Cissna Park started the high school football season off on an incredibly high note with Thursday’s 51-point victory against F-C/W. The Bearcats (1-0) led 48-0 at halftime and tacked on 19 more points in the fourth quarter to secure the blowout. M/CP quarterback Sawyer Laffoon completed 7 of 9 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, but the bulk of the Bearcats’ 503 yards of total offense came on the ground. Tyler Neukomm rushed five times for 162 yards and four touchdowns, Laffoon added five carries for 130 yards and another score and Mason Blanck put up 51 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Fisher 2, Clifton Central 1. Fisher got its first win of the season with a 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 win against Clifton Central behind eight assists from Maylie Evans, eight digs from Kallie Evans and five kills and three aces from Savannah Weise. The Bunnies (1-3) also dropped a 26-24, 26-24 match to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0. A-P picked up a Vermilion Valley Conference road win with a 25-20, 25-14 sweep at Oakwood. Lily Jameson finished with 13 assists, three aces, two digs and two kills for the Trojans (3-0), while Kaylee Blackford put down a team-high five kills.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 1. Arthur Christian got back to .500 in the first week of the season with Thursday’s 17-25, 25-8, 25-22 comeback victory against DeLand-Weldon. Deanna Graber led the Conquering Riders (1-1) with 21 digs, Addie Erwin had 19 assists and Selah Gregory finished with 10 kills. Cydney Shofner led the Eagles (1-1) with 17 assists.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tuscola 0. A balanced attack helped ALAH sweep Tuscola 25-17, 25-7 on Thursday. Alisha Frederick set up the attack for the Knights (1-0), finishing with 13 assists, four aces and three kills. Charley Condill led ALAH with eight kills, and Kaylee Schrock had four kills and two aces. Zoey Thomason had three digs and two kills for the Warriors (0-3).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. BHRA (2-0) picked up its second signature win of the week, topping SJ-O 25-14, 21-25, 25-18. It was the second three-set loss for the Spartans (1-2) in four days.
➜ Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 2, Uni High 0. Larissa Dolcos had three kills, but Uni High (0-2) fell in straight sets 25-7, 25-10 to East Central Illinois Conference rival Cornerstone Christian.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Ridgeview 1. A near double-double from Gracie Shaffer with 11 assists and eight kills helped Blue Ridge outlast Heart of Illinois Conference rival Ridgeview 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 on Thursday. Alexis Wike led the Knights (2-0) with 18 digs. Claire Edwards paced the Mustangs (0-1) with 25 assists and three aces.
➜ Heritage 2, Salt Fork 0. Heritage bounced back after dropping two matches to start the week with a 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Salt Fork (1-1). Mary Roland had 16 assists, seven digs, two aces and two blocks for the Hawks (1-2), and Lilli Montgomery added 16 digs and two assists.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Attica (Ind.) 0. Strong serving performances from Lacie Breymeyer, Logan Watson and Bre Crose pushed Hoopeston Area (1-0) to a 25-11, 25-18 sweep of Attica (Ind.) on Thursday.
➜ Lincoln 2, Centennial 0. Centennial (0-2) dropped its second straight match to start the season with a 25-14, 25-15 road loss at Lincoln.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0. Reese Patton had seven assists and four aces, Sierrah Downey added six kills and Addison Schmidt posted six digs, but Monticello (2-1) lost 25-22, 25-11 at home to Maroa-Forsyth.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Urbana 0. PBL won its third match this week in a 25-19, 25-17 sweep at home against Urbana. Araya Stack did some of everything for the Panthers (3-0) with 12 assists, five digs, four aces and two kills, while Bailey Bruns added 11 kills and four digs. Gwen Schiff led the Tigers (0-1) with six digs and three blocks, and Sammi Christman had seven digs and three kills.
➜ Rantoul 2, Decatur MacArthur 0. Rantoul stayed perfect in the first week of the season with Thursday’s 25-14, 25-22 sweep at MacArthur. Ashlee Freeman led the Eagles (2-0) with 17 assists and two kills, Tashay Jackson-Roper posted 10 kills and Lily Stalter had six kills in the win.
➜ Unity 2, Mattoon 1. Jacyi McGraw led Unity with nine assists and four aces,Kaitlyn Schweighart had eight kills and two aces and the Rockets (1-2) topped Mattoon 25-20, 18-25, 25-23.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Villa Grove setter Kayln Cordes put up 20 assists and four aces, Logan Lillard finished with 10 kills and the Blue Devils (1-0) swept Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-16, 25-14. Jasmine Ray paced the Buffaloes (0-3) with six kills.
➜ Westville 2, Tri-County 0. Westville (1-1) bounced back after Tuesday’s loss to Rantoul with a 25-23, 25-23 sweep of Tri-County. Josie Armstrong led the Titans (2-1) with nine kills and four blocks, while Kaylin Williams had six kills and four digs.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Caden Kimball shot a 51 to lead Blue Ridge, but the Knights lost by three strokes to Okaw Valley in a dual match at Woodlawn Country Club. Mason Bradford shot also shot a 55 for Blue Ridge.
➜ At Moweaqua. Medalist honors for Aaron Seegmiller with a 1-over 37 — even shared — helped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond win Thursday’s four-team match at Moweaqua Golf Course. The Knights topped runner-up Sullivan by 25 strokes thanks to Braden Kauffman and Canton Wesch shooting matching 38s to complement Seegmiller. Sullivan’s Brett Bushue also carded a 37 to tie for first overall.
➜ At Rantoul. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ashten Cafarelli fired a 2-over 38 to claim medalist honors and lead the Spartans past Fisher and Hoopeston Area at Willow Pond Golf Course. Jacob Kern was second overall with a 43 for SJ-O, which was the only team with a team score under 200. Ryan Coulter led runner-up Fisher with a 48, and Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann shot a 45.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had golfers finish third through sixth to win Thursday’s four-team match at Indian Springs Golf Course. Ryan Carley shot a 43 to place third and lead the Falcons. Buckley Christ Lutheran was fourth as a team and led by Gavin Spitz with a 52.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Sullivan’s Ruby Haegen shot a 49 for medalist honors and led her team to a dual match win by 32 strokes against St. Thomas More at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Ashley Wells led the Sabers with a 51.
➜ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge just missed on a team victory, losing by two strokes to Okaw Valley on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club. Lillian Enger paced the Knights with a 50. Adelynn Sharpe carded a 42 for medalist honors for Iroquois West, but the Raiders didn’t have enough golfers to qualify in the team standings. Ridgeview’s Annalyn Harper shot a 49.
➜ At Moweaqua. Reyli Vega led Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond with a 63, but the Knights lost their Thursday dual match to Meridian at Moweaqua Golf Course. Emilye Gavis also shot a 64 for ALAH.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz carded a 46 at Indian Springs Golf Course to earn medalist honors. The Falcons were the only team with enough golfers to record a team score. Academy High’s Keagan Markun shot a 62, and Buckley Christ Lutheran’s Kaya Rayson had a 70.
In boys’ soccer
Red and Gold Tournament
➜ Richland County 2, Arthur Christian 1. Josh Skowronski scored an unassisted goal and goalkeeper Caden Henry made seven saves, but Arthur Christian (1-2) lost a tight one to Richland County in Charleston.
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 6, Rantoul 0. A hat trick from Cooper Carson was only half of Central’s production in Thursday’s season-opening shutout victory against Rantoul. The Maroons (1-0) and Eagles (0-1) only played one half because of rain and lightning.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Olympia 1. A 3-0 halftime lead was more than enough for Fisher/GCMS in Thursday’s nonconference road win in Stanford. That early advantage for the Bunnies (1-2) came via a first-half hat trick by Isaiah Johnson. David Hull scored early in the second half to increase the lead, and Johnson added a fourth goal in the 63rd minute. Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Sid Pfoff finished with two saves.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Hoopeston Area turned its early lead Thursday against Vermilion Valley Conference rivals G-RF/W into a second consecutive victory to start the season. Owen Case, Cameron Zorns and Gabe Joneikis all scored for the Cornjerkers (2-0). Easton Barney scored the lone goal for the Buffaloes (1-1).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 1, Centennial 0. A late first-half goal from Nolan Wheeler off an assist from Caden Simpson held up for Mahomet-Seymour in its tight road win against Centennial. Goalkeeper Zach Beyer made four saves for the Bulldogs (2-0) to keep a clean sheet against the Chargers (0-2).
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 10, Watseka 0. Grant Powell’s unassisted first-half goal might have been the third of five in the half for Oakwood/Salt Fork, but it was just the start for the Comets’ senior. Powell scored twice more in the second half for his hat trick and also had two assists in O/SF’s blowout win. Reef Pacot and Saul Carrillo also scored twice in the win, and Brody Taflinger had one goal and two assists.
➜ Uni High 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. Uni High found itself facing an early deficit after an Aiden Cromwell goal for St. Joseph-Ogden, but the Illineks rallied for the nonconference home win. Teo Chemla, Arya Thirodira and Leor Gal all scored for Uni High (1-1), while goalkeeper Arjun Kala had five saves in the win against the Spartans (1-2).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial split single action with Big 12 rival Normal West, but the Wildcats had the final advantage in doubles play for the 5-4 victory. Sandhya Subbiah grinded out a 6-7(7), 6-4, 10-6 win at No. 1 singles for the Chargers, while Allison Hemming and Ananya Shah teamed up for Centennial’s only doubles win with an 8-6 victory at No. 3 doubles.
➜ At Urbana. Three singles wins wasn’t enough for Urbana in a 5-4 loss to Paris. Lorelei Yau was the only Urbana singles player to win in straight sets with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles. The Tigers’ lone doubles win came 7-6(4), 4-2 at No. 3 doubles by Matika Pounginjai and Eisla Madigan.