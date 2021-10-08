In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Villa Grove
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 1. Sixth-seeded ALAH claimed the consolation championship in the league tournament in a three-set win against fifth-seeded Okaw Valley. Charley Condill connected on 19 kills, while Alisha Frederick recorded 21 assists to key an offensive explosion for the Knights (15-8).
Decatur Lutheran 2, Blue Ridge 1. The top-seeded Lions edged second-seeded Blue Ridge (26-4) in the third-place game, winning 25-19, 21-25, 27-25. The Knights fell despite 20 digs from Alexis Wike and 18 assists from Gracie Shaffer.
Cumberland 2, Heritage 1. The third-seeded Hawks (18-7-1) saw their win streak end at 12 matches and came up a bit short of winning the league tournament’s championship, with the fourth-seeded Pirates pulling off a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 comeback win. Torie Rothermel boasted nine kills and five digs for Heritage, who received five kills from Bryn Wyant.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Watseka 0. Lily Jameson led the Trojans (15-9) with 20 assists and Kyla Bullington chipped in nine kills, as they stymied the Warriors 25-21, 25-16. Despite Claire Curry and Sydney McTaggart combining for 21 of Watseka’s digs in this Vermilion Valley Conference match, the Warriors (18-9) lost consecutive matches for just the third time this season.
Central A&M 2, Sullivan 0. A recent run of success for Sullivan (4-21) took a hit, as it lost for just the second time in its last six matches — 25-21, 27-25 in Central Illinois Conference action.
Champaign Central 2, Danville 0. Seven Maroons recorded two or more kills in a road win against Big 12 Conference rival Danville (5-22), with Sydnie Williams’ four kills pacing the category. Central (15-7) recorded 18 assists, with Claire Boettcher responsible for 13 of them.
Fisher 2, Ridgeview 0. Fisher (5-15) hopped past Ridgeview (7-19) in a 25-20, 25-22 Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Home-court advantage was kind to the Bunnies, as Kallie Evans served up three aces and Makynzee Theis recorded nine assists.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman 0. Trinity Collins and Gentry Howard combined for 11 kills as the Buffaloes (5-13) downed the Hilltoppers (1-10) in a 25-16, 25-12 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. A majority of the offense was triggered by Kendall Roberts’ 13 assists and Jasmine Ray’s six assists in the winning effort.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 0. A whopping 32 digs from Madison McCreary keyed the Falcons (9-12) past the Panthers (9-14) in a 25-20, 28-26 road win in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Kira Fuoss added 12 kills and 11 assists, while Korah Palumbo chipped in 10 digs to cement the result for GCMS.
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 0. The Cornjerkers (10-10) vanquished the Raiders (1-20) in a 25-10, 25-15 Vermilion Valley Conference win in Gilman.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Taylorville 0. Fourteen assists and seven digs from Caylee Folken and an 18-dig match from Libby Bodine capped a successful night for the Bulldogs (18-5), who won on their home floor in a 25-19, 25-21 Apollo Conference match and handed the Tornadoes their first league loss of the season.
Milford 2, Cissna Park 0. Caley Mowrey posted seven kills and 11 digs, as the host Bearcats (18-4) got back on track following a loss to an Indiana school the night prior, collecting a 25-18, 25-11 victory. Jahni Lavicka’s 10 assists and Anna McEwen’s 10 digs and four kills also helped Milford’s cause. The Timberwolves (17-8-1) were led by a 14-assist performance from Mikayla Knake and a seven-dig outing from Addison Seggebruch in their Vermilion Valley Conference loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Pontiac 1. The Panthers (16-4) settled in after a hot start from Pontiac and claimed a 25-27, 25-16, 25-20 win in Illini Prairie Conference play. PBL’s Addison Oyer (20 kills and 15 digs) and Araya Stack (15 digs and 13 assists) recorded double-doubles on their home floor, while Carly Mutchmore contributed an additional 14 kills.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Salt Fork 0. The Spartans (15-4) notched a 25-17, 25-20 nonconference win versus the Storm (11-8) on the strength of eight kills from Addie Roesch, six kills from Kennedi Burnett and 22 assists from Becca Steinbach.
Westville 2, Oakwood 0. The host Tigers (7-6) roared past the Comets (3-12) en route to a 25-18, 25-12 Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Jasmyn Meeker slammed down 13 kills and Hadley Cox set up 16 assists in Westville’s second straight victory.
In boys’ soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Watseka 0. Luke Barney’s two-goal night propelled G-RF/W (9-8) past Watseka (2-19) in a road Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Jace Bina added the game’s only other score, while Eli Davis’ four-save effort was good enough to secure his sixth shutout of the season.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mt. Zion 0. The Bulldogs (18-5) went on the road and notched a decisive Apollo Conference victory thanks in part to a two-goal effort from Anthony Ramirez. Logan Alt, Clayton Gibson and Carson Reed also added goals for M-S (12-6-1), which has a chance at clinching its third straight conference title with a win at Lincoln on Saturday.
Monticello 10, Judah Christian 0. Four goals from Dylan Ginalick and three scores from Biniam Lienhart led the Sages (17-5-1) to a convincing nonconference win on their senior night. Malachi Manuel, Levi Stephens and Kelton German rounded out the Monticello offense, with only German’s score coming in the second half versus the Tribe (2-10-1).
Normal Community 6, Danville 1. The lone goal for Danville (5-11-2) came after a pass from Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez set up a prime scoring chance for Declan Miller. Vikings goalkeeper Tyler Finley recorded 11 saves in the Big 12 Conference road loss.
Normal West 4, Champaign Central 2. A great pass from Matthew Winterbottom that keyed a Tim Ngugi score was the highlight for the Maroons (13-6-2) in a Big 12 Conference loss in Normal.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Joe Lashuay’s two-goal performance led O/SF (16-7) to an abbreviated Vermilion Valley Conference win. Grant Powell, Macen Phillips and Reef Pacot also scored for the Comets before lightning forced the game to end with 25 minutes remaining in the second half. Liam Oxendine had the lone goal for the Blue Devils (10-11).
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The Spartans (12-8-1) cruised past the Knights (3-13) in a nonconference home triumph, with Collin Thomey, Jackson Greer, Logan Mills and Olivia Baltzell each striking for first-half scores. Hunter Ketchum and Carter Mabry combined for eight saves to clinch the shutout before the game was stopped in the second half due to lightning.