In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Clinton 0. Cheyene Chupp and Charley Condill each bagged seven kills for the host Knights (9-5) in their 25-20, 25-20 nonconference win versus the Maroons (3-11). Alisha Frederick’s 11 assists and Sarah Rafferty’s nine assists also helped ALAH’s offense stay in flow.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Sangamon Valley 0. The Conquering Riders reached the 20-win plateau (against six losses) with a 25-21, 25-14 nonconference home victory. Ava Yoder posted 10 kills, five digs and three blocks for ACS, which also was led by Liana Kauffman’s four kills, nine digs and four aces, Victoria Cisney’s six kills and 10 digs and Susie Pickett’s 10 assists.
➜ Central A&M 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. Morgan Klover crafted a 10-kill, 15-dig double-double for the host Bombers (5-10) during a 25-22, 21-25, 25-19 nonconference loss. Cassi Newbanks added 26 assists for A-O, while the duo of Katy Morrison (41 digs) and Lillian Valladares (31 digs) paced the defense.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Chrisman 1. The host Buffaloes (5-6) won their fourth consecutive match, stunning the Cardinals (12-5) 17-25, 25-21, 25-22 in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Trinity Collins’ 12 kills, Gentry Howard’s 16 digs and six kills and Cameryn Sloan’s five kills and three blocks led G-RF statistically.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Cornerstone 0. Maggie Pritts’ balanced effort of 10 kills, six digs and three aces helped the visiting Tribe (11-2) to a 25-22, 25-15 East Central Illinois Conference victory. Ella Carder (14 assists) and Hannah Jackson (four aces) were also integral.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. The host Bulldogs (14-2) completed an unbeaten Apollo Conference campaign and won the league title by knocking off Charleston, also capturing a 12th consecutive victory overall in the process.
➜ Milford 2, Schlarman 0. Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz each accounted for seven kills as the host Bearcats (16-1) continued rolling in their 14th consecutive victory — a 25-12, 25-7 VVC decision against the Hilltoppers (0-13). Hunter Mowrey added 14 assists for Milford, which received three aces from Kiah Jensen.
➜ Momence 2, Iroquois West 0. Shelby Johnson’s five kills and Emma Lopez’s 13 assists couldn’t propel the Raiders (1-14) during a 27-25, 25-15 Sangamon Valley Conference loss. Estefany Andrade’s 13 digs and Johnson’s 10 digs led the IW defense.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Clifton Central 0. Brooke Walder’s eight kills, Baylee Cosgrove’s seven kills and Hannah Schwarz’s six kills lifted the Panthers (16-2) to a 25-16, 25-15 SVC success. Makenna Klann’s 21 assists and Makayla Klann’s 21 digs also pushed PBL.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Monticello 1. Kennedi Burnett and Payton Vallee claimed 18 and 11 kills, respectively, for the visiting Spartans (16-3) during their 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference triumph versus the Sages (7-10). SJ-O’s fourth win in a row also was aided by Rebecca Steinbach’s 40 assists, Hannah Fox’s 29 digs and Burnett’s 14 digs. Monticello’s top producers were Kylie Krahn (nine kills), Renni Fultz (eight kills, 18 digs) and Hannah Swanson (four kills, three blocks).
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Prairie Central 0. Maris Green and Elise Henkel each turned in six kills for the host Sabers (17-2), who dispatched the Hawks (1-14) 25-18, 25-19 in an IPC matchup. Maci Walters added five kills for STM, which was further supported by Caroline Kerr’s 20 assists and seven digs.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Villa Grove 1. The visiting Storm (11-2) ended a two-match skid with a 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 non-league victory versus the Blue Devils (4-11). Villa Grove’s Kyleigh Block and Madie Burwell each came away with eight kills.
➜ Tuscola 2, Arcola 0. Kate Dean’s 11 kills and Amelia Bosch’s seven kills keyed the host Warriors (9-9) to victory in the Cola Wars — a 25-22, 25-21 outcome against the Purple Riders (3-11). Jessie Martin provided 16 assists and four aces for Tuscola and Kendyl Ring contributed six digs.
➜ Unity 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Macie Knudsen’s 13 kills and 18 digs played a big role in the Rockets (8-5) snagging a 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 IPC win. Maddie Reed (28 assists), Taylor Henry (17 digs), Maddy Moore (nine kills) and Emma Felsman (four blocks) also came up clutch for Unity.
➜ Watseka 2, Dwight 1. Kourtney Kincade’s seven kills and three blocks helped the host Warriors (13-5) pick up a 24-26, 25-13, 25-15 comeback win in SVC play. Reagan Kochel matched Kincade with seven kills. Elena Newell’s 17 assists and Sydney McTaggart’s 20 digs also were key for Watseka.
In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Monticello 4. A five-run fourth inning provided the visiting Knights (4-0) with enough offense to take down the Sages (0-1) in a non-league meeting. Wyatt Hilligoss earned the pitching win and drove in a run among two hits for ALAH, which received two hits, two runs scored and an RBI from Logan Brough and an RBI from Clay Seal. Monticello’s Jacob Trusner finished 2 for 2 at the plate, and teammate Jack Buckalew scored a run.
➜ LeRoy 9, Fieldcrest 8. The visiting Panthers (2-1) fended off a late rally from their Heart of Illinois Conference foe in a game that didn’t count toward the league standings. Blake Roundtree smacked a two-run homer and a double among three hits for LeRoy, which took in three hits and three RBI from Ty Egan. Fieldcrest scored six runs across the final two innings, but the Panthers’ five-run sixth inning helped them prevail.
➜ Mattoon 5, Champaign Central 3. Nate Allen reached base four times — racking up an RBI and a run scored in the process — but the visiting Maroons (0-3) were dealt a nonconference defeat.
➜ Oakwood 4, Centennial 3. Isaiah Ruch fired a complete-game four-hitter for the visiting Comets (2-1) to pace their nonconference win over the Chargers (2-2). Ruch struck out six and walked just one in seven innings of work. Koby Fletcher recorded three hits and one RBI for Oakwood, which received an RBI each from Dalton Hobick, Travis Tiernan and Grant Powell. Max Singer smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull Centennial with one, and Singer finished with three RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Urbana 1. The visiting Spartans (6-0) drew more walks than they notched hits — eight versus seven — during a non-league win against the Tigers (0-5). Ty Pence walked twice, tripled, stole two bases and scored two runs for SJ-O, which received three RBI from Crayton Burnett, two RBI from Zach Martinie, two hits and two steals from Andrew Beyers and four strikeouts pitched by Avian Gerdes. Urbana’s run was unearned — scored by Michael Bales, who collected one of the Tigers’ four hits.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. The visiting Hawks (2-0) tallied two runs in the top of the seventh inning to offset one run scored by the Buffaloes (0-1) in the same frame, taking the nonconference win as a result. Carson Howard, Luke Zimmerman, Jalen Southord and Jairus Kiser each knocked in a run for VG/H to support Mason Wyant’s four innings of seven-strikeout pitching. Justice Arthur and Cole Webster each bagged an RBI for G-RF/C, and Arthur allowed just one earned run across five innings pitched.
In softball
➜ Danville 18, Peoria 0. Saige Keller and Ciera Beith combined on a one-hit shutout of their Big 12 Conference opponent, guiding the Vikings (1-0) to victory. Danville swatted 11 hits to buoy its offense.
➜ Lexington 4, LeRoy 0. The host Panthers (0-1) were stymied offensively during a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. LeRoy managed three hits — one each from Danielle Bogle, Callie Warlow and Karlee Eastham — while Eastham provided six strikeouts across six innings pitched.
➜ Monticello 12, Westville 7. Mackenzie Daniels homered and drove in four runs for the visiting Sages (1-0) in a nonconference win versus the Tigers (0-1). Hannah Uebinger netted two hits, two runs scored and three RBI for Monticello, which added a home run and two RBI from Leah Neef. Westville’s Kierra Cox cleared the fence twice and scored three runs, while Desi Darnell and Maddisson Edwards hit single homers as well.
➜ Oakwood 23, Heritage 6. The visiting Comets (1-0) began their season with an offensive barrage versus the Hawks (0-2) in non-league play. Oakwood used a 12-run first inning to sprint ahead. Lacey Harrison’s five RBI, Madison Stuebe’s three RBI and two RBI apiece from Savannah Nevitt, Karsen Rupp, Audrey Acord and Tiffany Paris led that attack. Bri Struck tripled for Heritage, and Malani Smithenry added a double and a single.
➜ Tri-Valley 6, Mahomet-Seymour 5. The host Bulldogs (3-1) permitted two runs in the top of the seventh inning, ultimately coming up short in non-league action as a result. Aubrie Shore homered, tripled and drove in three runs for M-S, and both Ashley Campbell and Abigail Akers notched an RBI.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mt. Zion 7, Danville 1. Lily Kelly scored less than 3 minutes into the nonconference matchup, but the Vikings (0-1) otherwise were shut out. Aniya Parker stopped 10 shots in net for Danville.
➜ Normal Community 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. The host Bulldogs (0-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first 20 minutes but nearly rallied in this nonconference affair. Cayla Koerner scored both M-S goals, assisted by Grace Lietz on one and Sydney Young on the other.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At St. Joseph. Hayden Knott’s throwing performances led host St. Joseph-Ogden during an unscored dual versus Eureka. Knott won both the shot put and discus competitions, hurling the former implement 54 feet, 4 inches and the latter 157-3. The Spartans’ other event wins came from Logan Wolfersberger in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 8.65 seconds) and Brandon Mattsey in the 1,600 run (4:43.62).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At St. Joseph. Atleigh Hamilton, Macy Reed-Thompson and Payton Carter all were involved in three event wins for host St. Joseph-Ogden in an unscored dual with Eureka. Hamilton captured first place in the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches) and led off triumphant 400- and 800-meter relays (52.18 seconds and 1 minute, 53.13 seconds, respectively). Reed-Thompson and Carter also were on both relays, along with Raegan Crippen. Reed-Thompson won the high jump 4-101/2, and Carter led the pole vault field in 9-61/4.
➜ At Urbana. Bloomington secured a Big 12 Conference triangular victory with 81 points to Champaign Central’s 48 and host Urbana’s 39. The Maroons received event wins from Sydney Gardner in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 11.84 seconds) and Allison Hobson in the 800 run (2:42.13). The Tigers’ individual event triumphs came from Tiarra Townsend-Cooper in the 100 dash (13.14), Keren Mbuyi in the shot put (28 feet, 2 inches) and Naomie Bisimwa in the discus (93-11). Urbana also won the 400 relay in 52.53.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Uni High swept the singles action in an 8-1 nonconference road victory. Zachary Donnini and Arav Jagroop each won their singles matches — Donnini 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1; Jagroop 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 — and then teamed up for a 6-1, 6-1 No. 1 doubles triumph.
➜ At Champaign. Centennial captured all three doubles matches en route to a 6-3 Big 12 Conference win over rival Champaign Central at Lindsay Courts. Max Braun, Lino Jo and Chris Sarol all were victorious in singles and doubles — Braun at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-4); Jo at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3) and No. 1 doubles (7-6 (4), 7-6 (4)); and Sarol at No. 4 singles (6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-3) and No. 3 doubles (6-1, 6-3). The Maroons’ points all came in singles play — from Ezra Bernhard at No. 2 (6-3, 6-4); Elliot Gulley at No. 5 (6-0, 6-3) and Ethan Gulley at No. 6 (6-4, 7-5).
➜ At Normal. Visiting Urbana dropped an 8-1 Big 12 Conference decision to Normal Community. The Tigers’ point came from Bill Layton, who captured his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-3.