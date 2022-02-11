In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 72, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55. The Broncos (22-5) are on a four-game win streak after stumping the Knights (13-14) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup. The 1-2 punch of Connor Brown (26 points) and Tyson Moore (24 points) propelled CG/B to a home victory.
➜ Dieterich 53, Tri-County 40. The visiting Titans (14-14) were dealt a nonconference loss to end a four-game road trip. Tri-County experienced balance in its offense, though no players reached double figures scoring. Braxton Buckler (seven points), Gaige Cox (six points) and Ashton Thompson (six points) were the top producers.
➜ Hoopeston Area 77, Schlarman 42. The visiting Cornjerkers (9-18) ended a four-game skid when they rumbled past the Hilltoppers (3-17) in a Vermilion Valley Conference meeting. Ben Brown was nearly unstoppable for Hoopeston Area, contributing 37 points on the power of 16 made field goals. He was complemented by Preston Van de Veer’s 16 points and Nick Hofer’s 12 points. Jason Craig drained three three-pointers on his way to 20 points for Schlarman, which added eight points from Aidan Gallagher.
➜ Judah Christian 66, Arthur Christian 57. A massive fourth quarter lifted the visiting Tribe (10-6) past the Conquering Riders (13-18) and to the team’s fourth consecutive win. Judah outscored ACS 24-8 in the last eight minutes of East Central Illinois Conference play. Evan Payan threw down 22 points on the night to lead the Tribe, which also benefited from Aidyn Beck’s 15 points and Josiah Brown’s 14 points (three three-pointers). The Conquering Riders came up short despite 14 points from Gabe Smith and 11 points from Jaden Mast, the latter of whom hit three shots from beyond the three-point arc.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 35. Dwayne Hubbard banked 11 points and Tashawn Butler provided 10 points for the visiting Maroons (3-16), but they couldn’t keep pace with their Big 12 Conference opponent.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50, Westville 48. The host Blue Devils (9-19) overcame deficits of 25-14 at halftime and 32-27 through three quarters to stun the Tigers (8-15) in overtime and earn a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Sophia Rome produced all but four of her game-high 22 points after intermission, including six points during an extra period in which BHRA outscored Westville 8-6. Ella Myers (nine points), Natalie Clapp (nine points) and Mikayla Cox (eight points) also stepped up for the Blue Devils. Hadley Cox’s 15 points and Aubrie Jenkins’ 14 points accounted for much of Westville’s offense.
➜ Centennial 51, Urbana 36. The host Chargers reached the double-digit wins plateau by holding down the Tigers (1-20) in Big 12 Conference play. Centennial moved to 10-17 on the season behind 14 points from Kennedy Ramshaw, 11 points from Avery Loschen and seven points from Sifa Mondika. Urbana's Destiny Barber led all scorers with 17 points, and Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta wasn't far behind her with 11 points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Villa Grove 16. Eight different players scored at least two points for the host Broncos (18-11) during their third win in a row, this one versus the Blue Devils (4-20) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Pacing that CG/B contingent were Reese Brunner (13 points), Jazzi Hicks (11 points), Lexus Lawhorn (nine points), Haylei Simpson (eight points) and Haley Garrett (eight points).
➜ Champaign Central 67, Danville 45. The host Maroons (13-12) moved back over .500 by turning away the Vikings (4-14) in a Big 12 Conference showcase. Nevaeh Essien bagged a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for Central, which secured 17 points, six rebounds and four assists from Addy McLeod and nine points apiece from Carleigh Parks and Loreal Allen. Nau'Tika Conaway led Danville in scoring with 12 points while both Soriah Gouard and Gianna Winston finished with 10 points.
➜ Cissna Park 52, Iroquois West 24. The host Timberwolves (12-14) picked up a significant win just before the postseason, blowing past the Raiders (18-12) in a VVC bout. Topping IW’s scoring chart were Adelynn Scharp (seven points), Hayley McCann (six points) and Shea Small (five points).
➜ Clinton 51, Warrensburg-Latham 35. The visiting Maroons (26-5) earned the Central Illinois Conference title by fending off the Cardinals in this event. Just three Clinton players scored points in the game, but they provided more than enough offense. Kaitlyn Rauch hit three shots from three-point range and finished with 28 points for the Maroons, who added 17 points from Mallory Cyrulik and six points from Heidi Humble.
➜ Cumberland 51, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 41. Missing two of their key players due to injury, the visiting Knights (25-5) suffered their third loss in their last four games during an LPC contest. Charley Condill crafted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double to pace ALAH, which added 10 points from Shaylie Miller.
➜ Hoopeston Area 48, Chrisman 28. The host Cornjerkers (14-15) extended their win streak to three when they trumped the Cardinals (2-14) in a VVC event. Tori Birge posted a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double for Hoopeston Area, which also gained a strong showing from Bre Crose (18 points, five rebounds).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 63, Lincoln 52. The visiting Bulldogs (26-4) achieved quite a bit with this Apollo Conference win. They established a program record for victories in a season, pushed their ongoing win streak to 11 games and swept the two-game season series with their state-ranked opponent. A 19-7 first-quarter lead put M-S on the correct path, and the Bulldogs wound up with four double-digit scorers on the evening: Cayla Koerner (19 points), Savannah Orgeron (13 points), Durbin Thomas (12 points) and Ivie Juarez (11 points). Abigail Bunting added two points, five rebounds and four steals.
➜ Prairie Central 56, El Paso-Gridley 37. Chloe Sisco continued making it rain from beyond the three-point line, hitting another six triples on her way to 23 points for the visiting Hawks (22-8) in this nonconference win. Sisco was supported by 11 points from Mariya Sisco, eight points apiece from Gyllian Davies and Lucy Whitfill and a four-point, 14-rebound outing from Katy Curl.
➜ Ridgeview 49, Peru St. Bede 33. The host Mustangs (21-8) cruised to their eighth consecutive triumph, this one occurring in a non-league matchup. Peyton Rinkenberger sank a trio of three-pointers and netted 21 points for Ridgeview, which collected 16 points from Brinley Stephens and eight points from Morgan Donaldson.
➜ Salt Fork 64, Schlarman 6. The host Storm (23-5) secured both an outright Vermilion Valley Conference championship and an unblemished record in league play — 12-0 — when they washed out the Hilltoppers (0-12) in this contest. Salt Fork didn’t allow a first-half point and was led offensively by Alexa Jamison (21 points), Karlie Cain (14 points) and Macie Russell (10 points). None of those three players scored in the second half. Madison Watson accounted for all six of Schlarman’s points.
➜ Sullivan 42, St. Teresa 33. Visiting Sullivan reached double-digit wins for the season during this CIC showdown with the Bulldogs. Izzy Hay’s 12 points and five steals played a big role in the win for Sullivan (10-17), which picked up eight points and eight rebounds from Skyla Palmer, seven points from Alaina Moore and six points from Kiley Dyer.
➜ Tremont 50, LeRoy 28. The host Panthers (10-21) trailed 23-11 at halftime and weren’t able to make up any ground later in a Heart of Illinois Conference affair. Callie Warlow continued her personal hot streak with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double that also included three steals. Rylee Swanson (four points, six rebounds) and Haley Cox (two points, four assists, five steals) also chipped in.
➜ Tri-County 79, Decatur Lutheran 26. The visiting Titans (25-3) notched the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship with a perfect 9-0 record, and they left no doubt who was the league’s top dog when they routed the Lions here. Tri-County led 21-5 after one quarter and never looked back, fueled offensively by Bella Dudley’s 23 points, Thaylee Barry’s 10 points, Josie Armstrong’s 10 points and Caroline Smith’s nine points. Dudley had a productive night beyond scoring, as well, chipping in six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kaylin Williams also made five steals in the win, the Titans’ 11th in a row overall.
➜ Uni High 56, Fisher 36. Lara Marinov blasted off for a career-high 33 points as the visiting Illineks (18-8) rolled to their third consecutive win, dispatching the Bunnies (6-22) in nonconference play. Marinov chipped in four steals, as well, for Uni High, which claimed Mikayla Blanke’s 14-point, eight-rebound effort and six steals from Emma Murawski.
➜ Watseka 55, Milford 27. Sydney McTaggart booked a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double for the host Warriors (22-4) as they earned their third win in a row by defeating the Bearcats (17-10) in VVC play. Watseka finished its first season in the league with an 11-1 record. Allie Hoy’s 15 points, Haven Meyer’s nine points and Raegan Gooding’s eight rebounds also played a role in the Warriors’ success. Milford was led by Anna Hagan’s eight points and Abby Tovey’s six points.