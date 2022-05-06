MAHOMET — Two individual champions apiece helped both the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ and girls’ track teams finish second at the Apollo Conference Meet on Thursday. The Bulldogs’ girls scored 104 points as a team, finishing 108 points behind conference champion Mount Zion.
Grace Rodebaugh won the high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 113/4 inches and also finished second in the shot put. Lauren Burr added a win in the long jump with a personal record of 15-5.
The M-S boys split their individual conference champions between the track and the field in scoring 112 points as a team in a runner-up finish also to Mount Zion. Kyle Nofziger placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 36.08 seconds, and Robert Byron won the discus title with a throw of 135-11.
In girls’ soccer
Chargers crush Peoria in Big 12 showdown. All Centennial needed in Thursday’s road match at Peoria was Lily Kelly’s goal off a Payton Kaiser assist.
The Chargers (5-11-2) got quite a bit more in their 7-0 Big 12 shutout.
Kelly finished with two goals and two assists, and Kaiser also had two goals and two assists.
Hannah Stickles tallied one goal and two assists, Yameli Salinas added one goal and two assists and Hayden Bui rounded out the scoring in the conference win.
Sabers get Illini Prairie victory. Mary Katheryn Kluesner and Emma Devocelle scored two goals apiece in Thursday’s 4-0 road win for St. Thomas More against Illinois Prairie Conference rivals Olympia.
It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Sabers (6-11-2).
Kluesner got the scoring started with an assist for Devocelle before roles were reversed for STM’s second goal. Kluesner scored again, unassisted this time, before Devocelle finished off the four-goal match off an assist by Abbie Vessell.
Uni High falls to Warrensburg-Latham. An early one-goal advantage — a record setter at that — wasn’t enough for Uni High on Thursday.
Warrensburg-Latham responded with a three-goal second half and handed the Illineks a 3-2 loss.
Mikayla Blanke got Uni High (8-7) on the board in the first half with her 57th career goal, which set a program record. Maxine van der Donk assisted on Blanke’s goal and scored one of her own in the second half.
Starting goalkeeper Cora Lewis-Patterson made five saves, and backup Gabby Mongwa made three saves after subbing in for the final 10 minutes.
Maroons fall to Normal West. Champaign Central faced a two-goal deficit before it scored in the 48th minute Thursday against Normal West, but the Maroons couldn’t pull off the comeback in a 2-1 Big 12 home loss.
Sophia Adams scored the lone goal for Central (8-7) off an assist from Audrey Larson. Goalkeeper Meg Rossow finished with 13 saves.
In boys’ tennis
Urbana, Paris play to draw. Urbana won two of three doubles matches on Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center, but the Tigers only managed a 3-3 draw against Paris.
Parker McClain and Elijah Walker teamed up for an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles for Urbana, and Tuong Dang and Ian Peters won 8-5 at No. 3 doubles. Joe Solava had the Tigers’ other win with an 8-2 victory at No. 3 singles.